Omar Narvaez wins stay-busy fight, looks toward Tete title tilt

Former two-division titleholder Omar Narvaez was victorious in a stay-busy bout Saturday night, defeating junior featherweight Jesus Vargas by unanimous decision at the Nuevo Palacio Aurinegro in Puerto Madryn, Argentina.

The southpaw Narvaez had little trouble with the fighter from Venezuela, outboxing him throughout most of the fight.

The 25-year-old Vargas, who is 17 years younger than Narvez, was deducted a point late in the 12th round by referee Nestor Burgos for hitting Narvaez in the back of the head.

Scores were 100-95, 100-95, and 100-90.5 for Narvaez, who improves to 48-2-2 (25 knockouts).

Vargas (16-12-1, 12 KOs), who lost to Narvaez by knockout almost two years ago, has lost nine of his last 11 bouts.

Narvaez and WBO bantamweight titleholder Zolani Tete (26-3, 21 KOs) of South Africa have agreed to face each other later in 2018. Narvaez, who has won his last five bouts, won the right to be Tete’s mandatory challenger on Oct. 14 by stopping Nikolai Potapov in seven rounds.

Also on the Osvaldo Rivero-promoted card, super middleweight Emiliano Pucheta (8-1, 2 KOs) won a six-round split decision over Jonathan Wilson Sanchez (12-2-1, 4 KOs). One judge scored the bout 59-58.5 for Sanchez, while the other two judges scored the bout 59-58 and 59.5-58 for Pucheta.

Super middleweight William Scull (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Miguel Gorosito (4-4, 2 KOs) in the fourth round.

