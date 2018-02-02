Saturday, February 03, 2018  |
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Abel Sanchez: Canelo’s ‘pitty-pat punches’ can’t stop GGG

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos
02
Feb
by Michael Woods

May will be here before you know it, if you happen to be living somewhere where you must bundle up heavily when choosing to step outside. Yes, warmer weather will arrive, and with it the promise of a top-tier chess match of strength and speed and guile and stamina and … what? What factors will play more or less in the sequel showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez on May 5, site TBA.

Fans have debated and analyzed since the bell rang to end the first encounter, which will stand as a majority draw in the record books despite many — if not most — pundits feeling the Kazakh vet deserved to have only his hand raised to cap the evening.

I put it to GGG trainer Abel Sanchez, who is in Russia to corner his cruiserweight young gunner Murat Gassiev in his WBSS semifinal scrap. The aim would be to win conclusively this time? Does that mean press more, look a bit harder to pressure and gun for KO?

“Triple-G won the first fight; the judging was questionable,” Sanchez asserted. “Canelo is saying the same things he said before first fight. He chose to run and not try and knock out Triple-G. He is talking brave again … It could be a different action fight if he is a man of his word and does what he says. In order to KO Triple-G, you have to try and do it. It’s gonna take more than pitty-pat punches and running to accomplish that against the best fighter in the world!”

My three cents: So there you have it; smart stuff from Abel. He knows that Canelo is a marvelously skilled defender who when trying not to get hit succeeds pretty darn well. And maybe he knows that Canelo thinks his power pack isn’t sufficient to drop and stop GGG … so he’ll fight the sage way, look to be the better ring general and not indulge in a “whose nuke is bigger?” tradefest. Is that what you are thinking, readers?

Follow Woods on Twitter

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

  • wellard24

    I think Canelo will take confidence from taking GGG’s shots without a problem, it’ll go 12 rounds again. As much of a badass as Canelo was in that fight I still think GGG won handily, his defence is well underrated, I reckon a closer fight with Golovkin winning and hopefully no blind/bought judges….I’m not at all confident about that.

    • AngelMorningstar

      Without a problem? He was staggering around multiple times like it was closing time at a bar.

  • PrinceGian

    GGG appears ro have slipped in his last few fights and will have slipped even further come May. Though I think that a past his prime Golovkin is still better than a prime Canelo, this fight I’m picking to be closer than the first and therefore will more than likely be awarded to Alvarez.

  • wrecksracer

    Yeah, but GGG was flat out missing plenty of his power punches. I think he won the fight, but how about some accuracy this time around?

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Look at that picture, homes! Even GGG had to imitate Floyd’s Legendary Should Roll! But he no good at it that’s why Canelo tagged him so many times they had to call the match a draw! Hahahahaha!

    • philoe bedoe

      Yessss………..

    • Jamil Salvo

      you’re right. But that style somehow helped a brawler fighters

  • OLATARD

    How about Calzhage’s bitch slap hybrid barrage?

  • Bob Rob

    He just happened to “slip” when he stopped fighting c fighters and started fighting live bodies Daniel Jacobs and canelo. It’s funny that if any hated fighter like say danny Garcia or canelo had ggg resume of geale, barker, wade, Monroe jr, Rubio, Macklin and trash ass lemieux who was kod by Rubio by the way, people would be shitting all over them but it’s okay for him. He ain’t slipping he’s just not fighting corpses any more

  • Bob Rob

    And as far as ggg winning I guess people value jabbing and coming forward missing wildly over power punches counterpunching defense and body shots when it fits their agenda. Cough cough dougie

    • AngelMorningstar

      Ok you’re clearly a idiot welcome to block town dummy.

      • GGG hero

        Jab jab miss miss walk into counter after counter rinse repeat that was all ggg did

  • Bob Rob

    Pitty pats so much that he had ggg scared to throw anything but a jab and terrified to throw a body punch

    • AngelMorningstar

      You high boy or just plain stupid?

      • GGG hero

        Instead of insults explain why he didn’t throw body shots like he does on everyone else? Because canelo ain’t no stiff British robot he was scared of the counters plain and siple

  • Dee Money

    GGG shouldve been given the decision, and I get Sanchez is just stoking the fire here, but Canelo wasn’t landning pity-pat punches. Dude threw and landed some shots. GGG has a very good chin though so I don’t think he will be floored unless he keeps fighting to a point where he is just old and winded.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.