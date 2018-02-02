David Benavidez, Ronald Gavril both promise to deliver knockouts in title rematch

Benavidez nails Gavril with a right cross. photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril already combined for one terrific action fight, and if they can match their bravado, the rematch promises to be even better.

They’ll mix it up again on February 17 for the WBC super middleweight title with Benavidez, the youngest champion in boxing, ready to prove he’s an elite talent in the Showtime co-feature in Las Vegas.

Gavril (18-2, 14 knockouts) surprisingly pushed Benavidez to the limit in September and even dropped the 21-year-old in the final round. But Benavidez escaped with the controversial decision victory. He hopes to leave no doubt this time around.

“I am not focused on anything except for this fight. He says it’s going to end in a knockout, but I promise you I will finish him with a knockout come fight night,” said Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs). “I’m here to give the fans what they want, and that’s another great fight.

“I think we’re definitely going to steal the show February 17. It was a great fight last time and I have no doubt it’s going to be exciting again, as long as it lasts. There’s only one way this fight ends and that’s with me knocking him out.”

Gavril, a 31-year-old native of Romania, is looking to become the lone titleholder in the Mayweather Promotions stable. He was a heavy underdog in the first bout, but impressed with his relentless, pressure style and ability to land power shots.

It’s going to take another Herculean effort in the rematch if he’s going to upend Benavidez, THE RING’s No. 9 168-pounder.

“I feel quicker, stronger, and more mentally prepared,” Gavril said. “I know he is going to try and switch up his game plan for this fight, but my team has been preparing me for anything that he may try and bring on fight night.

“I will be the next WBC Super Middleweight Champion. Last fight was a battle, but this fight will end in a knockout.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger