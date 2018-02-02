Friday, February 02, 2018  |
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Adrien Broner: I want to knock out Amir Khan because it won’t take too much to do it

02
Feb
by Mike Coppinger

Adrien Broner is preparing for an April 21 assignment against Omar Figueroa, but The Problem has big plans beyond that fight.

Broner’s defeats to Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia still seem to weigh heavily on the 28-year-old’s mind, and he has a plan.

Broner wants to avenge both defeats, even if it’s not likely there will ever be rematches with either man. After all, neither fight was particular competitive. But that’s not stopping Broner from dreaming and plotting.

“This year I will be crowned king again and it starts with Omar Figueroa Jr. on April 21st but after that I want to get some get back at Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia,” Broner posted on his social media accounts.

“These two guys I can admit beat me fair and square, no excuses, but I know I can defeat both of these guys so good luck to both of these guys and I hope y’all keep building y’all names so when I come kick y’all ass the second time around it will be that much bigger.”

The Cincinnati native wasn’t remotely competitive with Garcia, the last time we saw Broner in the ring. He’s no longer a top-level fighter, but he still carries his recognized name into the ring with him.

And assuming he gets past Figueroa, no easy task given Broner’s history against pressure fighters, there’s another fight that interests Broner, and one that makes a ton of sense.

“Amir Khan, I just want to knock him out cause it don’t take much to do it,” Broner boasted, referencing Khan’s shaky chin and propensity for knockout defeats. “Plus it will sell out over in the UK so if Eddie Hearn want to make the fight, let’s fu—– do it. Now I respect all these guys but like I said, 2018 is my year!”

Broner and Khan, two underachieving fighters looking for a big win to rejuvenate their careers?

Khan is preparing for a return bout against Phil Lo Greco after missing all of 2017, and the bout takes place on the same date as Broner-Figueroa.

If both men come out victorious, and with Broner sending out the opening salvo, we just might see them square off.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Wrighty

    ”Broner and Khan, two underachieving fighters looking for a big win to rejuvenate their careers?” I don’t particularly like either fighter, but to call both underachieving is a bit far isn’t it…..

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    That’s what I keep telling boxers (at least the punchers anyway). If you want to add a + to your KO record, fight Khan!

  • Giuseppe

    The longer Adrien Broner exists, the more i like him. I don’t know why. He’s sort of like that prick you knew at school You hated him in year 1. by year 5 though, he sort of became so familiar, you kinda liked him. I’d love to see Broner V Khan, actually. Broner is a good ‘fighter’ when he is forced to rumble.

    • ceylon mooney

      he has the skils, but khans
      gonna makemhim cry.

    • D. Gambino

      It all depends on which version of Khan we get now. After that Alvarez KO, Khan may be a bit gun shy.

    • Guy Grundy

      I dunno….I hated the prick at school ,year one through seven!

  • Franz Lorenz

    I would love to see that, just like I would love to see basically anybody KO Khan

  • Mark Schoeman

    I really can’t describe how much I hate that today, creating an “@sshole” persona built on a fake facade means you can stink in the ring, yet continue to grab headlines and money…and still I think every fighter should see Broner as a lesson.

    All you fighters out there, you HAVE to market yourselves one way or another…you don’t have to be a Broner, but you have to amplify your personality and be absolutely desperate for attention.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.