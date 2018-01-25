Miguel Berchelt to defend WBC 130-pound title against Carlo Magali on February 10

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos / GBP

Miguel Berchelt has a new opponent for the next defense of his WBC junior lightweight title.

Berchelt will now face Carlo Magali of the Philippines, on February 10, Zanfer Promotions matchmaker and liaison Sean Gibbons told RingTV.com late Wednesday night.

The bout will take place at the Plaza de Toros in Berchelt’s birthplace of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The fight will air live on Azteca TV in Mexico and on beIN Sports en Espanol in the United States.

Berchelt (32-1, 28 knockouts) was originally scheduled to defend his title against mandatory challenger Cristian Mijares. Last week, Mijares withdrew from the fight, prompting Zanfer Promotions to search for a suitable replacement.

There were rumors of junior lightweight contender Jhonny Gonzalez being an opponent until Magali was finalized as Berchelt’s opponent.

“(Magali’s) record is deceiving,” Gibbons told RingTV.com. “He has won his last three fights.”

In his most recent bout on January 13, Magali (23-9-3, 12 KOs) stopped fringe contender Masatoshi Kotani in the 10th round in Tokyo, Japan.

Berchelt has not fought since July 15, when he defeated Takashi Miura by unanimous decision over 12 rounds. During the Miura fight, Berchelt suffered a fracture near his right thumb. The injury did not require surgery but Berchelt needed to have his hand in a cast for over a month.

Berchelt won the WBC title on January 28, 2017, by knocking out Francisco Vargas in the 11th round.

February 10 will mark the first time Magalo will fight in Mexico, after mostly fighting in the Philippines, Japan and Russia.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

