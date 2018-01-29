Tuesday, January 30, 2018  |
Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin set for middleweight championship rematch May 5

Photo / @HBOBoxing
29
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are finally going to settle middleweight supremacy.

The 160-pounders will meet in a highly anticipated rematch for Canelo’s RING middleweight championship on May 5 on HBO Pay-Per-View, it was announced Monday.

The second meeting comes on the heels of their thrilling September battle that ended in a hotly disputed draw, with both men landing their fair share of crushing combinations. Twelve rounds weren’t enough to determine who will rule the middleweights, and perhaps even sit atop the pound-for-pound list, with GGG recognized as the best in the world by THE RING.

But Canelo has designs on ensuring this fight won’t end in controversy.

“I’m delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history,” said Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts). “This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best. This time, Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out.”

Canelo, 27, impressed with his movement and boxing ability as he expertly timed Golovkin’s pressure with sharp counter punches. The Mexican star came on down the stretch, but there was an outcry following the decision, with many fans believing Golovkin deserved the nod.

Golovkin, too, felt he did more than enough as the aggressor, but now he’ll have his chance to exact his own justice.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” said Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs). “This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves. I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world.”

The 35-year-old native of Kazakhstan entered 2017 with an incredible 23 consecutive knockouts, but the streak came to an end in March after he was pushed to the brink by Daniel Jacobs.

The arduous battle with Alvarez capped off a grueling campaign for GGG, one with two disputed decisions, but now he’s hoping to cement his status as the best fighter in the world regardless of weight.

The first meeting featured plenty of momentum shifts in one of the best fights of the year, and with 12 rounds for each man to diagnose his opponent, the rematch could be contested at a similar fevered pitch.

“Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 will be boxing’s biggest and best event of 2018 as these two elite fighters once again go head-to-head to determine who is the best middleweight in the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect we will see even more fireworks in the rematch as both fighters know there more is at stake now than before.”

Will 12 rounds be enough this time to determine who the better man is? If Canelo and GGG live up to their promises, the fight won’t even need that many rounds.

  • Jason Cockerton

    I think if Canelo wins on points it will be only fair that the judges give it to Triple G then we can have a third fight to truly decide it.

    • WillieSmalls

      Keeping with the narrative of the first fight, I think a draw would be more appropriate.

    • ceylon mooney

      hahaha i feel you bro!

  • Wade Wilson

    I only gave this one about a 3-2 chance in favour of coming off.

  • Left Hook2

    How much did they earn in the first fight? And does anyone know what the ppv buys truly were?

  • Jose Jimenez

    Canelo wins clearly.

    • Big GGGamma Show

      Even though Canelo won no more than 4 rounds the last time? Forget the pathetic judging in that fight.

  • ozzy

    The fight’s in Vegas and so the judges will be appointed by NSAC, in fact possibly by the executive director Bob Bennett the guy who didn’t suspend Adalaide Byrd because he thought she’d done a good job! So how can anyone expect a fair decision if the judges are needed this time? GGG may have to KO Canelo to get a draw!

    • ceylon mooney

      byrd needs to be permanently banned. they guy who score 114-114 needs to be suspended and investigated.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    This fight no good! GGG older now. Canelo getting stronger. Canelo KO GGG in middle of ring!

    • Big GGGamma Show

      Sorry. Not going to happen. Get your head out of your arse and get a stronger grip of reality and try again. Thank you.

      • Jose Jimenez

        Chill out is just a sport.

  • Big GGGamma Show

    Okay then. Canelo along with Mr Fishnets and the rest of those GBP cocksuckers are done giving it to each other up the asses and now we get the rematch. And if those moronic judges got it right we wouldn’t need the rematch in the first place because Golovkin forced the action throughout the fight and won at least 8-9 rounds. My advice to GGG is to go back to doing what he does best. Bash the frigging body up and down. We wouldn’t even need the judges.

    • ceylon mooney

      golovkin won, and “could go either way” is total bullshit and whitewashing of rigged judging. he gave away 2 of the first 3 rounds by not doin shit. what im sayin is, though he won clearly, fair and square, i wanta see him do better, and hes got it in him i think.

  • Dee Money

    I am sure the anti-GGG and anti-Canelo crowd will be out in full force; and yes the scoring was atrocious in the first bout (leading to more conspiracy theorists). But lets give props to both fighters; two future HOFers who are in prime or near prime going at it in a rematch is a good thing.

    I like both of these fighters, though admittedly a bigger GGG fan, and am happy to see them do it again and build up their careers and boxing as a whole. Good day for boxing.

  • Gian Torres

    GGG’s face was more busted up after the fight and it shows…
    Canelo landed more and crisper power punches
    Canelo had better defense
    Canelo was the ring general and fought his fight vs GGG’s

    The “controversy” was instigated by the white boxing media.

    Canelo won 8/12+ rounds but I’ve seen worse decisions.

  • BGCH

    I thought Globotkin needed no judges, that he was going to get Canelo out of the ring, put him on a wheel chair and retire him from boxing, now it turns out that his only hope is ”fare” judges? hahahaha, Canelo is getting better and better with every fight and he probably hasn’t reach his full potential yet, Robotkin is not like he’s going to learn something new, he tried his best and he couldn’t do much, he had Canelo on the ropes where he was suppose to take his head off and he couldn’t even touched him, maybe once or twice but no combinations, zero work to the body, Canelo sure did a great rope a dope job on him and he will do it again, Robotkin is only getting slower.

    • Dee Money

      Are you implying that “fair” judging is too much for any fighter to expect?

  • MetalYarick89

    Only Judges can save Canelo

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      And they most certainly will!!

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    “This is the fight the world wants.” Ummmm….not really. Ever heard of Joshua vs Wilder. I’ve got Canelo by extremely controversial decision!

