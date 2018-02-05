Tuesday, February 06, 2018  |
Miguel Berchelt: ‘I would love to unify against one of the other 130-pound champions’

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hogan Photos / GBP
05
Feb
by Anson Wainwright

Mexican power-puncher Miguel Berchelt will put his WBC junior lightweight title on the line against late substitute Maxwell Awuku at the Plaza de Toros, Cancun, on Saturday.

Berchelt, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 130 pounds, will be making the second defense of the title he won from Francisco Vargas last year. In his most recent outing, in July, Berchelt scored a 12-round unanimous decision over Takashi Miura.

Both of those fights took place in America and now the defending titleholder is eager for a homecoming bout.

“For me it is a dream come true to fight in my hometown as a world champion,” Berchelt told RingTV.com through promoter Mario Abraham. “I do not have a problem with the change of opponent. I think his style, going forward all the time, is good for my kind of boxing and the people will enjoy a great show.”

Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts) had been set to face experienced countryman Cristian Mijares only for that fight to be cancelled in late-January for promotional reasons. Undistinguished contender Carlo Magali stepped in but he was quickly removed when there were issues with the Philippine boxing commission.

The 26-year-old Berchelt had prepared diligently for Mijares southpaw style, but time was running out fast and just finding an opponent was the priority. However, as luck would have it, his brain trust was able to secure another left-hander in Awuku (44-3-1, 30 KOs) at just over one week’s notice.

Berchelt has been readying himself for this title defense since late September. Displaying discipline, he stayed clear of family and friends over the holidays, training almost 2,500 miles away from his Cancun home in Hermosillo, Sonora.

“La Alacran” (The Scorpion) had been tabbed to defend against former two-weight world champion Orlando Salido in December. Those plans were curtailed due to injury and then Berchelt looked on as Salido lost to replacement Miguel Roman.

“I had a little fracture in the [Takashi] Miura fight, in my right hand,” said Berchelt. “I had a cast for six weeks and then started my rehab. I felt okay, but when I started to hit hard with my right hand, I felt pain.

“The doctors told me to have more time without hitting anything and more sessions of rehab. I was not ready for December, but now I feel 100 percent.”

Mario Abraham, President of Maxboxing Promotions, who co-promote Berchelt with Zanfer Promotions, was keen to bring a title defense to southern Mexico.

“It is something we were thinking since he became a world champion; a title defense in Cancún or Merida, Yucatán, his other hometown,” said Abraham. ” Now we have the conditions to do it in Cancún, with the support of sponsors and the authorities, and I think it will be a great night.

“The fight will be at Cancún Plaza de Toros (Bullfight Plaza) for almost 6,000 people and we expect to be sold out.”

Berchelt is confident of victory against Awuku and has his eye on the other big names at junior lightweight.

“After this fight I want to come back to the U.S.A. to defend against my mandatory, Miguel Roman,” he explained. “Then I would love to unify against one of the other 130-pound champions, [Vasyl] Lomachenko, [Alberto] Machado or [Kenichi] Ogawa.”


Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

 

  • John Newman

    The whole of the boxing-mad world would love to see Berchelt against Lomachenko, but it seems even more unlikely than most fantasy matchups. Here’s hoping that Berchelt can get in against good opponents (which Roman is not), as his best years look to be wasted by injury and poor match-making.

    • ceylon mooney

      that fight not happening–thats a super letdown man. shit. wjat hallened to jezreel corrales? he was fun to watch.

      • John Newman

        He lost the title on the scale prior to his fight with Alberto Machado last October. Then Machado knocked him out.

        Corrales beat him up pretty bad over the first four or five rounds (knocked him down at least once), but got beat up in the sixth, dropped in the seventh (the ref missed his glove touching the canvas), and stopped in the eighth.

        You might remember the post fight shenanigans, when Corrales interrupted Machado’s HBO interview to demand a rematch. Right when Machado was dedicating the victory to the Puerto Rican victims of the hurricane. Everyone started ignoring Corrales right about at that exact moment. We all still are, apparently. I’d forgot he was still in the division.

        • ceylon mooney

          yeah, but i sure like watchin him fight.

  • Spider Rico

    Lomachenko’s moving up to 135, Davis lost his belt on the scales and will most likely move up to 135 as well. I believe Ogawa recently popped for PEDs in the Farmer fight and will probably be stripped of the title so that leaves us with the WBA Champion Alberto Machado. Both champs, same division/weight class, and most importantly, same promotions (GB) so there won’t be any roadblocks. Miguel Berchelt VS. Alberto Machado – Mex VS. Boricua. Make it happen Golden Boy!

    • Anson Wainwright

      Excellent fight Spider Rico. However, not to burst your bubble – I hope I’m wrong – but Berchelt is promoted by Zanfer who are closely aligned with Top Rank. I believe the GB deal is up. It was for the title fight with Vargas and one more. I would think Fernando Beltran takes his charge to TR in due course.

      • Spider Rico

        Oh I see what you mean. Well I have no problem for this fight to build up as they both defend their titles, gain experience etc but I sure hope it happens sooner rather than later, don’t want either of them losing and missing out on this match-up at it’s peak.

        • Anson Wainwright

          Berchelt-Machado needs some marinating. Not a big fight yet but with it being Mexico-Puerto Rico and both are exciting fighters looks like a good match up. Though I’d favor Berchelt at the moment.

          • Ten Count Toronto

            The sooner he unifies at 130 the better credentials he will have to move up and challenge the winner of Lomachenko-Linares or whatever vacant or new belt is handed to Lomachenko if the Linares fight doesn’t go through. In this case beating Machado is close enough to unification since all the other titles are up inn the air anyways.

