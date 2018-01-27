Sunday, January 28, 2018  |
Oleksandr Usyk outpoints Mairis Briedis, unifies WBO and WBC 200-pound titles

Usyk (left) and Briedis. Photos by World Boxing Super Series
27
Jan
by Tom Gray

Somebody’s “0” had to go, and it was probably the one you expected, but the winner had to earn it.

Ukrainian dangerman Oleksandr Usyk came through an extremely tough and hard-fought battle to claim a 12-round majority decision over Mairis Briedis in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday. The official scores were 114-114 and 115-113 twice for the new unified titleholder.

Usyk, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at 200 pounds, retained his WBO cruiserweight title and added Breidis’ WBC strap to his collection. But the cerebral left-hander didn’t have things all his own way in the first semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series.

“These are the most difficult 12 rounds I’ve ever had in my career,” said Usyk in his post-fight interview with ITV Box Office in the U.K. “I will go back to the gym and work on improving my style.”

The taller Usyk claimed center ring and was busy in the opening session, but Briedis sent his home support into a frenzy by landing the cleaner, sharper blows. The Latvian native threaded home stiff jabs and straight rights, and he maintained that success throughout.

Usyk also produced quality work early, but he was being drilled way more than he had been in previous contests. That was simply down to the fact that he was in with a fellow-unbeaten titleholder with real qualities of his own and accuracy was one of them. The action was high-tempo, high-impact and highly competitive.

Blood emerged from Usyk’s forehead following a clash of heads in the third, but his swift southpaw attacks damaged Briedis’ nose to even up the score in the fifth. The home fighter was noticeably breathing through his mouth from the mid-way point, but he continued to match his man, punch for punch.

In truth, this was an extremely difficult fight to score and no result would have been a surprise. The championship rounds were terrific and both men swung from the heels in an intense closing minute.

In September, Usyk (14-0, 11 knockouts) opened the WBSS tournament as No. 1 seed and dominated long-reigning cruiserweight titleholder Marco Huck to a 10th-round stoppage. It was a punishing performance by the former Olympic champion from London 2012 and a lot easier than this semi-final was.

The 31-year-old boxer-puncher now advances to the WBSS final, which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May. Usyk will face either Murat Gassiev or Yunier Dorticos, who clash for Gassiev’s IBF title in Russia next week.

Usyk officially weighed in at 199.25 pounds and Mairis weighed 199.


Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Niall Burns

    Good fight! Hope Usyk gives Briedis a rematch if he wins the series. Briedis was a lot more technically sound than I thought and is definitely legit. Overall Usyk was just slightly cleaner with his work and thats why he got the nod. However, he showed he is beatable at cruiserweight.

  • Royal Flashy

    The last round was good but I wasn’t that impressed by either fighter. Usyk has limited power and the talk of him making an impact at Heavy is wrong based on tonight.

  • Spartan

    Very competitive fight. Lots of Respect for Briedis. He gave Usyk all he could handle. Little disappointed on Usyk’s performance. He did nothing special to show he is the Superstar of the division.

    He was slightly better than Briedis , relentless pressure – cleaner punches, but was too sceptical or too respective of Briedis power to shoot with more combination of power punches. Briedis deserves a rematch. I am not sure, Usyk is the undisputed favourite against either Gassiev or Dorticos with that performance. Gassiev has one of the Best trainers in the world at his side, and a lot of world class Cruiserweights to train in USA.

    It seems that Usyk’s character, staying and training most of the time in Ukraine, with an Ukrainian trainer (not Lomachenkos father who was the trainer of Ukraines Olympic Team) may prove a bad decision for Usyk.

    As for going to the Super Heavyweight division against monsters in height and power, wouldn’t be a smart move of him. I wish him luck.

  • Left Hook2

    Usyk dominated without being spectacular. It reminded me of Jacobs and GGG. Jacobs/Briedis being reluctant, back foot, and Briedis being even more inactive. Usyk controlled the pace and range of the fight, and around the 8th or 9th round I thought he might have even gotten Briedis out of there. I think Briedis got the benefit of the doubt in every close round, but fortunately Usyk banked enough clean rounds to get the rightful decision.

    • Dee Money

      I agree that around the 8th Usyk really started to impose his will on him, and I too thought he would take him out for a while. I think Briedis did rightfully win a number of early rounds though. He just seemed to land the better shots, whereas Usyk landed more of them; so I guess it comes down to what the judges were looking for (quantity or quality).

      Was not the Usyk I was expecting to see.

      • Left Hook2

        I thought it would be more overwhelmingly dominant. He has the better pedigree, loves to fight, better handspeed, etc. I thought he won 8 rounds easily, and I think 10-2 was not out of the realm of reasonability. If you split the close rounds between he and Breidis instead of giving him all the close rounds, that scorecard is not unconscionable. As for the judges…they do what they do. Usyk doesn’t have power like Gassiev or Dorticos, so he has to earn it over 12. Amazing how good a fight can be when it is not spent grappling.

    • JV316

      that was far from “dominant.” ggg didn’t dominate jacobs either, for that matter. being more active and moving forward doesn’t automatically mean you’re dominating

      • Left Hook2

        In theory you are correct, but in this instance Usyk dominated. Briedis looked passive, landed far fewer meaningful punches, and in a neutral setting would have lost 8-4 or even 10-2. Each round was competitive, but Usyk did far more. He would pop B with 2 or 3 stiff jabs, Briedis would return fire with a mostly blocked right, the crowd would ooh and ahh, and he would get the round. GGG dominated jacobs in the same way. jacobs and briedis were hesitant to engage, and they both received very kind scorecards.

  • wrecksracer

    I’m a little disappointed in Usyk. He won this fight more on activity than scoring effective blows.He misses a lot. There isn’t a lot on his punches. He is hittable. Not that I’m disputing the decision….but I come away from this fight more impressed with Briedis. I think he landed the better punches.

    • Dee Money

      I felt the same way, especially early on. Usyk was more active, but Briedis was getting through the guard and I felt had the more effective offense in the early stages. By mid to late rounds Usyk just grinded him down though.

  • philoe bedoe

    Good fight, with Usyk’s work rate being the factor in winning the fight.
    I thought Breidis landed the cleaner punches but was forced to fight at an higher pace than he wanted, which led to him being fatigued at times during the fight…………

  • aaa

    Definitely this fight should be at the finals, not Usyk – Gasiev.
    This fight means that Usyk is at the super high level, but Briedis is also at the same.

