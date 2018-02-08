Friday, February 09, 2018  |
Jorge Linares, Vasyl Lomachenko in talks for lightweight championship fight May 12

by Mike Coppinger

Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko have made no bones about their desire to fight each other.

Linares is the lightweight kingpin, and Lomachenko is ready to chase a title in a third weight class as he moves up from 130 pounds. They’ve playfully traded barbs on social media as their sides negotiate the fight, and they’re getting down to brass tacks now that Linares’ title defense over Mercito Gesta is out of the way.

Bob Arum told RingTV.com that “Lomachenko doens’t want to mess around,” and that he’ll be conducting talks with Mr. Honda, who co-promotes Linares along with Golden Boy, as they look to finalize a deal. THE RING lightweight championship fight would take place May 12 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sources told RingTV.com.

“He’ll go to 135 pounds and he’ll make a joke of Linares,” Arum said after Lomachenko stopped Guillermo Rigondeaux. “He’ll make a joke of [Mikey] Garcia. They’re really good fighters, but this guy is super special. You’ve never seen anything like this.”

And if talks stall with Linares, Arum said they could match Lomachenko with Ray Beltran, provided he beats Paulus Moses on February 17 and wins the WBO lightweight title.

But the fight Top Rank wants to make is Linares-Lomachenko. It’s a significant fight, one that would anchor the company’s spring schedule on ESPN on the heels of a probably April 14 pay-per-view card featuring Terence Crawford-Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao-Mike Alvarado.

Lomachenko, widely regarded as the best talent in boxing, is THE RING’s No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter and seems to improve with each subsequent outing.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian has forced four consecutive opponents to quit on their stools, none more impressively than his six-round performance against Rigondeaux in December.

Now, Lomachenko (10-1, 8 knockouts) wants to challenge himself in another weight class, and who better than Linares, the ultra-fast athlete from Venezuela who has long created buzz with his flashy combinations.

Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) hasn’t lost since consecutive stoppage defeats in 2011-12 to Antonio DeMarco and Sergio Thompson, respectively. But he rebounded strongly, with fights all over the globe, before he returned to the U.S. with his first HBO fight in a decade, a September victory over Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell.

“[Lomachenko is a] good boxer, he’s amazing boxer, but you never know, maybe one day he have fight with me and then the moment’s different,” Linares told RingTV.com days before he easily outpointed Gesta on HBO. “I want that fight because he’s very similar to me — fast, quick champion.

“He’s younger than me, but I don’t care. I think it’s a good fight.”

Top Rank is seeking to build Lomachenko into an attraction in New York, where there’s a large Ukrainian population, and this fight could usher in the 130-pound titleholder’s entrance into the World’s Most Famous Arena’s big room.

Lomachenko’s win over Rigondeaux was held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, which quickly sold out. A fight with Linares figures to draw, too.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • KillaBlu

    Real fighters right here. Not afraid of anything

    • william ellis

      Right you are.

  • william ellis

    You have to admire Linares and Loma – no fuss: they want to test themselves. Have to favor Loma, even though he’s moving up.

  • Nick Bannister

    Shame this probably means the Berchelt unification fight at 130 never happens, but this is a great fight. Linares is a brilliant fighter, but Loma is something else. Garcia’s size might be a factor, but I don’t see anyone else 130-140 who really troubles Lomachenko

    • Ten Count Toronto

      It happens if they want it to happen. Berchelt will have no problem being a lightweight, he’s easily big enough. That particular body type tends to be really good at recovering from drying out and rehydrating. It’s the exact same match up at 135 as it would be at 130,

      It’s pretty obvious somebody didn’t want this fight to happen this year – not sure if it’s Berchelt, Loma, Arum or ll three – but it was never even talked about as either fighters next bout, or the one after that. Perhaps it’s Berchelt who wants an easy victory lap fight in Mexico after back-to-back Top-5’ers (albeit a little shopworn) that’s understandable these days but on the other hand when you’re in a position to challenge a P4P lister without any promotional or network issues to get in the way, I’d want to do it soner than later cause you never know…

