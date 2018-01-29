Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin set for middleweight championship rematch May 5

Photo / @HBOBoxing

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are finally going to settle middleweight supremacy.

The 160-pounders will meet in a highly anticipated rematch for Canelo’s RING middleweight championship on May 5 on HBO Pay-Per-View, it was announced Monday.

The second meeting comes on the heels of their thrilling September battle that ended in a hotly disputed draw, with both men landing their fair share of crushing combinations. Twelve rounds weren’t enough to determine who will rule the middleweights, and perhaps even sit atop the pound-for-pound list, with GGG recognized as the best in the world by THE RING.

But Canelo has designs on ensuring this fight won’t end in controversy.

“I’m delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history,” said Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts). “This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best. This time, Golovkin won’t have any excuses regarding the judges because I’m coming to knock him out.”

Canelo, 27, impressed with his movement and boxing ability as he expertly timed Golovkin’s pressure with sharp counter punches. The Mexican star came on down the stretch, but there was an outcry following the decision, with many fans believing Golovkin deserved the nod.

Golovkin, too, felt he did more than enough as the aggressor, but now he’ll have his chance to exact his own justice.

“I am ready to battle Canelo again and am happy he took this fight again,” said Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs). “This is the fight the world wants. This is the fight boxing deserves. I didn’t agree with some of the judges’ decisions in the first fight. This time there will be no doubt. I am leaving the ring as the middleweight champion of the world.”

The 35-year-old native of Kazakhstan entered 2017 with an incredible 23 consecutive knockouts, but the streak came to an end in March after he was pushed to the brink by Daniel Jacobs.

The arduous battle with Alvarez capped off a grueling campaign for GGG, one with two disputed decisions, but now he’s hoping to cement his status as the best fighter in the world regardless of weight.

The first meeting featured plenty of momentum shifts in one of the best fights of the year, and with 12 rounds for each man to diagnose his opponent, the rematch could be contested at a similar fevered pitch.

“Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 will be boxing’s biggest and best event of 2018 as these two elite fighters once again go head-to-head to determine who is the best middleweight in the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect we will see even more fireworks in the rematch as both fighters know there more is at stake now than before.”

Will 12 rounds be enough this time to determine who the better man is? If Canelo and GGG live up to their promises, the fight won’t even need that many rounds.