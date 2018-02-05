Tuesday, February 06, 2018  |
Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker heavyweight title fight to be televised on Showtime

05
Feb
by Mike Coppinger

Anthony Joshua is seeking to add a third heavyweight title to his collection, and once again, his quest to take over boxing will televised live on Showtime.

The network announced Monday that it has acquired the right to Joshua’s heavyweight title unification matchup against Joseph Parker, scheduled for March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

HBO made a push to air the fight, but Showtime retained a right of last refusal and matched their rival network’s bid, sources told RingTV.com. The clause was in the contract following the expiration of its three-fight deal with the heavyweight kingpin.

Anthony Joshua (left) and Joseph Parker are ready to put their WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles on the line on March 31. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

“The heavyweight division is in the midst of a renaissance, and Showtime is delivering all of the pivotal bouts to our subscribers,” said Stephen Espinoza, Showtime Sports President. “Anthony Joshua is a global superstar, and we’re proud to present his sixth, and perhaps most challenging, world title fight to the U.S. audience.

“Joshua vs. Parker will be the 12th heavyweight world championship match on Showtime since Deontay Wilder won his title in 2015, an undisputed industry-leading offering in boxing’s preeminent division.”

Before Joshua and Parker (24-0, 18 knockouts) meet, Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz on March 3 in Brooklyn, New York, and that fight will also be carried by Showtime.

The hope is that Joshua and Wilder will prevail, setting up a super fight between the two big men to decide heavyweight supremacy in a fight for THE RING’s vacant heavyweight championship, which became available after Tyson Fury was stripped last week.

Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is THE RING’s No. 1 heavyweight, and his fight against the No. 3 man in the division is just the second ever heavyweight championship unification bout between undefeated world titleholders.

Showtime announced a slew of compelling fights last month, and with HBO’s schedule pretty bare, this is yet another haymaker landed by the network in its battle with HBO.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Wade Wilson

    I’m glad. I’m not exactly happy with HBO’s commentary.

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      Yeah. Too much of Jimmy Lamprey and Max Holloway!

  • WR

    I bet HBO gonna get the Anthony Joshua’s next fight

    • ceylon mooney

      showtime got it

  • Antony916

    Man! HBO literally can not buy a good fight!! How the mighty have fallen and continue to fall….and fall and fall…

    • Robert Archambault

      It’s next to impossible to win a broadcast bidding war when one channel has the right to match any offer that is made. There’s no way Showtime were going to let this fight get away from them, no matter what HBO offered. And as it will likely be an afternoon fight in the US time zone, no US based fighter involved, no big name in the US in the fight either, there is a limit to how much they will offer for it.
      And one more time… HBO is NOT a sports station or a boxing station. Their subscriber base is there for other things than boxing.

      • Antony916

        True but there was a time not so long ago that HBO would have won the bidding war regardless- if as you state there was an American in the fight or live in the afternoon, etc. They were “the heart and soul of boxing”. If the fight was significant to the sport, it was on HBO. Remember those days?

        • Robert Archambault

          In those days, HBO was the only game in town for premium cable broadcasts. Those days are long gone. And back then, the fight would most likely have featured an American and would have been scheduled in US Prime Time. People need to understand that times have changed and have to adjust their thinking processes to take that into consideration.

          • Antony916

            Ok I think you miss my point..I think you gloss over the history. I’ll try to explain.
            HBO has never been the only game in town. They just had the right people who knew the sport and were passionate about being the best boxing provider in the USA. Example: Showtime used to develop guys all the time and HBO would “poach” them so to speak when they reached the upper echelon of the sport. The best example i can give you that pertains to this conversation is Joe Calzaghe. He fought Viet & McIntyer( 2001), Pudwill and Brewer (2003) then Lacy (2004). All on Showtime.
            HBO then poached him from Showtime. After a few fights on HBO (Manfredo / Bika) they put him against Kessler (who they had only shown once before against Andrade) a Dane, in the afternoon. So there you go. Two non Americans fighting overseas in the afternoon on HBO. It happened! It happened! j/k So my point is if they truly were committed to being #1 they would have got this fight.
            The will to be #1 just doesn’t seem to be there anymore. IMHO

          • Robert Archambault

            I have a feeling you are relatively young, right? I’m talking about back in the 70s and 80s, not 2001. I consider anything after 2000 to be current era.
            And once again… boxing is not a major factor in HBO programming these days. There simply is no money in it compared to their other offerings such as Game of Thrones. The cable world has changed immensely since the turn of the century. Internet will soon totally displace cable networks when it comes to programming and viewers.
            What boxing should be doing is looking for a deal with Netflix or Hulu or other online service as they will soon take over the world of entertainment broadcasting. But just as the music industry refused to accept the future when Napster came along and offered them a fantastic deal to get the jump on things only to refuse it to end up in the mess they are currently in today, other forms of entertainment need to take the lead and not sit on their ass.
            And now boxing has MMA to deal with in the competition for viewer dollars as well. Despite what some around here seem to think, people only have so much money to spend on PPV broadcasts. And boxing no longer has the audience it once had, partly due to diva fighters getting in the ring only once or twice a year and seeing the best fight the best is the exception rather than the rule.
            The golden age of boxing broadcasts was long ago and I doubt we will ever see it come close to the level it once held in the sports world.

    • WR

      They still have better Ratings than Showtime

      • Antony916

        Well HBO has 49 million subscribers. Showtime has 23. Hard to beat them when the numbers are so wide. Even so Showtimes Boxing budget seems to be far greater than HBO’s at this point. Or as I suspect the Management at Showtime is committed to being #1 in the USA when it comes to boxing. HBO’s isn’t.

