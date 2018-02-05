Tuesday, February 06, 2018  |
Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev to contest vacant RING 200-pound title

Usyk (left) and Gassiev (right) collide for the undisputed cruiserweight championship. Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series
05
Feb
by The Ring

The winner the May 11 cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will require plenty of room at home to showcase the fruits of their labor.

The belts on the line will be IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO, and now RING Magazine can officially reveal that their vacant cruiserweight championship belt will also be on the line. Subsequently, either Oleksandr Usyk or Murat Gassiev will emerge as the undefeated and undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world.

On Saturday, Gassiev (26-0, 19 knockouts) scored a sensational 12th-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Yunier Dorticos to reach the tournament final. The Russian boxer-puncher also unified IBF and WBA titles with what was a career-best performance in front of his home crowd in Sochi.

One week earlier, Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) unified WBC and WBO belts by winning a hard-fought 12-round majority decision over the previously unbeaten Mairis Briedis in Riga, Latvia. It was a harder fight than many people expected, but the Ukrainian southpaw earned the victory and now looks ahead to a mouthwatering showdown.

Usyk and Gassiev are currently rated No. 1 and 2 respectively by THE RING at 200 pounds, so the decision to have the vacant belt on the line was an easy one to make. THE RING looks forward to crowning their 11th cruiserweight world champion.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Stephen Wilkinson

    Usyk won by majority, not unanimous, decision

    • Tom Gray

      You’re the man. Thanks!

      • Stephen Wilkinson

        No hassle Tom!

  • ozzy

    Expect that Usyk will win in the final just so long as he fights mid-long range rather than the
    silly mid-range Dorticos fought at which meant he was easily hit by Gassiev.

    The fact that the final is taking place in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) in May and I presume in an outdoor arena. This could have an effect on the result as Jeddah has a Max/Min temp of 35/25 degrees (C) in May. How these lads are gunna fight for 12 rounds in that heat is beyond me – it’s crazy!

    • Stephen M

      I think that if Usyk throws flurries the way he does, Gassiev will fire in between his punches. Gassiev did that very well against Dorticos. He was very calm and precise. It will be harder for Gassiev to predict Usyk than it was to predict Dorticos though.

  • John Newman

    I think Usyk has a better jab than Dorticos (who really only throws it to set up his right cross/ money punch), and he could cruise to a decision if he can establish it and keep Gassiev at a distance. Gassiev is sharp and fit though, considerably more than people give him credit for because of his power. If he can reach Usyk (who I doubt has as good of a chin as Dorticos) like Breidis did, this fight will be as good as the semi-finals.

  • william ellis

    Should be another great Cruiser fight. Both men are first-rate.

  • ceylon mooney

    i already asked on another forum, on this site, but im itchin to see if saturdays fight got anyone pickin gassiev over usyk.

    • Stephen M

      I’m starting to feel it. If Breidis was landing on Usyk Gassiev will land better and more.

      • ceylon mooney

        im not gonna pick a winner, but i aint gonna be surprised.

