Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller could fight Johann Duhaupas on April 28 in HBO co-feature

Jarrell Miller is being lined up for his second consecutive appearance on HBO.

“Big Baby” will fight on April 28 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in the co-feature to Daniel Jacobs-Maciej Sulecki. The leading name to land the heavyweight assignment is Johann Duhaupas, sources told RingTV.com. ESPN first reported the news.

Duhaupas is best known for his stoppage defeat to Deontay Wilder in 2016. That was the 37-year-old Frenchman’s lone title shot, and he rebounded with an impressive knockout of Robert Helenius.

But when once again stepped up to the elite level, this time on short notice, he was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in the sixth round.

Still, Duhaupas (37-4, 24 knockouts) represents a step-up for Miller, the former kickboxing champion who has steadily increased his opposition. “Big Baby,” all 6-foot-4, 280-plus pounds of him, scored stoppage wins over Gerald Washington and then Mariusz Wach last year.

The 29-year-old oozes charisma, and HBO’s hopes to match him this summer with Anthony Joshua, the heavyweight star who will be a network free agent following his March 31 bout with Joseph Parker on Showtime.

But Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) needs to impress if he’s going to land such an opportunity, and he didn’t exactly light up the world in his last outing, a November fight also opening up for Jacobs.

Miller, THE RING’s No. 9 heavyweight, now has another opportunity to show off his stuff, and talk a big game, in his hometown of Brooklyn.

