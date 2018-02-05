Daniel Jacobs likely to face Maciej Sulecki on April 28 in Brooklyn on HBO

Daniel Jacobs. Photo / @BrooklynBrawlNY

Daniel Jacobs’ next fight is almost wrapped up.

THE RING’s No. 2 middleweight is finalizing a deal to face Maciej Sulecki on April 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, sources told RingTV.com. The 160-pound clash will headline an HBO card, the second bout of Jacobs’ multi-fight deal with the network.

Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan was in talks to face Jacobs also, but it will be Sulecki, a native of Poland who will move up from 154 pounds for the biggest assignment of his career.

Sulecki (26-0, 10 knockouts) is rated No. 9 by THE RING at junior middleweight, but most of the 28-year-old’s fights have been contested one weight class above, and that’s where the best win of his career came. He stopped Hugo Centeno in the 10th round of a 2016 middleweight bout, but dropped to 154 pounds for his next fight.

Now, he’ll try to compete with Jacobs, who broke out in 2017 with a disputed decision loss to Gennady Golovkin. Jacobs was with Al Haymon and PBC, but the fight against GGG was televised on HBO Pay-Per-View and then Jacobs signed a deal with HBO. He returned in November with a lopsided decision over Luis Arias, and now he’ll get his feet wet against Sulecki.

Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) is on the outside looking in as Canelo Alvarez prepares to defend his RING middleweight championship against Gennady Golovkin again in May. And then there’s Billy Joe Saunders, the no. 4 middleweight, who is preparing for an April title defense against Martin Murray.

Hopefully, Jacobs, 31, will get a crack at one of those three fights soon, but in the meantime, it’s Sulecki who will try to upset the apple cart.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger