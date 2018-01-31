Thursday, February 01, 2018  |
Murat Gassiev-Yunier Dorticos public workout photos

Gassiev is the IBF 200-pound titleholder. Photo by World Boxing Super Series
31
Jan
by Tom Gray

On Wednesday, IBF cruiserweight titleholder Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos entertained a big crowd at a public workout in Sochi, Russia, ahead of their World Boxing Super Series semi-final.

Gassiev, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 200 pounds, and Dorticos collide at the Ice Dome in the city of Adler on Saturday.

“It was great to feel the support of so many people. The fans are really excited about this fight,” said Gassiev (25-0, 18 knockouts).

Dorticos, who is rated No. 5 by THE RING, also received a great reception from hundreds of fans who turned up to see both unbeaten fighters.

“The fight week has kicked off well here in Sochi and the fans have been giving me a great reception. I will pay them back with a great show,” said Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs).

The winner of this contest will face Oleksandr Usyk, who outpointed Mairis Briedis at the weekend, in the WBSS final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk now holds WBO and WBC cruiserweight titles.

Dorticos is an unbeaten power-puncher. Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series

Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series

Photo courtesy of World Boxing Super Series

 

Information courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Stephen M

    Gassiev has quite a neck! I wonder if that helps give him a sturdy chin?

  • ceylon mooney

    this is gonna rule

    • Stephen M

      I can’t wait for this one. I just have to remember not to look at the Ring website before I manage to download and watch the fight…

      • ceylon mooney

        huh?

        • Stephen M

          I looked on the Ring website Saturday afternoon and got the result of the Usyk fight before I could look away. I downloaded the fight later on Saturday night and watched Sunday. So I’ll download the Gassiev fight Saturday night. Don’t want to spoil it…

          • ceylon mooney

            ah. ok.

