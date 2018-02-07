Thursday, February 08, 2018  |
Canelo Alvarez promises to knock out Gennady Golovkin in May 5 rematch

07
Feb
by Mike Coppinger

Canelo Alvarez’s first encounter with Gennady Golovkin ended in controversy, with two judges scoring the fight even but Adelaide Byrd turning in a ludicrous 118-110 tally for the Mexican star.

The dubious score overshadowed a great RING middleweight championship fight, with plenty of power punches delivered, but also finesse and many well-timed counter-punches expertly delivered.

Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) employed lots of movement and tactically let GGG chase him around the ring. For the May 5 rematch, Canelo promises to do something no one’s ever done: finish Golovkin inside the distance.

“This time the judges will not have to decide the result with their scores,” Alvarez, 27, told ESPN Deportes. ” … I’m going to win my fight by knockout. I’ll be ready to win that way,”

“And everyone already knows what happened. I made my fight and I think I won it but at the end the judges saw it as a draw. For that reason this second fight will be more interesting, more important.”

It wouldn’t just be a great accomplishment because Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) is THE RING’s pound-for-pound best fighter. Golovkin has never been so much as knocked down in 38 pro fights, and his chin is regarded as one of the finest in the sport.

Daniel Jacobs, a fearsome puncher, landed an array of heavy blows on GGG’s dome during their spirited March battle, but the Kazakh never wavered. The same can be said for his fight against Canelo, another massive puncher who simply watched his punches bounce off the 35-year-old’s head.

But Canelo swears he’s going for it, and if that’s indeed the case, expect the rematch to be even more savage than the first fight.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Scott Rooker

    Well first fight was a little underwhelming it was ok hopefully both fighters go for it so we can enjoy the fight Canelo will move around and win boring split decision or GGG has to KO him to win!

  • 27

    • Dee Money

      Yeah, GGG is not even 37 (although closer to that than Canelo’s age)

      • Col Carter

        He will be 36 in April.

  • BGCH

    Canelo says he’s going to train in the mountains of Colorado for better conditioning, we will se a better Canelo this time around and probably the same GGG, not much you can improve there. GGG has to take more risks, Canelo has to make adjustments, wait for GGG to make the mistakes and counter, let’s see if GGG will try to go to the body this time or throw more than 1 or 2 punches per combo.

  • george lee

    This will go the full 12 again there is no way that this ends in a knock out,both these guys have chins made of granite

  • Left Hook2

    Canelo kept GGG off -balance all fight. Yes, he basically ran, but anytime GGG got set to throw something hard, he moved out of the way. Unless GGG can unload on him when he stops on the ropes, another uneventful 12 rounder. Please spend money on the undercard.

    • Julio

      Canelo claims that he will go for the ko, if that is the case, then GGG won’t have to worry about Canelo running away.

  • AngelMorningstar

    annoys me that the coward won’t admit he lost the first fight when he knows damned well he did.

  • Julio

    A lot of bravado by gingerbread stating he is going to KO a man that has never off his feet in over 400 fights.I just hope that he indeed go for the KO, that will make GGG’s work easier than the first time.

  • ciobanu catalin

    He ll do nothin!!! He got scared in the firstfone…

  • Gian Torres

    White boxing writers, commentators, fans etc are spoiled and are used to Mexicans getting robbed in superfights since 1999 like in De La Hoya vs Trinidad, JL Castillo vs Mayweather 1, De La Hoya vs Moseley 2, JM Marquez vs Pacroid 2 and 3 and to some extent Canelo vs GGG. It won’t be enough for Canelo to once again land more power shots, have better defense, be the ring general and leave GGG’s face bruised and swollen.

  • Gian Torres

    GGG knows he got lucky with a draw because Canelo landed more power shots, had better defense, was the ring general and left GGG’s face bruised and swollen.

  • Gian Torres

    Canelo ran but Billy Joe Saunders “boxed beautifully”? LOL!

