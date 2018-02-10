Ray Ximenez wins hard-fought decision over Eugene Lagos

Photo credit: Stacey Verbeek

After fighting only once in 2017, featherweight Ray Ximenez hopes 2018 will be a breakthrough year.

The young prospect is off to a good start, winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Eugene Lagos Friday night at the Bomb Factory, which is located in his home city of Dallas, Texas. Scores were 79-73 and 78-74 twice.

Lagos, from Valencia City in the Philippines, was game from the opening bell, but Ximenez was the more effective fighter, scoring repeatedly with counter right hands.

Both fighters stood toe-to-toe during the second half. Lagos (12-5-2, 7 knockouts) found success when he took the initiative, providing fans with several back-and-forth exchanges.

After Ximenez survived a strong late rally from Lagos, the pair slugged it out, both landing at will until the final bell sounded.

“He is a good, tough fighter. I’ll give him that” said Ximenez (17-1, 4 KOs)

In a battle of unbeaten junior lightweights, Edward Vazquez (5-0 1 ND) survived a knockdown to win a six-round unanimous decision over Brandon Arvie. Scores were 58-57 and 58-55 twice for Vazquez, who resides in nearby Fort Worth.

After controlling the first half of the fight, Vazquez was dropped by a left hook at the end of the fourth. Arvie (2-1, 2 KOs) pressed the action during the final two sessions, but he was unable to hurt or drop Vazquez again.

In the opening bout of the beIN Sports telecast, bantamweight Dominique Griffin won a four-round unanimous decision over David Alfaro (1-1). All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Griffin, who goes to (2-0, 1 KO).

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.