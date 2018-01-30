Gervonta Davis: ‘I believe I’m the most skillful young guy fighting on TV right now’

Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Gervonta Davis began his 2017 campaign with a bang and ended it a whimper.

He was 22 years old when he blasted out Jose Pedraza in a star-making performance in January, and the power-puncher’s fortunes trended upward from there.

The Baltimore native followed up with a three-round shellacking of Liam Walsh in England, and the buzz only built up from there.

But with a coveted spot in the co-feature to Mayweather-McGregor, “Tank” failed to make weight and lost his junior lightweight title at the scale. He ended up scoring an eighth-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca, but it wasn’t the explosive performance that was expected of him, and the fight ended in controversy.

Davis now has a chance to regain some momentum with a return fight on April 21 in the co-feature to Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa on Showtime.

“Young people make mistakes but the greats learn from it,” Davis said. “I believe I’m the most skillful young guy that’s fighting on TV right now and in 2018, I want to show it.”

There’s no set opponent for Davis’ next fight, and it’s unclear if he’ll compete at 130 pounds or at 135. Whatever weight he fights at, he’ll need to return to his pressure style and concussive knockouts if he wants to make good on his promise.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com.