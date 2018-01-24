Thursday, January 25, 2018  |
Errol Spence Jr. ready for homecoming title defense June 16 in Dallas

Errol Spence Jr. dominated once again against veteran Lamont Peterson on January 20, 2018. Photo / Amanda Westcott-SHOWTIME
24
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Errol Spence Jr. just made the first defense of his title with a brilliant performance Saturday vs. Lamont Peterson, but he already has his next bout scheduled.

It was announced Wednesday at Showtime’s event in New York that Spence will return June 16 with a homecoming title defense in Dallas. The opponent wasn’t announced, but it will likely be Carlos Ocampo, the IBF No. 1 contender who is in line for a mandatory welterweight title shot ordered Tuesday by the organization.

Spence, THE RING’s No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter, lives in nearby Desoto, Texas and trains in Dallas with RING’s 2017 trainer of the year, Derrick James, but the No. 2 welterweight hasn’t competed in Dallas since a November 2015 win over Alejandro Barrera.

This event figures to be far different. Spence, a 2012 Olympian, has since built a name for himself in boxing as perhaps it’s best young talent. He topped Kell Brook to win a welterweight title in May and then made his first defense with an eighth-round stoppage of Peterson.

Now, Spence (23-0, 20 knockouts) will likely square off against Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs), an undefeated yet unheralded Mexican.

After Spence gets his first mandatory defense out of the way, he can return to chasing the unification fight he so badly desires with Keith Thurman.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Luca Blight

    I hope the russian Ponomarev steps up.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Spencer needs to fight Canelo at the Jerrydome. Battle for Tejas! ¡Órale!

    • Giuseppe

      in two years’ time, absolutely. but lets have a fighter stay and dominate his weight class for a while, for a change

  • Ignacio Ortiz

    Carlos Ocampo is a solid prospect but him fighting spence would be like going from Single A baseball to directly to the majors in the blink of an eye!! I would be very surprised to see Ocampo take this fight he’s not ready for this level of opponent his management should’ve given him some guys like Ponomarev, Vasquez Solomon Herrera who would get him ready for this fight.

  • Giuseppe

    PETERSON REMATCH HE WAS ROBBED

  • Giuseppe

    its annoying that at the start of the year we get Spence v a faded 140-er. then in the middle of the year we’ll get Spence v a prospect who will be bashed up…with only a slim chance at the end of 2018 we’ll get a decent fight. Thurman is going to fight Porter again at the end of the year, that seems for sure.

