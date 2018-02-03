Sunday, February 04, 2018  |
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Ancajas may face mandatory Sultan next in all-Filipino title defense

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias
03
Feb
by Ryan Songalia

Jerwin Ancajas got the job done in his first fight on U.S. soil Saturday night, knocking down Israel Gonzalez three times en route to a 10th-round technical knockout win in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was Ancajas’ fourth successful defense of the IBF junior bantamweight title.

It was also the 16th straight win for Ancajas, 15 of which came by knockout, and a sweet end to his first fight under the Top Rank banner, which was televised live in the Philippines and the U.S. on ESPN.

The next challenge for Ancajas could be a fighter from his home country, as his mandatory defense against No. 1 contender Jonas Sultan is due shortly, Ancajas’ matchmaker Sean Gibbons tells RingTV.com.

“We have an IBF mandatory so we’re gonna move forward with Jonas Sultan and we’re gonna do the all-Filipino battle,” said Gibbons. “Hopefully we can do that in Los Angeles or a big Filipino community somewhere in the States, maybe San Francisco.”

A fight between Ancajas (29-1-1, 20 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines, and Sultan (14-3, 9 KOs) of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte, would be the first Filipino vs. Filipino world title fight since 1925, when Pancho Villa retained his championship with a 15-round decision win over Clever Sencio in Manila.

Sultan, who fights out of the ALA Boxing stable, ascended to the top ranking when he defeated Johnriel Casimero in an elimination bout last September for what was considered a minor upset.

Sultan had previously been hesitant to make the fight against a compatriot, while promoter Michael Aldeguer had said in the past that ABS-CBN, the network which hosts ALA’s Pinoy Pride series, and the show’s sponsors aren’t interested in Filipino vs. Filipino title fights.

Following Ancajas’ victory over Gonzalez, Aldeguer tells RingTV he is “just waiting for formal negotiations to start” for the Ancajas fight, and that “we have informally talked with Sean about it but nothing concrete.

“At first it’s difficult to fight another Filipino for a world title but if circumstances mandate it then we have no choice.”

Sultan, who like Ancajas is 26 years old, appeared game for a challenge against the emerging standard bearer of Philippine boxing.

“It’s up to Mr. Jerwin if it’s about to happen, but for me I’m always ready for him because I’ll always prepare for any upcoming fight for me,” Sultan tells RingTV. “I’m world ranked number one.”

Gibbons says he hopes to see the fight get made “no later than May,” and that promoter Bob Arum wants to have Ancajas fight four times a year. Gibbons, who had worked with Casimero, says he’s familiar with Sultan’s approach and is confident that Ancajas would have a more crowd-pleasing performance against Sultan.

“He’s a perfect style for Jerwin because he’s flat-footed, he’s right in front of you. Jerwin is going to look a million percent better with Sultan, who’s not a guy that moves, and he can just tee off on him. He just comes right at you, nothing slick about him. He’s just a dead-game Filipino with an in-your-face type of style,” said Gibbons.

“Jerwin’s gonna systematically fucking hit this guy, hit this guy, hit this guy, and it’s gonna be game over eventually. He’s gonna break him down.”

  • Rolly Arellano

    Do it very soon, so that Ancajas can move on to fight the marquee names in his division. After Jonas Sultan, I hope Ancajas gets Chocolatito next.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Don’t be hasty in dismissing Sultan as if he is not a worthy challenger. If you believe that Pinoy fighters are among the best in the world, then it is not an impossibility that Sultan can also beat Ancajas like he did to Casimero who was even an established two weight division world champion.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    ” Hit this guy, hit this guy and it’s gonna be game over eventually”. Gibbons should be reminded that the guy he is talking about is also a Filipino like his prize ward Jerwin and hence he should show some respect and not as if to dismiss him as a nuisance. Sultan rightfully earned his mandatory status by beating another fellow Filipino, the highly regarded Johnriel Casimero in a title eliminator so an all Filipino fight cannot be avoided from the very beginning.

    • DougWilsonFan

      Wait, you are upset that someone who works with Jerwin is vocally predicting that he will “systematically fucking hit this guy, hit this guy” and eventually break him down because he feels Sultan’s flat footed, in your face style is tailor made for his charge? I see that as normal and while confident he didn’t disrespect Sultan

  • Teddy Reynoso

    It is not true that Pinoy fighters historically avoided fighting each other at top level and that all Pinoy fights do not sell to Pinoy fans. As an old time boxing follower, I grew up hearing animated discussions about intense local boxing rivalries from my father and uncles and from barbershop talks. I read about the rivalry among Elorde, Barrientos and Adigue as well as among Magramo, Salavarria and Villacampo, most of whom became world champions. In the 70s, Navarette and Johnny Sato even took their rivalry in the US before Lando won the WBC title. In the 80s fights against his local rivals prepared Luisito Espinosa for two world title reigns. Even Manny Pacquiao honed his skills and fortified himself battling local pugs including the last of his two fellow Pinoy rivals, Jamili and Barotillo. What you wrote about all Pinoy boxing fight being wrong and bad is a myth and therefore fallacious.

    • Ryan Songalia

      I had never wrote “heavily insinuating” that they are “wrong and bad”, I’ve been the most vocal proponent of Filipino vs. Filipino fights, said it was essential to developing a domestic scene. Don’t know where you got that idea.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Domestic rivalry has propelled Philippine boxing to global level from the very start. It is also domestic rivalry that has been the key to the ascendancy of Japanese and British boxing in pro boxing today. I admire particularly the Japanese for their practical patriotism as their champions and up and comers are always on the lookout for compatriots to fight for the world title as any which way, the crown stays in Japan. Am befuddled today by Pinoy boxers, scribes and fans claiming that fights involving fellow Pinoys are all bad and wrong. That’s twisted thinking.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.