Friday, February 02, 2018  |
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Alexander Povetkin-David Price set for March 31 in Cardiff, Wales

Alexander Povetkin. Photo courtesy of Sky Sports
02
Feb
by Tom Gray

Former WBA heavyweight titleholder Alexander Povetkin will face Englishman David Price on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker unification bout at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on March 31.

Povetkin, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING, is mandatory challenger for the WBA title held by Joshua, and the hard-hitting Russian has a second world title victory in his sights.

“I’m very excited to be fighting on this huge show,” said Povetkin. “I expect to put on a great performance and then go on to fight the Joshua vs. Parker winner later this year.”

Price, who has had one comeback victory since being stopped by Christian Hammer in February of last year, is being thrown back in at world level, and the affable Liverpool native hopes to make the most of it.

“It is a big ask for me to go out and win this fight, but upsets do happen in sport,” said Price. “I have been on the wrong end of upsets in boxing and I think I am due a bit of luck. I have belief that this fight has come at the right time for me, and I have belief that I am going to win the fight.

“Sparring will be key for me. I am going to have to take myself out of my comfort zone when it comes to sparring for this fight. I need to bring in world-class sparring partners who will test me every day.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.

Limited tickets remain on sale for the event priced at £300 and £600 from www.stubhub.co.uk. Coach packages are on sale via www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available throughout the U.K. For accessibility and wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality Stadium via 02920 822432.

Official hospitality packages are available to purchase directly from Principality Stadium Experience. Both private suite and premium lounge packages are available to purchase, with prices starting from £450 per person + VAT. For further information please call the team on 02920 822 413. Official Hospitality packages are also available via Sportsworld via www.sportsworld.co.uk or by calling 0208 9712966.

 


Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

  • Triple C

    How much does Pricey love getting chinned by a juicer? Also, surprised matchroom are willing to have Povetkin on their card considering his checkered past, very disappointing.

    • Keano

      He’s AJs mandatory, so it just helps build that fight really

  • stetee83

    Price is gonna be hitting the deck again I think. Shame really, he seems like a good guy and he showed so much promise early in his career

    • ceylon mooney

      yeah i think so too

    • Randall Bannister

      I agree. Unlike his mate Tony Bellew, Price comes across and a very articulate, intelligent, affable human being who has his not so large head screwed firmly on his very large shoulders. It’s such a shame his whiskers are about as strong as stunt glass, as he’s got decent power and good technique for a big lad. I still think he’s got Fury’s number though…The reason I say that is Fury is not exactly renowned for his fight stopping power.

  • Andy T

    Great fight for the undercard IMO give credit to Price for taking it

  • ceylon mooney

    i feel kinda bad about this, like theyve given up on price goin any further & they throwin hin to the wolves ASAP.

    ida really liked to see him face fury.

  • Conrad

    “And see you you plumber from Liverpool….you’re gonna need 10 plumbers to do you when I’m finished with you”

    Tyson Fury (2013)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.