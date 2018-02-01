Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller seeks opponent for April 28

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was last seen gloving up in November and, while he got the win, he wasn’t all that pleased with his effort. He gave himself a C, in getting the ninth round stoppage over Mariusz Wach at New York’s Nassau Coliseum on a show promoted by Eddie Hearn, portions of which ran on HBO.

Next time, the 29-year-old Brooklyner told us he’d like to be a bit bigger, because he didn’t feel himself at 284 pounds. 300 is where it’s at, he said, because he’s the best version of himself when he’s not trying to please media and look to show off abs.

So when will Miller put that outlook to the test? April 28, Miller told RingTV while doing an interview for the next edition of THE RING Magazine, which will be guest-edited by the esteemed George Foreman, himself no stranger to allowing his cheeseburger-loving side to reign supreme.

“Yes, we are working on Trevor Bryan (19-0, 13 knockouts), as an opponent, possibly,” Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs), told me,“but his promoter is Don King, who is not the easiest to work with.”

Miller says that he’s found potential foes’ promoters are seeking to get a piece of his future earnings pie and he’s not keen to so easily give out slices. “You want to fight a top fighter and, if you win, they want a piece of your contract,” he said.

Fans can stay up to date on Miller’s training and hear word about who will stand across the line from him, on April 28, on a Barclays Center show, topped by Danny Jacobs, by following him on Instagram.

