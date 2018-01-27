Sunday, January 28, 2018  |
Lucas Matthysse scores eighth-round KO of Tewa Kiram in uneventful fight

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions
by Mike Coppinger

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The boos rained down, round after uneventful round, as nary a punch landed from either man.

Finally, Lucas Matthysse ended matters suddenly in Round 8 after he landed a stiff jab followed by an overhand right that sent Tewa Kiram crashing to the canvas.

Kiram barely beat the count, and soon enough, he was back on the deck, and this time, he wasn’t getting up.

It was a left jab that did the damage the second time on a delayed reaction, and Kiram lay on the mat for a few minutes as the stretcher was hurriedly brought out before Kiram got up on his own and was transported to a local hospital. The stoppage came at 1:21 of Round 8.

Matthysse claimed the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight title with the victory, a title THE RING doesn’t recognize (Keith Thurman is the WBA’s “super” champion at 147 pounds.)

Photo by Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

“I’m really happy,” said Matthysse, who was unsuccessful in three previous title challenges. “He moved really well, and he was really big. That’s why it was hard to cut the distance. I didn’t feel his power, so that’s why I was able to find him later and stop him.”

Matthysse (39-4, 36 knockouts) had massive trouble getting inside Kiram’s long reach and it made for an incredibly boring fight. Try as he might, the Argentine couldn’t find the proper range to work, but Kiram (38-1, 28 KOs) wasn’t landing either.

Matthysse was up on two of three scorecards at the time of the stoppage: 68-65 and 69-64. Kiram was up 68-65 on the other.

It appears the 35-year-old is past his best days, but Matthysse now holds a title and is in position for far bigger fights. And he knows who he wants.

“I’m here for the best and biggest names,” Matthysse said. “I want the rematch with Danny Garcia or Manny Pacquiao. Those are the big fights I want, though of course that will be up to [manager] Mario Arano and Golden Boy Promotions.”

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Luca Blight

    I don’t know why the WBA is still giving out that BS regular belt.

    • Wade Wilson

      Because the sanctioning fees are being paid.

    • MontyCircus

      Double the champions. Double the money. And you forgot interim champions. Triple the champions. Triple the money. Plus promoters and TV networks get to market 3x the fights as championship bouts. They like that. And triple the number of fighters get to call themselves world champions. They like that too. And casual fans get excited seeing all of the belts on show. “This must be a very important fight! I better call some friends over!”. They like that as well.

      It’s just the knowledgeable fans, the hardcore fans, the purists, the subscribers, the collectors, the traveling to see a live arena fight fans, those that have visited Canastota, the people that care deeply about the sport that it bothers at all. Everyone else is getting paid.

  • ceylon mooney

    matthysse dint look so hot

    im a fan, but i still gotta say another guy who dont say spences name. id really like to see him rematch garcia.

  • Kokito

    Grande Maquina!! La pelea…..horrible, pero la definió a lo Campeón!!

  • CAGUASITO *

    That knockout was very hazy

  • CAGUASITO *

    Quiero verlo con Danny Garcia para que pueda quitarle la mierda otra vez

  • CAGUASITO *

    I want to see him with Danny Garcia so he can take the shit out of him again

    • Rick

      Yeah Danny ain’t looked to hot for a few years now.

  • Chris Stans

    la máquina está obsoleta

  • Teddy Reynoso

    A rematch versus Danny Garcia is most likely given that both fighters belong to the same camp. But a title defense against Manny Pacquiao would be welcomed by Filipino fans as Matthyse is known to us, though not as good as before he lost to Postol.

  • PrinceGian

    If Pacquiao isn’t serious about retiring just yet, then this is a fight he might want to consider. Matthysse has enough of a name and enough deteriorated skills as well as a strap to make it worth his while.

