Friday, February 09, 2018  |
Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Roy Jones Jr.’s final fight and career highlights)

Roy Jones Jr. looks on after winning his rematch with Montell Griffin on August 7,1997 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Photo / THE RING archives
09
Feb
by Doug Fischer

GOODBYE ROY JONES JR.

Hi Dougie,

Heard you on a few podcasts recently, enjoyed ’em.

With Roy Jones retiring, what would you say was his career high, for you personally?

Where do you rank him amongst the best of the last 25 years? Does he make your top 3?

A lot of people feel sorry for Roy for some reason. But I just don’t get it. He is doing what he wants, fighting at a really low level and still gets paid for it. What a life. Yes, he has been putting himself at risk. But it’s his risk to take. The idea of telling another man not to follow his passion is bizarre and a lot of the fake pity you read for Roy online is phoney. Jones has had to reach this decision by himself. It must be like letting a loved one go. Boxing has defined his life for thirty years or more. A true great and finally he understands, it’s time.

His high for me was beating my man James Toney. JT has his excuses about that night but Roy whooped him. Simple. Would have loved to have seen them fight again at cruiser.

So, a Roy Jones special mythical match up.

Roy v Evander Holyfield at cruiserweight

Roy v David Haye at heavyweight

Roy v Thomas Hearns at middleweight

Take it easy Dougie. – Giuseppe

Oooh, these are darn good mythical machups, Giuseppe, and by that I mean they’re difficult!

I think Jones’s speed and unorthodox style would give Holyfield trouble, but the 190-pound version of The Real Deal was such a busy and underrated boxer I just can’t see RJ lasting the distance. Holyfield by late stoppage. He could take Jones’ best shots, outjab the speed demon, force him to the ropes and either wear him down with body head combos or catch him with one big shot.

It’s pretty much the same deal with Haye at heavyweight, although I think the British talent was better at cruiserweight. I think the Adam Booth-trained version of Haye that weighed between 210-215 pounds would be too much for Jones. It’s just the wrong style for Jones above 175 pounds. The athleticism, the speed, the quick jab to the body, the head- and upper-body movement, the lateral movement, the ability to feint and punch on the fly all adds up to the London man landing his vaunted “Hayemaker” and taking Jones out cold by the middle rounds.

The Hearns fight is the most difficult to envision. On one hand, The Hitman’s excellent technical foundation, speed and legit one-hitter-quitter power make him a huge threat to Jones, who likely would have been troubled by the Detroit native’s long reach, speed and accurate combinations. But I don’t think middleweight was Hearns’ best weight. Jones, on the other hand, was an absolute monster at 160 (and 168 pounds). I can’t imagine Jones getting upset by Iran Barkley or having as much trouble as Hearns had with Juan Roldan or James Kinchen (at super middleweight). But styles make fights. Those rough-and-tumble contenders like to apply pressure, which bothered Hearns, but come-forward aggression generally wasn’t Jones’ cup of tea. Jones was a boxer – he was an expert at commanding the distance and tempo of a fight – and Hearns was usually kryptonite for boxers (see the hard time he gave Sugar Ray Leonard and his decisions over Wilfred Benitez and Virgil Hill). However, Jones was not a textbook boxer. He developed his own unique style that suited his otherworldly athleticism, and his unorthodox method’s of reaching his opponents’ chins were hard to anticipate. Because of this X-factor, I’m going to go with Jones by mid-to-late rounds TKO in what would be an intense chess match up to that point.

Jones (right) tags James Toney in their 1994 superfight. Photo by THE RING Archive

With Roy Jones retiring, what would you say was his career high, for you personally? It’s gotta be the decision over Toney in 1994. I likened him to the Michael Jordan of boxing at the time. There’s no higher praise than that. The decision over Bernard Hopkins looks great in hindsight but it didn’t mean that much at the time. The one-hitter-quitter body shot to poor Virgil Hill’s ribcage was definitely a highlight. But, personally, I like Jones best when he was in his “RJ” persona and went out and blitzed his competition (see the Montell Griffin rematch, the first-round blasting of Antonie Bryd and early stoppages of Thomas Tate, Merqui Sosa, Tony Thorton and Bryant Bannon).

Where do you rank him amongst the best of the last 25 years? Does he make your top 3? Probably not, but he’s in my top 10. As far as best pure talent I’ve ever seen, he’s No. 1.

A lot of people feel sorry for Roy for some reason. But I just don’t get it. There’s not much to get. They’re just mopey f__kers. The world is full of depressed cats that can’t help but project their inner feelings onto others. They probably don’t get why Jones is so darn happy all the time.

He is doing what he wants, fighting at a really low level and still gets paid for it. What a life. He seems content whenever I see him. That’s all that really matters.

Yes, he has been putting himself at risk. But it’s his risk to take. I agree with you, but that doesn’t mean that athletic commissions should continue to license him to box. If Jones were to f__k around and suffer a severe brain injury or, God forbid, get himself killed as the result of punches he took during a professional boxing match, imagine the damage that would do to the sport worldwide. That would cripple boxing and steal away the passion that millions currently have for the sport. For the sake of Jones’ family and the integrity of the sport I think it’s past due for him to hang up the gloves.  

The idea of telling another man not to follow his passion is bizarre and a lot of the fake pity you read for Roy online is phony. Almost EVERYTHING you read online is phony, Giuseppe, including the belief that last night’s unanimous decision over Scott Sigmon is really going to be Jones’ last fight. Come on, we don’t really believe that do we? The fight was streamed on UFC Fight Pass. UFC president Dana White says he’s getting into the boxing business. Following the Sigmon victory Jones says “Dana, I know you’re listening. I know Anderson Silva is suspended but that’s the only fight I’ll return for.” Jones-Silva is going to happen.

 

ESPN PPV?

Hello Doug,

One of the recent rumors that has been circling the boxing world is that there is a possibility that Manny Pacquiao may be featured at MSG on the same card as Terence Crawford v Jeff Horn. When anyone first reads that we may be getting Pacquiao and Crawford on the same night, co-headlining the same Top Rank card, the initial thought is “what a great idea!” Then you continue to read the details of the rumor and you see that if this does come to fruition the card will not be on regular ESPN, where just anyone can turn on their cable boxes and tune in, but in fact you’d have to pay for it on PPV (buzzkill).

Wouldn’t this be counterintuitive to what we have been told the relationship of Top Rank with ESPN was going to represent in terms of the visibility of the sport? Is this not unfortunately something similar to the PBC being sold to the boxing world as a product that was going to be on “free TV”, but then having fights on Showtime/Showtime PPV? Would this not be a step sideways or even backwards for the trajectory of Crawford and his exposure to casual fans? Or does Manny’s fame and name combined with ESPNs’ capability to promote and advertise the hell out of this event make this a big positive move for all parties involved?

I know this all based on a rumor, but I had to take it upon myself to bring it up this week because this seemed to be the main topic of interest in a boxing centric group text I am in. I mean we also went back and forth about Mayweather seemingly trying to gain some relevance back with his MMA talk, but I can’t even entertain that nonsense. Thanks again! – Andrew, Chula Vista, CA

Well, there’s definitely more of a chance of a Crawford/Pacquiao doubleheader being an ESPN PPV show than Mayweather fighting in an MMA bout.

If Pacquiao is added to the show it will definitely be PPV, but it doesn’t bother me that much. I lost interest in Pacquiao’s career almost eight years ago and I view the Crawford-Horn fight as a formality – just a means of getting the American a major welterweight title. It’s not must-see TV. But if Top Rank and ESPN want to take the financial risk, more power to them. It’s not an easy sell – Pacquiao is a fading vet and nobody it excited about the prospect of him facing Mike Alvarado; while Crawford is only an attraction in his home region – but it will be interesting to see what the promotional company and the influential cable network do to create casual fan interest in the show.

Wouldn’t this be counterintuitive to what we have been told the relationship of Top Rank with ESPN was going to represent in terms of the visibility of the sport? A little bit, yes, but if they have enough non-PPV shows on ESPN that deliver quality action between world-class fighters, as the Valdez-Quigg and Ramirez-Imam cards likely will on March 10 and 17, most hardcore fans will be satisfied and new fans will probably be made.

Is this not unfortunately something similar to the PBC being sold to the boxing world as a product that was going to be on “free TV”, but then having fights on Showtime/Showtime PPV? I guess, but Top Rank doesn’t have a near-billion-war chest to buy time on several networks.

Would this not be a step sideways or even backwards for the trajectory of Crawford and his exposure to casual fans? Yes and no. Being on PPV will limit the number of fans that will watch him fight live (which is what happened with his dismal HBO PPV main event against Viktor Postol), but it still advances his career because he can grab the WBO 147-pound title and the co-featured bout will provide him with his first defense opponent (which should be Pacquiao). If he fights Pacquiao late this year, he’ll likely dominate the legend and the torch will be officially passed (as is the brutal tradition in boxing).

Or does Manny’s fame and name combined with ESPN’s capability to promote and advertise the hell out of this event make this a big positive move for all parties involved? Time will tell. I definitely think they can do better numbers than the Crawford-Postol PPV did in 2016.

 

TRAINERS AND THEIR PRIZE PUPILS

Douglass!

Congrats on gettin’ all the way to literally the top of your profession chum. I always had an inclining that you’d make your way to the top from the days of watching you and Steve Kim on TNR waaaaay back. Those Maxboxing days solidified my love of the sport when you guys put the insta-classic Corrales-Castillo 1 on my radar as a potential must-watch back in 2005.

Enough reminiscing! Watching Murat Gassiev and Oleksandr Usyk go face to face got me thinking. Vasyl Lomanchenko Sr. and Abel Sanchez are two of my favourite trainers these days, both for how they physically prepare their guys and for the incredible fundamentals they’ve instilled in them. Now, I’ll never get to see both of their prized pupils (Vasyl and GGG) square off against each other but I’m more than satisfied with the super-sized version of that contest.

My question is – What other trainer/prized pupil vs. trainer prized pupil match ups stand out for you? I’m thinking Freddie Roach/Manny Pac vs. Nacho Beristain/JM Marquez or Felix Trinidad Sr./Tito vs Bouie Fischer/B-Hop.

Also, what would you say are some prized pupils and trainers mythical matchups you can think of? Honestly one that springs to mind right now is lightweight JMM/Nacho vs Loma Jr./Sr. I always thought the version of JMM that went to war with the baby bull would make for the same no-nonsense brawl with Loma, especially with the game planning and specific instructions that Nacho was so good at giving between rounds. Cheers. – LR

Wow. That’s some meaty hypothetical s__t for ole Dougie to chew on, LR.

I think some of the best trainer/prized pupil team-ups have occurred in the 160-pound division, so my No. 1 trainer/prized pupil mythical matchups would involve two of my all-time favorite trainers (two men I had the honor of meeting and talking to) – Amilcar Brusa and Bouie Fisher – and their middleweight masterpieces, Carlos Monzon and Bernard Hopkins. It would have to be old school – same day weigh-in and the 15-round distance. My friend, it gets no better than that.

Some others that would be awesome are: Angelo Dundee/Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Gil Clancy/Emile Griffith (at welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight), the Petronelli Bros. (Pat and Goody)/Marvin Hagler vs. Bill Miller/James Toney (middleweight), George Gainford/Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Emanuel Steward/Thomas Hearns (welterweight, jr. middle, middle) and Enzo Calzaghe/Joe Calzaghe vs. Virgil Hunter-Andre Ward (super middleweight and lt. heavyweight).

What other trainer/prized pupil vs. trainer/prized pupil match ups stand out for you? I’m thinking Freddie Roach/Manny Pac vs. Nacho Beristain/JM Marquez or Felix Trinidad Sr./Tito vs Bouie Fischer/B-Hop. Those are some good ones. How about Charley Goldman/Rocky Marciano vs. Jack Blackburn/Joe Louis, Dundee/Muhammad Ali vs. Eddie Futch/Joe Frazier/Ken Norton (for I and II), Dundee/Leonard vs. Ray Arcel/Roberto Duran, Futch/Riddick Bowe vs. George Benton/Evander Holyfield, Richie Giachetti/Larry Holmes vs. Bill Slayton/Norton or Trinidad Sr./Trinidad vs. Eduardo Garcia/Fernando Vargas.

 

LAST WEEKEND’S FIGHTS

Hi Dougie,

Quite a fun weekend for boxing. ShoBox: The Next Generation continues to be my favorite boxing show. What do you make of Ronald Ellis and Junior Younan? Do you think they are going anywhere? It was a good fight, certainly close, maybe Ellis squeaked out the win. I also enjoy watching a fighter like Rolando Chinea, not ranked, but puts out great effort and a good show. I was rooting for him against Thomas Mattice.

Top Rank on ESPN also had entertaining matches, even with their screwy split-station coverage and basketball interlude. What is your take on Teofimo Lopez, Jr.?  He looked pretty good, but it was against an opponent that couldn’t take advantage of his defensive lapses. Does he learn, improving to become a player in the lightweight division? Jerwin Ancajas looked great against Israel Gonzalez, but is he ready for Srisaket Sor Rungvisai? Would the politics of boxing ever make that fight? Finally, Gilberto Ramirez looked amazing, granted against a fighter I hadn’t heard of, but he took Habib’s will away with his foot-work and body attack. What’s next for him? Does he chase the Brits that Ring Magazine has ranked right below him, of the better known (at least to me) fighters like James DeGale or Andre Dirrell. I’d like to see him against any of them.

Finally, what has happened to Teddy Atlas? No problems at all with the ESPN announcing crew, but where’s Teddy? Has ESPN severed their ties with him? Is it Top Rank? As always, thanks for the Mailbag. – Ken Kozberg, Oakham, MA

Thanks for reading it, Ken. As far as I know Atlas is still under contract with ESPN and will be utilized for certain boxing-related features, but for the time being he’s not providing color or expert commentary for the network’s live boxing broadcasts.

Read this story by the L.A. Times’ Lance Pugmire for Teddy’s comments on the situation (or as much as he’s legally allowed to say about it).

ShoBox: The Next Generation continues to be my favorite boxing show. It’s one of my favorite shows and it definitely has my favorite broadcast team.

What do you make of Ronald Ellis and Junior Younan? Well, I wouldn’t consider either to be a super middleweight contender or prospect.

Do you think they are going anywhere? I don’t think either will go very far, but it’s a bit too early to tell with Younan (who can learn from this fight). I think Ellis, who’s got to get moving with his career at age 28, might want to try making 160 pounds and seeing if that doesn’t give him a sorely needed edge in his fights.

It was a good fight, certainly close, maybe Ellis squeaked out the win. I thought he did.

I also enjoy watching a fighter like Rolando Chinea, not ranked, but puts out great effort and a good show. I was rooting for him against Thomas Mattice. It’s hard not to root for Chinea because he’s so darned determined but I could also tell that he was going to eventually take too many shots and either wear down or get stopped. I give Mattice credit for stepping on the gas when he needed to. I think the Ohioan is worth keeping an eye on.

What is your take on Teofimo Lopez, Jr.? He’s got an extensive amateur background, natural talent, skill, dedication and a good team behind him. I think it’s safe to say that he’s a future major player in the 135- and 140-pound divisions, but the truth is that he’s just a really good prospect. At age 20 with eight pro bouts under his belt, still fighting in six-rounders, it’s too early to tell.

He looked pretty good, but it was against an opponent that couldn’t take advantage of his defensive lapses. Does he learn, improving to become a player in the lightweight division? He’s in a competitive training environment (Las Vegas) and he’s promoted by Top Rank, which has hall-of-fame-level matchmakers that are dedicated to developing its young talent, so my guess is YES.

Jerwin Ancajas looked great against Israel Gonzalez, but is he ready for Srisaket Sor Rungvisai? No.

Would the politics of boxing ever make that fight? It won’t happen this year, but it could conceivably take place in 2019.

Gilberto Ramirez looked amazing, granted against a fighter I hadn’t heard of, but he took Habib’s will away with his foot-work and body attack. Zurdo can box and he can fight. I’m glad he’s finally starting to entertain.

What’s next for him? Probably a rematch with Jesse Hart.

Does he chase the Brits that Ring Magazine has ranked right below him, or the better known (at least to me) fighters like James DeGale or Andre Dirrell. I’d like to see him against any of them. Me too. I think the winner of the WBSS tournament would be best goal for the Mexican southpaw. DeGale wouldn’t be a bad opponent, but the British contender has to get back in the win column first (and he also needs to sharpen up his game). Beyond the U.K. standouts currently in the WBSS (Groves, Eubank Jr., Smith), I think it would be smart for Team Ramirez and Bob Arum to pursue a showdown with Canelo-Golovkin rematch winner (especially if it’s GGG).

 

TIM BRADLEY, JO JO DIAZ

Hello Dougie,

I am impressed with Tim Bradley’s commentating and analysis. He has a style that makes you feel like he’s sitting on your living room couch explaining all the things that somebody who doesn’t necessarily have his experience may not see. I haven’t enjoyed hearing this level of commentary since Emanuel Steward. What are your thoughts?

I understand you’ll be at Fantasy Springs on February 22. I’ll be there too, with my son! How approachable are you when you’re at these events? What are your thoughts on the headliner, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, and his career trajectory?

Thank you for your mailbag. Cheers! – Dennis Price, El Centro, CA

Thanks for sharing, Dennis.

Featherweight contender Jo Jo Diaz

Diaz is a complete boxer who is smart and gutsy. The 2012 U.S. Olympian had been in with quality opposition on the way to building his 25-0 record and he’s passed every test Golden Boy matchmakers have put before him so far. I think Diaz is almost ready for a world title shot. In fact, if he beats former 122-pound beltholder Victor Terrazas on Feb. 22, that’s the plan. His management and GBP will push the WBC to make him the mandatory challenger for Gary Russell Jr. However, the 25-year-old southpaw will have his hands full with Russell, despite the Washington D.C. native’s one-fight-a-year schedule. Russell had an even more extensive amateur career than Diaz and he’s been in with better pro fighters (mainly Vasyl Lomachneko), and his hand speed is off the charts. But I give Daiz and GBP credit. They don’t want to wait around for Russell to vacant the WBC title (in a move to 130) or for an easier titleholder to come around. They want Russell and that green belt NEXT.

I’m going to try to be ringside for the Diaz-Terrazas show, but some recent schedule conflicts have popped up that have put me on the fence about making that 130-mile drive east. Regardless of where you might see me, feel free to say hello and talk some boxing as long as I’m not on deadline after a fight or actively doing commentary. I like to think that I’m approachable.

Regarding Bradley’s impressive commentary and analysis, that shouldn’t come as any surprise. He’s smart, humble, personable and he arguably had a hall-of-fame worthy career. He learned a lot about the sport, himself and other boxers during those 35 pro bouts, which includes 12 world titleholders. I enjoyed covering Bradley’s career and I enjoy listening to his fight commentary.

 

MOVE THOSE STREAMS TO TV!

Just read about your laptop on the kitchen table viewing (for Gassiev-Dorticos). Hook that s__t up to the TV!! That’s what the HD cable is for! Or even the VGA cable!

C’mon Dougie! Ha! – Dan Grabowski (fan of Dougie and the mailbag since Maxboxing)

Dougie’s very old kitchen TV.

I don’t know why that never occurs to me when I’m watching a

The ridiculously ancient TV near Dougie’s desk.

boxing stream on a laptop or computer. 

Maybe it’s because I don’t watch a lot of streams, or maybe I’m just getting so used to watching video and TV on my iPhone that my laptop screen seems pretty big by comparison.

Or maybe it’s because the TV in my kitchen is older than half the people reading this mailbag column and the TV in the back room of my house where I have my desk set up probably belongs in a museum somewhere.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

 

 

 

  • Giuseppe

    Thanks for the response Doug and the considered analysis. I rewatched the Richard Hall fight recently and in the post-fight, Jones seems genuinely entranced by the idea of fighting Lennox Lewis. The fact he was seriously talking about it, and we were seriously thinking about it… it shows a level of confidence almost unimaginable!

    Yes, you’re right about the licensing aspect.

  • Mike, Weymouth

    Dougie, quick one if you could follow up – you’ve said in the first letter that RJJ makes your top 10 of the last 25 years but not the top 3. Out of interest who is the top 3?
    I would hazard a guess at your top 3 being Pacquiao, Calzaghe and (reluctantly) Mayweather?

    • philoe bedoe

      Even though Calzaghe had a great career, I can’t see how he could be in anyone’s top three.
      Especially in front of Jones……..

      • Mike, Weymouth

        It’s not my top 3, it’s what I imagined Doug’s might be from his responses in the mailbag over the years.
        Despite being British I’m not a huge fan of Calzaghe, I love a puncher and his slapping style just wasn’t for me. That said he was as dominant a champion as there has been over the past 25 years and retired unbeaten. Not sure I’ve ever seen Doug pick someone over Joe in a MM at 168 so think he would be up there.
        Pacquiao I don’t think many would argue over the last 25 years. Mayweather – don’t even get me started but I guess he will be in there despite Doug’s well written feelings about the “man”! (“Man” because a real man doesn’t hit a woman).

        • philoe bedoe

          He never picks against Calzaghe in a mythical matchup.
          I’d have Jones, Floyd, Pacman in no particular order…………..

          • Mike, Weymouth

            Depending on criteria for best (longevity, talent, record, oponents, how much you enjoyed them etc) it is a tough one. Personally my favourite 3 fighters in the past 25 years would be the ones I enjoyed watching the most, at their peaks, in which case it would be Pacquiao, Prince Naseem and GGG. Not the best 3 resumes (well, maybe Pac’s) but undeniable they were all exciting and worth the PPV money!

          • DRE

            Have to say this about Calzaghe. He was fast but at times ungainly and wasn’t always pleasing to watch. But all he did was win. Impossible to beat him in myth-matches as well.

          • philoe bedoe

            The issue I have is that he never fought enough world class boxers that were in their prime.
            He also never fought enough boxers with different styles to pick him to win mythical matchups………….

          • DRE

            Makes me wonder what would have happened if Calzaghe was around in the early to mid 90s. At the same time as Nigel and Chris Eubank.

          • philoe bedoe

            I think he probably takes both Benn and Eubank but not a prime Jones……….

          • Jeremy, UK

            I think Eubank, Jones, Hopkins, Brewer, Lacey, Woodhall and Kessler cover a large variety of styles! Of course Jones and Hopkins were both severs years past their best by the time The Welsh Dragon shared a ring with them.

          • philoe bedoe

            Eubank and Woodhall were also past their prime, and Brewer was stopped by Echols only 1 fight previous.
            Lacy, Kessler, Reid were the best boxers he fought that were in their prime, and he was fortunate that he got the nod in that one……….

          • Jeremy, UK

            Yes, perhaps. I don’t think Eubank and Woodhall were far past their primes. I would have loved to see how Calzaghe fared against all British talent of 4 or 5 years earlier. He missed out a bit. None of them wanted any part of Herol Graham, very sad to hear how he’s struggling now.

          • philoe bedoe

            It was Woodhall’s last fight and Eubank didn’t seem the same after the second Watson fight.
            It would have been interesting to see him 4 or 5 years earlier or a couple of years later in the super six.
            Graham was a unique fighter, and it’s a shame what happened to him.
            He also had a very troubled childhood, so I’ve heard…….

          • Jeremy, UK

            I agree completely Philoe. Those three fighters stand way ahead of any other in the last 25 years with what they accomplished as far as I am concerned. Only De La Hoya even approaches in my opinion.

      • Chris Smith

        Calzaghe is one of my favorites. I feel he gets too underrated from his detractors who used the “He only fought in Europe..He fought bums all his career” too much and overrated by many of his fans who claim him to be as good as anyone of the last quarter century often citing the unbeaten record.

        I’d say he’s top 10 of the last quarter century but I have a hard time putting him ahead of Jones, Hopkins, Mayweather, Pacquaio, Marquez so he’d be more towards the bottom of the top 10 for me which is great considering the talent pool he is competing with.

        • philoe bedoe

          Even though he had a very good career and he was a good boxer and a decent fella, for me there are still a lot of ? over his career.
          Would like to have seen how he would have fared against a fast slick boxer in his prime, or one who with an high workrate like him.
          Or another southpaw ( Sabot was the only southpaw he faced throughout his career).
          His father and Frank Warren did a great job of matching him…………..

    • D Johnson

      I’m guessing he sneaks Hopkins in there above Calzage.

    • Julio

      Jones was a phenom, but I believe Doug is referring to the totality of Jones’ career. Jones for instance was accused for a while of avoiding some challenges while at his peak back in the 90’s. Fundamentally, he got away with many flaws in his style that he more than compensated for with his unreal speed and reflexes. Sure he had some quality wins over Hopkins, Hill, and most notoriously Toney, to his credit.

      • Chris Smith

        Also, Reggie Johnson was a criminally underrated fighter and one could argue could have been undefeated entering the Jones fight (I had Toney edging him by a point). He was a little older, but perhaps only Jones could toy with Johnson like that.

        One strike against Jones is that he never got Michelczecski in the ring which wouldn’t be such a huge deal but Michelczecski was lineal and didn’t lose his belts in the ring. Had he got that win he’d probably have created some distance between himself and other modern greats.

        • DRE

          How about these mythmatches:
          1. Roy Jones vs Adonis Stevenson.

          2. D. Michelczeski vs Sergei Kovalev.

          3. DM vs Andre Ward.

          4 Roy Jones vs Antonio Tarver if they fought in ’98-2000.

          5 Glen Johnson vs Sergei Kovalev.

          • Jeremy, UK

            Michelczewski I think was overrated…Jones KO, Kovalev KO, Ward decision, Jones decision 98-2000 (but KO 93-97) & Kovalev decision. Not completely sure of the last one!

    • Chris Smith

      I’m going to guess Hopkins will for certain be in Dougie’s top 3 (he should be in everyone’s) as far as the other two? If you can count Chavez, Whitaker and Holyfield I’d guess it’s two of those but all did the majority of their work pre 1993 so perhaps Pacquaio and Mayweather would round off the top 3?

      MY personal (counting ONLY work from 1993-) would be Jones, Hopkins, Mayweather probably in that order.

  • Mark Schoeman

    “The idea of telling another man not to follow his passion is bizarre and a lot of the fake pity you read for Roy online is phoney.”

    Odd statement. I don’t see how as a Jones fan I’m a phoney for wishing he could find some contentment outside getting punched. I don’t know that I’ve seen pity so much as people wanting him to keep his marbles and live out the next 30 years happy and healthy.

    And the “follow his passion” notion is what’s bizarre…or more accurately childish. It’s a more melodramatic “keeping it real”. Go check out the Chappelle Show bit “When keeping it real goes wrong”

  • Don Badowski

    Roy can still be part of boxing without stepping in the ring. I enjoy listening to him with his commentary on HBO. Insightful with just a little bit of humor thrown in. But I doubt that job pays the bills. Sports figures are notorious at blowing their money and having nothing to retire on. Sports Illustrated put out an article in 2009 about why athletes go broke a couple years into retirement, after making tens of millions of dollars in their short careers. Basically it comes down to having to keep paying for the stuff they bought while raking it in. For instance, baby mommas.

    • Left Hook2

      Lot’s of reasons. The utility bill on a 5000 sq ft house. The property taxes on said property. Income taxes that were not withheld from their checks and the interest on it. I wish them to live well for the rest of their lives, not indulgently for a few.

      • Julio

        Still, at the end of the day is all about mismanagement and be able to live within your means. Alas, most boxers can’t do that, especially when they come from nothing and all of a sudden a windfall of cash fall on their heads.

  • Ciscostudent561

    Maybe its childhood nostalgia, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a boxer as untouchable as RJJ @ 160. Period. He had at it all. 1 Hit KO power, unreal speed, master boxer, good chin, idk if I can say he even had a legit weakness. Those were some good MM’s BTW. I do have him beating Hearns at 160, and Hearns is prolly my favorite fighter.

    • Andy T

      déjà vu
      Totally agree Cisco

    • Barley’s back!!!

      Which does also emphasize how underachieving he was.

      Imagine if Jones had been developed as tough as Sugar Ray Leonard was, a man Roy more than matched for talent and potential. Michael Nunn, Reggie Johnson, Mike McCallum, Julian Jackson, Lamar Parks and Gerald McClellan would likely all have fell to Jones before he even rose to 168lb. Only the eventual superfight with Toney at super-middle probably benefited from Roy’s disappointing 160lb campaign – that fight would have held far less significance in ’94 had Jones already beaten a less heralded Toney at the middleweight limit.

      People forget just how cautiously Roy was developed in those early years, his over-protective father having far too much input in his career. Jones had the ability to be let off the leash far earlier than he eventually was, and probably stagnated a little during that time.

      If Leonard was good enough to take down the great Wilfred Benitez less than 3 years into his pro career, then I’ve little doubt that Roy, with more demanding early career matchmaking, could have whupped the above group during a middleweight reign spanning from ’91 through ’94.

      • Left Hook2

        HBO screwed the pooch on that contract with Roy….didn’t realize that being rated in the top 10 by an org meant just about anybody with a pulse…

      • Jeremy, UK

        More than likely, although I think he still fought at Lightmiddle until ’93. I think he got to 168 just in time to catch Toney, but by that time Benn was already lined up to fight McClellan. After that fight one was sadly out of the picture and the other was never the same again. Nun, Jackson and Johnson were also faded and damaged goods by that point too. I think mostly Jones fought the best fighters he could have done.

    • Julio

      He was an athletic freak. I am still impressed with his master class over a boxer of Toney’s stature. I think Hearns would give him problems with his own set of physical and athletic assets, but I have to agree that Jones gradually would impose his unpredictable style and stop the Hitman.

  • Left Hook2

    Somebody set up a GoFundMe account for poor Dougie and get him a flat screen!
    Not a fan of PPV, but if it helps get 2-3 decent fights a month on regular ESPN, I guess it’s worth it.
    Ramirez fought a nobody. I hope the WBSS winner tells him to screw off until he fights somebody with a pulse. Don’t act like you are too good for the tournament and then jump in the front of the line to fight the winner. Screw. You.

    • Stephen M

      A few more years and those TVs will be worth something as collectibles.

      • Charlie U.

        You going to Stevenson – Jack???

        • Stephen M

          I don’t plan to.

  • JA

    I grew up watching Roy, and I still watch his fight with Percy Harris just to hear Gil, Jim, and Larry speculate on how his career will develop. Roy also floors a very tough fighter seconds in, kisses his right glove then floors him with a right, lands ridiculous looping hooks and of course lands his “4-left hooks in a row” combo.
    I am sad watching him test himself (at his age, everything is a test) when he was very reluctant based on his Olympic robbery to fight overseas. He refused to deal with King (Benn, Jackson), and he wouldn’t go to England or Germany. Problem is the best at 160-175 were in those countries. I still favored Roy in all those matchups but I had hoped that same mindset would allow him to leave gracefully and without getting stopped so many times and in such brutal fashion by people who would not have won a 30-second block against him in his prime. His story has played out like so many in this sport, I guess Roy is my “Ali”, where I am saddened by what brings others joy. Still, I am glad I got to see him at his best and I hope he enjoys the life he has worked so hard to make.

  • philoe bedoe

    Good picks on the mythical matchup’s Doug.
    Although I’d lean towards Hearns against because like you say, he only got beat in dogfights………..

  • william ellis

    Great discussion on Roy Jones (I agree he was the number one talent of his generation) – but Doug, I was a little put-off by your comment about Pacquiao. Of course, he too is in the twilight of his career, but he still makes good fights. The Horn fight was entertaining, and I thought Pacquiao edged it. It was a title fight, and it was a better fight than any Jones has had for years: Jones was done in 2004-5 when he lost three straight fights (two by ko) at the age 35. Pacquiao’s 39 and is still a player in his weight class.

    • DRE

      Is Pacquiao really still a major player or did he just look that way because his opponent was Jeff Horn? Don’t get me wrong. I have all the respect for Pacquiao and how he carried the weight of the entire sport for much of the late 2000s/early 2010s. But that guy is long gone. Not just his once vaunted power but the passion. Against Mayweather Pac showed no passion whatsoever. And even against Horn he seemed to be going through the motions against a guy who wouldn’t have even so much as belong in the same ring with him back in 2009.

      • william ellis

        Your question is a good one, and honestly, I not certain. I’m guessing Horn is pretty good; which means so is Pacquiao (not that I think Horn will keep his title – but let’s see how he does against Crawford, who should beat him). Still, The Ring puts Pacquiao at 7 in the division – which is high enough, but would be higher still if Horn had not gotten the decision.

        • DRE

          True but regardless of his rating there’s a reason why Pac won’t go near the Crawfords, Thurman’s and Spence’s right now. But hey if he can still attract the crowds and stay in the ratings for fighting the Jeff Horns of the world all the power to him.

    • Charlie U.

      I agree with Doug on this one. Lost interest in Pacquiao many years ago. But for everyone else, I’m not sure why the boring Mayweather fight and subsequent shoulder fiasco didn’t put them off to the 2010’s version of Pac Man.

      • william ellis

        Fair enough – we’ll see if Pacquiao will take a fight with a top fighter, who is in his prime. And then we will see if he’s got anything left.

  • Charlie U.

    Love Roy but I’m not sure why the media is making a big deal about this. There’s a 99.9997% chance he fights again.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    I agree with you that the best Roy Jones Jr ever was against the James Toney. Before the fight, he was watching some of the preliminary bouts and when interviewed by the broadcast panel, he exhibited great confidence at how he will handle Toney and how the fight would go. At that early point, one could already see his future talent at color commentating. Of course initially, I don’t believe what he predicted about his fight versus Toney who by that time had people forgetting about Sugar Ray Leonard. I thought he was just blowing hot air. My bias stemmed from his defeat to a Korean fighter in the last Olympics before he turned pro. But how wrong I was! It was my first time to see Jones fight and I marvelled at his otherworldly skills and talents and speed making Toney looked like fighting in slow motion. Unlike Ali before him and Lomachenko now, who moved/s mostly with their feet and assorted of motions inside the Ring, Jones made the most with the least or economical of movements. He was never out of balance in that fight and always swung back to scoring position and landed a punch or combination with a simple twist of his body. Amazing!

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Those TV sets sure looked like the boob tubes of the pre digital era. They don’t appear to have capabilities either to play videos thru simple VGA or HDMI cables.

