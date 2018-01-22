Monday, January 22, 2018  |
Dougie’s Monday mailbag (Errol Spence Jr., THE RING rankings)

Errol Spence Jr. dominated once again against veteran Lamont Peterson on January 20, 2018. Photo / Amanda Westcott-SHOWTIME
22
Jan
by Doug Fischer

A GOOD START TO THE NEW YEAR

Hi Doug,

I will try and keep it short and sweet. I watched the Showtime card Saturday night and I still think that Errol Spence Jr. is going to be the man once the dust settles in the welterweight division. Make no

mistake though, he is going to have to work for it. There is an incredible round robin of matchups that can be made at welter, and for me the most exciting match in boxing outside of Joshua/Wilder is Errol

Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. I know that one is down the road but stop a minute and think about what a fight that would be… (and I would pay to see that one) at the same time some of the fights we will see in the meantime also fire up the boxing fan in me.

While I am looking to the future let me not overlook the fight that Lamont Peterson put up Saturday. He put in a good effort, though I guess he thought taking it to Spence was a better strategy than boxing. He paid the price for it, though he did reach Spence several times. What if that had been Crawford’s punches? I am just glad Lamont got out of it without any serious hurt being put on him.

Spence seems to want Keith Thurman now. Is there any chance that can actually happen? Do you think Thurman wants it? How do you see that fight playing out in the ring? It looks to be another good year for

boxing fans…if politics don’t get in the way of the best fights being made. – David, Nashville

Politics (and network contracts) will definitely keep some dream matches from happening this year (and probably next) – such as Spence vs. Crawford – which will frustrate hardcore fans; but I think enough big fights will happen to keep the diehards in the sport and maybe even attract more casual fan interest. I believe that boxing grew a little bit last year thanks to all of the significant fights that were made around the world – Joshua-Klitschko and Canelo-Golovkin in particular – and the sport may have even received a boost from the Mayweather-McGregor PPV exhibition (along with ESPN’s renewed interest in the Sweet Science).

The stage is set for boxing to attract more fans this year. We’ll see if the promoters, managers, network power-brokers and deal-makers can get it right (with the cooperation of the elite fighters, of course).

While I am looking to the future let me not overlook the fight that Lamont Peterson put up Saturday. Indeed. Let’s not brush over Peterson’s brave challenge. He did himself proud, as did his trainer and father figure Barry Hunter by halting it after seven rounds. I thought Peterson was done after Round 5, but you have to give a gutsy veteran and former world titleholder like Peterson a chance to rally in those situations. Hunter did that and then made the difficult decision to save Peterson from himself.

He put in a good effort, though I guess he thought taking it to Spence was a better strategy than boxing. Peterson probably could have lasted a few more rounds by employing the same stick-and-move strategy that he used against Danny Garcia during the first half of their fight in 2015, but keep in mind that Spence has better footwork than Swift, and is more adept at cutting off the ring behind a constant hard jab and debilitating straight lefts to the body. I think result would have been the same had Peterson attempted to be more elusive from the get-go, it just probably would have occurred after Rounds 9 or 10.

Spence got tagged by a few right hands from Peterson. Photo / Amanda Westcott-SHOWTIME

He paid the price for it, though he did reach Spence several times. Spence is an excellent boxer-technician, but he’s an offense-minded volume puncher and when a fighter has that style and mentality, he’s going to take some flush shots from time to time. I’m OK with that. I’ll take the Spences and Golovkins over the Mayweathers and Wards every time.

What if that had been Crawford’s punches? I don’t know. Hopefully, we find out one day. We know Crawford can crack at 140 pounds, but we don’t know if his power will have the same authority at welterweight.

I am just glad Lamont got out of it without any serious hurt being put on him. Well, I wouldn’t say that he got through that fight “unscathed.”

Spence seems to want Keith Thurman now. Gee, what was your first clue? LOL.

Is there any chance that can actually happen? Yeah, Spence wants it. The fans want to see it. Showtime wants to televise it. Only two things prevent it from happening: Thurman (who wants to put it off) and Al Haymon (who also probably wants to put it off).

Do you think Thurman wants it? No. I don’t think any welterweight is eager to get into the ring with Spence. But that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually do it.

How do you see that fight playing out in the ring? As good as Spence looked against Kell Brook and Peterson, I still think Thurman can give him a difficult night. However, I slightly favor the improving-yet-to-peak Spence now.

 

ERROL SPENCE IS VERY GOOD, NOT GREAT

Hi Doug,

Watched the Spence-Peterson fight Saturday night. It was a very good showing by Errol Spence, one of my favorite young fighters. I never expected Lamont to be competitive in this fight. As a matter of fact, his 11-month inactivity plus him always being just a good opponent was enough for me to favor Spence big. And boy did he deliver. This is how I want younger, stronger, fresher fighters to dominate their opponents, combination punching, no fear, power, and with intention to KO.

Now coming back to reality, I didn’t like the fact that he let himself get hit much more than I expected. I didn’t see subtle movement on the inside (a la GGG) to make his opponent miss by inches. And let’s be honest. It’s not like Peterson has blinding speed. As of now I would still favor Keith Thurman and Terrance Crawford over him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if his resiliency would take over and eventually beat them.

I would favor him over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter. If he beats these guys the way he beat Peterson then we’re talking a whole different ballgame.

Overall, I can say he didn’t disappoint and he’s one of the most exciting boxers in the game right now. Thanks Doug! – Juan Valverde, San Diego

That’s all that needs to be said, Juan. Too many fans and members of the media go overboard with accolades whenever Spence fights. We can all see that he’s special. We see the poise, power, precision. We know he’s one of the top three (or top two welterweights) and, arguably, one of the best boxers regardless of weight. We don’t need to proclaim him the Pound-for-Pound King or a future hall of famer right now (as some have). That doesn’t make sense after only two significant victories, both of which he was a strong odds favorite to win. We should just enjoy witnessing his legitimate climb to the top. He’s getting there, but he ain’t there yet. (And stating this fact does not make anyone a “Spence hater.” Anyone who claims this is a hopeless nitwit.)

This is how I want younger, stronger, fresher fighters to dominate their opponents, combination punching, no fear, power, and with intention to KO. This is what everybody wants (or SHOULD want). That’s why there’s so much excitement surrounding Spence. (It’s also why there’s too much prognostication regarding his supposedly limitless potential from the boxing media.) As long as he continues to deliver like this, his stature in the sport will continue to rise.

Now coming back to reality, I didn’t like the fact that he let himself get hit much more than I expected. It didn’t bother me much. He knew (just as well as you did) that Peterson did not possess the power to threaten him.

I didn’t see subtle movement on the inside (a la GGG) to make his opponent miss by inches. I saw subtle movement, but it was more offense-oriented footwork and technique. Spence is not slick or slippery in there. Never has been, probably never will be. He’s more Marvin Hagler than Sugar Ray Leonard. I’m OK with that.

And let’s be honest. It’s not like Peterson has blinding speed. True. I don’t think Spence has blinding speed, either. That’s one area that Thurman might edge him in, and one of the reasons that’s an interesting matchup (although most boxing fans and media think Keith has no chance and would rather see Spence skip ahead to Crawford).

As of now I would still favor Keith Thurman and Terrance Crawford over him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if his resiliency would take over and eventually beat them. Prior to the Peterson fight, I slightly favored Thurman and Crawford over Spence. Now, I’m not so sure. He’s getting better. They may have plateaued.

I would favor him over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter. Me too, but I think Porter can at least match his physical strength when in close (which he’d have to be all night in order to have any chance).

If he beats these guys the way he beat Peterson then we’re talking a whole different ballgame. Agreed. And I wouldn’t be shocked if he did it.

 

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPENCE, EASTER?

Hello Doug,

Spence impressed, Marcus Browne and Adam Kownacki were entertaining for as long as their fights lasted and I must say that the Robert Easter v Fortuna fight was competitive but at times a difficult fight to watch.

Spence proved to have a deep tool box of skills that he can pull from which will make him a true world champ for years to come and a tough out for any of the top tier fighters in the game. Lamont Peterson just never got going; was it the skill and power of Spence and/or the fact that Lamont’s best years have come and gone? Keith Thurman has to walk away from watching that performance by Spence with the realization that Errol is The Truth. Add Spence to the list, along with the Charlos, of guaranteed stars for the future that fight in an aggressive yet calculated manner and can end the night at any moment in dramatic fashion with a one punch knockout. What do you think of Spence fighting Shawn Porter (he did very well commentating alongside Barry Tompkins and Farhood for the prelim fights) next while he waits for Thurman to make his comeback?

Robert Easter v Fortuna was a close hard-fought fight but neither fighter ever really took full control. Robert Easter was struggling to find his range and just kept smothering his punches throughout the night. I was fine with the decision and I also enjoyed Fortuna’s post-fight interview that ended with Easter calling him out on his BS excuse for missing weight. I like that Easter called out the other top dogs @135 – Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares, but judging from his performance and his struggles with distance and his lack of consistency with his jab, I don’t know if Easter is ready for the challenge but I definitely want to find out. How do you think Easter fares against Linares or Mikey? Thanks again! – Andrew, Chula Vista, CA

Robert Easter Jr. launches a left hook at Javier Fortuna during their hotly contested, often ugly 12-round non-title bout. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

I think Easter would look better against Garcia and Linares than he did against Fortuna, an unorthodox southpaw with an awkwardly athletic style. But he’s just not seasoned or complete enough to beat the veteran three-division titleholders. Believe it or not, I think he would have more success with Garcia than Linares, because of his quick hands and Mikey’s planted feet. Easter’s got heart and pretty solid whiskers but I think Garcia would gradually break him down to a late stoppage. I think Linares’ speed and movement would be difficult for Easter to zero in on, but the Toledo native’s height would likely bother the Vegas-based Venezuelan. Still, Easter consistently gives up his reach, so I’d have to favor Linares by competitive but clear decision.

Regarding the Easter-Fortuna fight, it was too awkward and ugly for me to bother scoring every round (I think I lost interest after the seventh) or to have any interest in a rematch. Both lightweights need to move on.

Spence proved to have a deep tool box of skills that he can pull from which will make him a true world champ for years to come and a tough out for any of the top tier fighters in the game. No doubt about it. You don’t have to be Ray Arcel or Jack “Chappie” Blackburn to realize that.

Lamont Peterson just never got going; was it the skill and power of Spence and/or the fact that Lamont’s best years have come and gone? It was mostly due to Spence’s skill and power (and steely focus), but I think a younger, fresher version of Peterson could have put up more of a fight and lasted longer.

Keith Thurman has to walk away from watching that performance by Spence with the realization that Errol is The Truth. Maybe. Maybe not. Thurman’s a very confident competitor. He’s earned his spot at (or near) the top of the welterweights. Thurmy’s also a sharp dude. He knows Spence is dangerous and hungry, so he’s likely going to make the young lion wait for the opportunity to fight for his WBC and WBA belts until he sees frustration or flaws in the Texan.

Add Spence to the list, along with the Charlos, of guaranteed stars for the future that fight in an aggressive yet calculated manner and can end the night at any moment in dramatic fashion with a one punch knockout. I hope you’re right. I know the Texas trio can KO most of their opposition in thrilling fashion, but I wish I could be certain that they’re destined for stardom. They’re going to need better promotion than they’ve received so far in order for that to happen. It’s crazy to me that of the three of them, only Jermall has defended a title (his old IBF 154-pound belt) in his hometown, but that was a 4,000-seat venue (The Bomb Factory) in Dallas. The Charlos should be defending their world titles in their hometown of Houston and their fights should be at a big venue like the Toyota Center (which can hold between 17,000-19,000). Spence should be fighting in Dallas, and not at TBF (not that there’s anything wrong with the venue, I’m sure it’s great for concerts, but the IBF welterweight king should be defending his title at a major arena). Hopefully, the Charlos and Spence have a busy 2018 and fight at least once in their home state.

What do you think of Spence fighting Shawn Porter (he did very well commentating alongside Barry Tompkins and Farhood for the prelim fights) next while he waits for Thurman to make his comeback? I’m OK with that matchup. Porter is a legit top-five welterweight and he deserves another shot at a title. Regarding his excellent interview, of course he shined. He’s “Showtime” Shawn Porter. And he’s from Ohio! All Ohio fighters are good interviews. (Didn’t you know that?) Even if he wasn’t such a great guy, Tompkins and Farhood are hall-of-fame pros that would have made it work. Those two could make Frankie Gomez seem like he’s got a personality.

 

SPENCE IS A BAAAAAAAAD MAN!

Whattup Doug! Happy New Year!

Wow, Spence is a baby-faced assassin! To break the spirit of a guy like Lamont Peterson takes some doing. Peterson was never going to quit, but he seemed like he wanted to pick up and go home and I (and I think Lamont) was thankful when Hunter saved him from his own bravery.

What next for Errol? How do you see the Garcia fight playing out in June (assuming that’s the fight that gets made)? Does “Sometime” want any part of him? How does Errol fare against the top 154 guys if he moves up?

Quick one on one of Errol’s previous conquests – how do you see Brook v Khan if it’s made for the end of 2018?

Thanks for the twice-weekly check-ins, always a good way to bookend the work week! – Alex, NY

Thank you, Alex. I’ll keep the column going in 2018 and maybe add a weekly Twitter mailbag to the mix.

Prior to his back-to-back stoppages to Golovkin and Spence, I favored Brook to get the better of Khan (probably by late KO in a competitive fight). Now, I’m kind of feeling Khan (even though the former 140-pound titleholder is coming off a brutal KO loss himself). I need to see how Khan looks in his April comeback bout to really gauge where he’s at, but I think Brook absorbed a lot more punishment in his last two bouts than Khan did in absorbing that chilling one-hitter-quitter against Canelo.

What next for Errol? Danny Garcia at Barclays Center in June, according to Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza. Of course, this depends on what happens with the Garcia-Rios fight next month, and if Angel Garcia is OK with putting his son in with the “danger man” of the division (as the Brits would say).

How do you see the Garcia fight playing out in June (assuming that’s the fight that gets made)? I think Spence will grind him down to a late stoppage.

Does “Sometime” want any part of him? Not right now. (As much as I like Thurman, I love that nickname.)

How does Errol fare against the top 154 guys if he moves up? I think he would well because of his excellent boxing foundation and technique, but he would be able to outmuscle and overpower the top junior middleweights. He could outpoint tough guys like Jarret Hurd and Liam Smith, but it wouldn’t come easy. I can envision Erislandy Lara, Jermell Charlo and even Sadam Ali giving Spence fits with their lateral movement and speed. Ali would have to box a very disciplined fight given his questionable whiskers but my guess is that he’s gained a lot of confidence from the Miguel Cotto upset and may continue to improve.

 

SPENCE VS. SWIFT, EASTER VS. LOMA

Hey Doug,

Hope you enjoyed the Spence fight, as well as the other fights this weekend. The way Spence took Peterson apart made me feel pretty bad for Lamont, a fighter I really like. He was part of the first fight I ever watched, when he should have handed DSG his first L. Where do you think he goes from here? Errol doing what he did to a fighter who beat up DSG pretty bad makes me wonder how a fight between the two would go. Do you think he could knock Danny out?

Finally, of the champs at 135, I always ranked Robert Easter in a tie for third with Flanagan. However, with Loma likely moving up in the very near future, I wondered if he were to fight Easter how Easter’s vast height advantage would factor into the fight. Now, having seen Easter struggle in his last two fights with guys around the same height as Loma, I have a hard time not seeing Loma make Easter look pretty bad. What do you think? Best to you and the family. – Graham, Bangkok

Thanks Graham. I would favor Lomachenko to outpoint Easter and Garcia at lightweight. (I know many fans and media disagree with my opinion on that second matchup, but hey, it’s just a matter of styles.) Of the lightweight standouts, I think Linares gives him the most trouble because he’s a fast and offensively creative mover, much like Lomachenko, who doesn’t have the power to threaten the talented Venezuelan’s shaky whiskers or brittle skin.

The way Spence took Peterson apart made me feel pretty bad for Lamont, a fighter I really like. Losses like that are hard to watch when the guy on the s__t-end of the stick is a classy, hard-working veteran like Peterson, but it’s just part of the sport.

He was part of the first fight I ever watched, when he should have handed DSG his first L. Where do you think he goes from here? I think he sticks around for another year or so, long enough to make one more significant payday, and then he’ll hang ‘em up. He can still make for some competitive and entertaining matchups against the PBC’s non-elite welters such as the losers of the upcoming Garcia-Rios and Ortiz-Alexander bouts, Omar Figueroa Jr., and (gulp) Andre Berto.

Errol doing what he did to a fighter who beat up DSG pretty bad makes me wonder how a fight between the two would go. Do you think he could knock Danny out? Yup. I was ringside for the Garcia-Robert Guerrero fight and I thought Swift struggled against The Ghost. If Guerrero can get in that ass for five or six rounds, what do you think Spence will do?

 

THE RING RATINGS

Hi Doug,

Couple of questions about the RING ratings, even if I don’t always agree with them, they are still THE ratings.

The winner of the WBSS, where would you hypothetically place them P4P? The winner at Cruiser surely has to be in there after getting through a murderer’s row in a stacked division. What about the Super Middle version?

Will Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada be for the lineal Super Fly belt as Inoue is on his way up and its 2 vs. 3

What 5 fighters at the moment do you think have the best chance of crashing the list this year?

MM:

Harry Greb vs. Joe Calzaghe

Joe Gans vs. Pacquiao

Povetkin vs. Tyson

All the best. – Conrad, Sheffield

I’ll go with Greb, Gans and Tyson – all by knockout.

The winner of the WBSS, where would you hypothetically place them P4P? The winner at Cruiser surely has to be in there after getting through a murderer’s row in a stacked division. I think so. Some boxing writers already consider Oleksandr Usyk a lower-top-10 pound-for-pound player. If he unifies the four major titles by winning the World Boxing Super Series, I can see him being universally ranked near the top five. Whoever wins the cruiserweight Ali Trophy is going to crack the P4P Top 10. The winner will also earn THE RING’s vacant cruiserweight title.

What about the Super Middle version? I think the winner of the 168-pound tournament will be close to making the P4P Top 10, maybe right outside of it. And I’m fairly certain he will be crowned THE RING’s super middleweight champ.

Will Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada be for the lineal Super Fly belt as Inoue is on his way up and its 2 vs. 3. Yes, I believe it will be, although Inoue has yet to vacate his WBO 115-pound title. I think most of THE RING’s Ratings Panel is in favor of this. (In fact, the opening bout of HBO’s “SuperFly 2” broadcast – Donnie Nietes vs. Juan Carlos Reveco – is between THE RING’s Nos. 1- and 3-rated flyweights, and thus, is eligible to be for the magazine’s vacant 112-pound title.)

What 5 fighters at the moment do you think have the best chance of crashing the list this year? Usyk (if he wins his next two bouts), Estrada (if he beats Sor Rungvisai), Nietes (if he beats Reveco), Leo Santa Cruz (if he dominates Abner Mares), and Anthony Joshua (if blasts Joseph Parker).

 

THE RING’S HEAVYWEIGHT TOP 10

Hi Dougie,

In my last note on my opinion on who should be added or taken off the top ten heavyweight rankings you asked for my thoughts.

  1. I don’t think Dominic Breazeale should be on the list. In my opinion, Fred Kassi beat him in their fight. He really has no wins over notable fighters.
  2. Dillian Whyte will probably be removed from the list when Lucas Browne knocks him out in their upcoming bout which I think he will.
  3. Adam Kownacki should be in the top ten. Unbeaten and takes on all comers.
  4. Lucas Browne should be on the list. Also, unbeaten and has fought some very good fighters.
  5. Andy Ruiz Jr. and Kubrat Pulev need to be more active to remain on the list.
  6. Bryant Jennings should probably move down to Cruiserweight. He is a great fighter but just too small to compete with todays ‘Giant’ heavyweights.
  7. Would love to see Jarrell Miller fight one of the top 3 or 4 guys.

The biggest thing to me is that all top ten fighters should fight at least 4 times per year. This would make for a lot more excitement and competition in boxing. Keep up the good work. – Mike

Thanks for sharing your opinions, Mike.

I agree with your advice of greater activity among all top-10 rated boxers. That’s they way it often was in past decades when boxing was more popular in the U.S.

Breazeale after winning his slugfest with Ugonoh. Photo / Ryan Hafey-Premier Boxing Champions

I don’t think Dominic Breazeale should be on the list. In my opinion, Fred Kassi beat him in their fight. He really has no wins over notable fighters. Yeah, but you can say that about the No. 9 contender in most weight classes. I think Breazeale, who’s developed into one of the sport’s more reliable action fighters, is worthy of a lower top-10 ranking. I thought he legitimately beat Kassi. I know the counterpunching gatekeeper gave him fits, and I understand that Dom looked rather sloppy (and missed a lot of punches to the head) in most of the rounds, but he was the aggressor throughout the fight and he landed hard shots (to Kassi’s arms and body as well as the head) in most of the rounds. Did every head shot land clean? No, but Kassi often covered up and allowed himself to get knocked back or pushed back into the ropes, which is not a good look when you’re only getting off in spots. I scored it six rounds to four for Breazeale, who just plain outhustled Kassi. The rock-solid fireplug could have won the bout if he let his hands go a little more. Along with Kassi, Breazeale owns stoppages over fringe contender Eric Molina, another stocky gatekeeper in Amir Mansour and two unbeaten (17-0 at the time) prospects in Izuagbe Ugunoh and Yasmany Consuegra. Dom’s only loss is to the No. 1 heavyweight on the list. No shame in that.

Dillian Whyte will probably be removed from the list when Lucas Browne knocks him out in their upcoming bout which I think he will. Well, when Big Daddy does the deed, then he’ll get the ranking. ‘Till then, we got Whyte at No. 8. I’m looking forward to that scrap.

Adam Kownacki should be in the top ten. Unbeaten and takes on all comers. The popular Pole has defeated two solid opponents in back-to-back fights, but he JUST stepped up from the eight-round level to 10 rounders. If we drop Andy Ruiz due to inactivity, he has a good shot of getting in, but that spot could go to another up and comer.

Lucas Browne should be on the list. Also, unbeaten and has fought some very good fighters. Browne was briefly rated in our top 10 after beating Ruslan Chagaev, but he tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol after that stoppage in March 2016, a result that he and his team vehemently disputed. He was stripped of the WBA belt he won by beating Chagaev and was suspended for six months. And he didn’t fight for more than a year.

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Kubrat Pulev need to be more active to remain on the list. Pulev fought last April and was scheduled to challenge Anthony Joshua this past October (but had to pull out due to an injury). Ruiz, who hasn’t fought since dropping a close majority nod to Joseph Parker in December 2016, had a fight scheduled early this year but that bout appears to have been scratched, which means Andy is about to be dropped from the rankings.

Bryant Jennings should probably move down to Cruiserweight. He is a great fighter but just too small to compete with today’s ‘Giant’ heavyweights. OK. You want me to pass that suggestion on to his management?

Would love to see Jarrell Miller fight one of the top 3 or 4 guys. So would Jarrell Miller.

 

 

  • Giuseppe

    Spence looks fucking awesome. I want to see him TKO thurman and then in 2019, set up a rivalry with Crawford. I know Crawford hasn’t fought at WW but nor had manny when he nusted up DLH. Special guys are special guys and Spence v Crawford is a super fight series in the making. I’d like to see Crawford take care of horn and then make a statement against a live WW (not pac) like Porter or Garcia. And then let’s see in 2019 who the man is.

    • Barley’s back!!!

      I agree Spence looks really special, and I thought he proved a lot against Brook. I’ll pick him to be the one standing when the dust settles at 147lb, but with one caveat – he looks like a guy who could struggle to safely make 147lb at some point in the future. I mean, his bout with Brook looked like two natural middleweights in the ring (admittedly, most middleweights look like natural light heavies, such is the nature of the modern weigh-in system).
      His team need to manage any growing weight issues professionally, because I’d hate to see Spence get derailed in the manner of say Don Curry’s loss to a fired-up Lloyd Honeyghan.

      • ceylon mooney

        right on on the weight. i havent thought about that. the clocks gotta run out on 147 some time for spence.

      • Giuseppe

        i thought he looked pretty dry at weigh in, too. but thats normnal i guess. Brook better get his fights in at 154 before spence pays him another visit then.

    • ceylon mooney

      spence-thurman cant come soon enough, but well be damn lucky if it happens in 2019. “some time” aint into that any time soon. hell, king al may bring guerrero or collazo out for spence just to further delay a thurman fight.

      got dam porter-spence will have us on the edge of our seats. that shitll look like a high speed street fight. seems porter is, understandably so, itchin to get back in with thurman. he doesnt mention spence, but hes earned his mandatory so why let go of that?

      shit, horn-spence would be a killer! that wont happen, but itd be cool.

      • Giuseppe

        ha, porter-spence could be brutal. spence better vaseline up because that fat head is gonna need slipping.

      • Left Hook2

        So..do we want Spence-Thurman because we think it will be a great fight or because we want to see Thurman kayoed?

        • ceylon mooney

          BOTH! look, thurman gonna work if his opponent gonna. just compare the porter fight to the garcia fight.

        • ceylon mooney

          BOTH! it may not start out as an action fight, but itll get there for sure.

    • Stephen M

      Respect to Peterson for taking the fight. I hope Spence can manage to get 2 or 3 more fights this year like he wants. Although, I don’t know who will accept to get in there with him.

      • Giuseppe

        maybe julian williams at 150. though that could be a bad move for jrock.

        • D. Gambino

          Very bad move for Williams. He should not entertain any fight below 154.

  • Pit bull

    All you hear is spence Thurman n Crawford when the 147s are mentioned.. You yanks are in for a shock , horn is going to the world , starting with Crawford. Don’t say you weren’t warned..!

    • ceylon mooney

      i do think horna is a bad mother, but after he loses to crawford i see pacquiao rematch happening. i just dont think theres a bigger money fight gonna happen. it seems the arum thing dont u think?

      • Pit bull

        Arums not his manager.. Duco events is ( Parker). Horn can figjt who he pleases..’

        • ceylon mooney

          unofficially, sure.

          arum makes horn an overnight global name in boxing, and, what, just for the hell of it has no control over horns career? no way man. uh uh.

          • Pit bull

            Duco are horns manager . Arum is just promoting horn to get Crawford a shot at his strap.. It’s nothing hard ..!

    • Left Hook2

      Horn gets de-horned. Zero chance. None. Zippo. Bet the house. And I will be here in April to let you say “I told you so” if Horn someone how captures skill athleticism and talent between now and then to be more than a human punching bag for as long as it lasts.

      • Pit bull

        You’re new to boxing thats for sure .!

        • Left Hook2

          What do you know..you really are the same arrogant know-nothing from boxingnews. At least you didn’t call me a c*nt, which is your favorite 4-letter word over there. I don’t have to be old or new to boxing…just intelligent…to see that horn looks like he is fighting in a bowl of molasses and will get destroyed. Sure, that may hurt your feelings, but apparently you know nothing about the sport.

          • Pit bull

            Typical casual. Just a rant no substance..as I said , new to the sport .!

          • Left Hook2

            Yep…same ignorant pit bull with nothing to add. Horn will win why? Oh..you have no substance, just support for your aussie. ok mate. And because I offer facts (he is slow as molasses, you know what that is, right?) you think I am new to the sport? Boxing began before horn, you know that, right? Or are my words to big for you to understand, newbie?

          • Pit bull

            Still with the name calling.tell me these facts you mention.!

          • Left Hook2

            slow as molasses. where is your data, newbie?

          • Chris Stans

            “Anyone that doesn’t agree with me is a casual”

      • Stephen M

        I just skimmed through Pacquiao v Horn. Horn actually did quite well. Good head movement and footwork to get in and out. He threw a lot of decent combinations. Now, I’m not saying that he didn’t catch Pacquiao at the right time, but at the same time, there might be a reason that Pacquiao didn’t take the rematch. Crawford should win but I think Horn keeps it interesting, at least for a while.

        • Left Hook2

          His limited bull tactics and smothering were smart, but Pac didn’t have the legs or energy level to punish him. Pac from 3 years ago would have finished him off in the 9th, if it even went that far. Crawford 2018 is quite a bit of an upgrade from Pac 2017, and I think Horn will get hit early and often, and the only thing that saves him from a 10 count is if he cuts easily and the ref has to stop it due to his bleeding. IMHO.

          • Stephen M

            Well, I for one have been underestimating Horn. He actually had pretty good movement, both defensively and offensively. And he had a good idea what he was doing to catch Pac with some of his combos. Whether you think he won or lost, Horn did much better than Vargas, who fought Pacquiao just 8 months before.
            We haven’t seen Crawford at 147, if he performs at 147 as he did at 140, he wins, probably by stoppage.

          • D. Gambino

            I’m seeing a Horn corner stoppage when Crawford fights him. Horn will be outclassed as this is a mismatch. Horn to slow and will be walking right into Crawford punches.

          • Left Hook2

            Agree. He’s not fighting a 40 yr old who’s been in the game 30 years. Pac is still good and Horn’s win, questionable though it was, was respectable. But a dominating performance that makes him a star? Hardly. When Crawford has Horn buzzed like Pac did, he won’t hear the bell.

          • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

            That depends on WHERE they are fighting, if you know what I mean…..

    • WR

      Lol

  • John Swan

    Monday ballbag:

    1. Spence-Peterson went pretty much as I expected it to, with Spence dominating throughout. I thought it would be more of a learning opportunity than it was, though Spence himself admitted he has a bit to work on defensively. I don’t think there’s anything too much wrong in that area (this is often the perceived weakness of offensive minded fighters – the same was said about Golovkin), and it’s the type of style and mindset us fans tune in for.

    2. The stoppage. Though there were a bit audible boos at the arena, the corner retirement was absolutely spot on. Peterson, despite being able to put as much as a dent in Spence gamely hung in there – particularly in the fifth round as he put forward a tremendous effort when hurt as tried to fight his opponent off. Credit to Barry Hunter for saving his man what was likely to become a very bad beating. If only there were more corners like this.

    3. Next for Spence? Talk of Crawford is way too premature – if fans want instant gratification they should go to pornhub – let’s wait for Crawford to make a case for himself at 147. Thurman-Spence is the fight I’m most interested in at 147, and if that happens I can’t see it being any earlier than the fall. Right now at 147 (and I’m not counting Crawford until he’s had at least one fight at the weight), Thurman is the man with the best chance of beating Spence (though I would still favour the younger man in a fight where Thurman would be backpedalling throughout).

    4. Matthysse-Kiram. Come on Dougie, I want to hear what you know about Kiram. Wikipedia suggests he travelled to the US twice in the past to work with Pacman. Any stories about how he handled himself? Matthysse is a vulnerable fighter and I’m predicting an upset special by the Thai career-Welter.

    5. Anybody see the UFC card on Saturday night. The feared Heavyweight puncher Ngannou got completely dismantled by the far more experienced and versatile Stipe Miocic in a record third successive defense. Ngannou looked like a boxer trying to transition to UFC – so why doesn’t he just take up pro boxing instead? The guy is a monster, and seems better suited to boxing.

    • ceylon mooney

      anither WTF thai upset would be something! and, by thai standards, this dudes a frickin giant! im SO lookin foreard to this one.

    • Giuseppe

      crawford has unified a division and looked awesome doing it, doesnt need to ‘make a case’. would rather see him in an immediate big fight than a tune up he likely dont need.

      • John Swan

        Horn at 147 first, after that a unification of the titles becomes very interesting.

        • ceylon mooney

          and unlikely, unless bob and al are keen on makin spence-crawford.

        • Giuseppe

          feels about right.

    • Autosmell

      Hi Swan!

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Speaking of Matthyse, it was not too long ago that he became the first man to starch -and expose the vulnerability of- Lamont Peterson ( which made me not expect too much from Lamont against yet another power punching opponent as Spence). As to Matthyse own vulnerability as exposed by Postol, he may be vulnerable against a calculating killer as Viktor who is basically a very good boxer-counter puncher but many a time, Lucas has shown greater resiliency against fellow power punchers which I think Tewa is one.

  • Tony Nightstick

    I’m surprised that Doug only “slightly favors” Spence to beat Thurman. A Thurman win would be a major upset.

    On another matter, Breazeale has no business among the Top 10 heavyweights. Yes, the division is pretty abysmal, but not that abysmal, surely.

    • ceylon mooney

      yeah. i know im johnny one note on this and have been for ages, but thurman has nothing to trouble spence. no way. saturdays fight didnt change my mind. i was impressed with peterson, tho. i thought that spence would run him over like he did algieri.

      thurman aint that good. hes just as likely to lose a porter rematch as win it. hell, thats why i think porter will not step aside i his mandatory for thurman, which will happen mahybe as early as 2019 (yea im bein a wise ass but aint it likely?).

      and spence is just gonna have to feast on leftovers for a while. devon alexander is probably next.

      • Tony Nightstick

        Thurman has never come close to blowing me away.

        • Giuseppe

          you know who i thought would be hell for thurman… late maidana, the broner / mayweather 1 maidana. i think he would walk right through him and crack him. thurman looked good, if incredibly wild and off balance, the first 2 rounds v garcia. then… not really much after that. And i do rate him for keeping the ball dozing presence of porter at bay as well as anyone else has, along with brook. but would be a poor division if he was the top dog, i think. then again, he’s been injured, so maybe he’ll have two fights in 2018 that will change my mind.

          • ceylon mooney

            yea he did look good those first 2 rounds, and it was exciting,then garcia hit the brakes, and thurman didnt have to do much else.

          • D. Gambino

            Maidana is terrible at cutting the ring. Thurman could out run/box him pretty easy. Probably even get a late stoppage if he pushed for it.

          • Giuseppe

            he had floyd in trouble, he’d have thurman in worse.

          • D. Gambino

            Nah. I don’t feel Mayweather was ever in trouble against Maidana. Maidana smothers his own punches when he rushes in. Maidana did land some glancing blows on Mayweather but nothing was ever flush. It looks to me like Mayweather was trying to put on a “show.”

      • Left Hook2

        They cannot afford the $ that Garcia will want for that a$$ whipping. Maybe Ugas if he wins his next fight. He is ranked and has been pretty entertaining as of late.

        • ceylon mooney

          ugas? dunno him–u got. good fight u could recommend?

          • Left Hook2

            He fought on the Maymac card vs Dulorme–war. Good scrap with undefeated Perella as well.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      A Thurman win would be a major upset? Why? He’s by far a more accomplished champ that Spence is. Errol, even though he passes the eye test, has yet to be tested inside the ring by someone who wasn’t hurt from another fight (coming down in weight too) in Kell Brook or a B Side fighter who always loses the big fights (Lamont). Errol looks like the goods but he hasn’t proven it inside the ring YET to be favored against a guy who has. I would favor Keith 2-1, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Errol ends up beating him, I would not consider it an upset if any of them ends up winning.

      • Left Hook2

        I don’t think Thurman would be favored. His ‘biggest’ win is over a Garcia who has made a living off of gift decisions (Herrera, Peterson), or over Porter, who I respect, but he didn’t dominate Porter. Porter lost to Brook (who didn’t dominate him), and Spence destroyed Brook. Brook had moments and the cards were close, but Spence was beating him down, round by round. In a sport that is ‘what have you done for me lately’, sometime Thurman hasn’t done a lot lately.

        • Juan Manuel Valverde

          I thought he beat Peterson, and definitely lost to Herrera (Though it was very close). Both Garcia and Porter in their prime though. Brook was coming off a career changing beatdown by Middleweight champ GGG, so I wouldn’t say that was as great of a win as if he had gotten to him before that fight. He was also coming down in weight. What I’m debating here is the fact that Tony claims that Keith beating Errol would be a major upset. No it wouldn’t. Anybody can win the fight. I wouldn’t argue with anybody who would slightly favor Spence.

          • Left Hook2

            Good point. I don’t think Keith would be favored, but it wouldn’t be unthinkable for him to win, for sure.

        • Autosmell

          Garcia got his azz beat by Theopain too!

      • philoe bedoe

        I agree 100%.
        Spence’s agressive style is seducing people and blinding their judgement…………

      • Charlie U.

        Sorry, Juan. Everything you say makes sense logically. But if you were to favor Keith Thurman 2-1 in a fight against Errol Spence right now, the Juan Valverde San Diego sportsbook would very quickly be bankrupt and in a whole lot of debt.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    A couple of questions, Doug or anybody here:
    1. What welterweight fighter in the recent past including all the way down the 80s reminds you most of Spence in demeanor and fighting style as well as prowess while also considering his record and status now as one of the best 147 pounder in the world?
    2. Do you recall of any time in the same period when the welterweight division is in such a clutter as now in which a number of fighters are laying claim as the rightful, one true champion and best in the class?

    • John Swan

      Re Q2, most of the time all divisions are a clutter – there is rarely an undisputed champ in any division. At least now the division is partially unified via. Thurman. Welter isn’t that bad right now – we are a single fight (Thurman-Spence) away from having one true champion as Crawford is yet to make his claim and nobody is picking Horn to beat any of those guys.

      • ceylon mooney

        welter is as frustrating as 175 with the top guys barely or never fighting each other.

        • Jeremy, UK

          Do you remember the early 90s light heavy division? 4 champs … Virgil Hill (Thurman), Prince Charles Williams ( Crawford), Jeff Harding (Horn) and Michael Moorer (Spence). None of them fought each other as I remember.

          • ceylon mooney

            man, not at all. what a bummer. what was the reasons given for that? don king couldnt get none a them together?

            michael moorer–the the same michael moorer heavyweight foreman beat for his comback title?

            id like to hear more about 175 in that era man if you got anything else to say im interested.

          • Jeremy, UK

            Not sure really. Guess there wasn’t the money around to risk the titles, but 3 of the were decent champs and it could have been a good WSSB style tourney. Not got a lot of time for Don King, but what he did for the heavyweight division (and himself) in the mid eighties was sensational!

    • Barley’s back!!!

      First question is tricky. Spence’s physicality reminds me, probably at a push, of Crisanto Espana, but he’s far more well rounded and dynamic than the guy who brutally upset a diminished Meldrick Taylor. Maybe an Espana-Simon Brown hybrid? I’m sure someone could offer a better reply, with a little more thought.

      The second question is easy, in my opinion, at least the ‘best in the class’ part. The mid to late ’90’s.
      Whilst the more seasoned and established Pernell Whitaker deserved the top spot, it was clear by ’95 that Felix Trinidad and Ike Quartey were tremendous threats to that status. It’s a shame that only one of those fights eventually happened in what could have been an awesome round robin, and Pernell was pretty much done by the time Trinidad pasted him for 12 rounds.
      Of course, Oscar entering the 147lb picture in ’97 only added to the debate for a couple more years, because his bouts with Whitaker and Quartey were very inconclusive (I thought he lost both very close bouts by a single point).
      It was definitely the strongest period the welterweight division had seen since the Benitez-Leonard-Duran-Hearns era.

      • Andy T

        Benitez-Leonard-Duran-Hearns and do not forget Carlos Palomino as well, I don’t normally dwell but these were special.

      • Left Hook2

        What about Donald Curry? Spence remind you of him?

        • D. Gambino

          Curry all day for me.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            I think I will agree with you as Curry was more skilled and savvy.

        • Barley’s back!!!

          Crossed my mind but Curry’s aggressive pinpoint counterpunching still remains pretty unique to me.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        Thanks, I was thinking along that same line too as well as the immediate and late post Leonard era at welterweight which saw the emergence of Donald Curry, Milton McCrory, Lloyd Honeygan and Marlon Starling later joined by Simon Brown, Buddy McGirt, Meldrick Taylor and yeah, Crisanto Espana. Tough luck, Curry and Brown got enticed too soon to try their luck at the then also stacked junior middleweight class where their decline started and accelerated.

        • Jeremy, UK

          I was thinking he is like a cross between Sugar Ray and The Lone Star Cobra. Not in the same league as Leonard (or possibly Curry) yet, but his composure and and stealthy aggression is impressive.

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      1. Floyd
      2. Floyd

  • Tony Nightstick

    Completely agree with Doug that Greb beats Calzaghe and Gans beats Pacquiao, both by knockout. And Tyson kayos Povetkin, of course.

    • Joseph Ragusa

      Greb was a tough guy but I think Joe was underappreciated and would win a close decision. Gans at lightweight maybe only loses to Duran and Leonard (Benny). (And Sam Langford of course.)

  • Jorge

    No offense to Spence, but the true baby faced assassin is and was Mr. Marco Antonio Barrera.

    • ceylon mooney

      javier fortuna looked like a lil kid too.

  • ceylon mooney

    was fortuna-easter the first rig job/robbery of 2018?

    • Giuseppe

      i think linares and garcia make easter look silly.

      • ceylon mooney

        oh man. yea.

        now i pre-emptively feel bad for him.

    • D. Gambino

      Nah. I don’t think so Cey. It was a close fight. I would’ve liked to have seen a draw. I just hope they don’t rematch. Fight was not entertaining.

    • Left Hook2

      Kevin Morgan is the next bad judge.
      That being said, it was pretty close. Easter was busier, but nothing too meaningful and he smothered his punches. Fortuna would potshot and run. Like I posted earlier, if that had been Mayweather in vegas it would have been 118-110 and called a ‘schooling’ by the money team fanboys.

      • ceylon mooney

        morgan? ill keep an eye out for that one.

        you know, i looked at the compubox count, and it seemed off. several rounds fortuna was busier and way outlanded easter. fortuna did move around and potshot but he also came chargin at easter some, also, fortuna against the ropes and inside was ripping of combos like crazy, landing 7 and 9 inna row.

        it wasnt a schooling, naw. but it was a sabotage. but it was…what would the word be? he rendered easter totally ineffective. neutralized?

        havin that fight paired with spence-peterson was really interesting. the difference in ability was as stark as the difference in styles.

  • Don Badowski

    “I’ll take the Spences and Golovkins over the Mayweathers and Wards every time.” Oh man, that is music to my ears.

    • ceylon mooney

      spences seek and destroy stalkin looked a lot like golovkins, didnt it?

      • Ciscostudent561

        GGG didn’t invent that. But yes they have similar styles.

        • ceylon mooney

          uh…yea. i didnt say it looked like jake la
          mottas or JCC or lemieuxs stalking.

          • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

            Jake the Snake?

          • ceylon mooney

            naw man thats sergio mora!

      • Jeremy, UK

        Yes, it reminded me a lot of Golovkin. Probably similar to facing JC Chavez also. No real flashy combos but constant pressure, no respite and every punch hurts!

        • ceylon mooney

          yeah. every shot means somethin. thats a lot to face. man.

    • Danny Luciano

      As a fan, of course. But trust me, if you were a boxer or if you had a son who was a boxer, you’d prefer that the style of a mayweather or ward be adapted as opposed to ggg and Spence.

      • Don Badowski

        I trust I will never have to teach my son how to be a billy goat ball cutter like Ward, or a phony PED preacher like Floyd.

        • jz

          you couldn’t do that anyway. what you CAN teach him is how to be a boxing ignoramus. let`s hope it`s not genetic. poor son.

        • Teddy Reynoso

          And why would you when there’s better variation within that mould as prime Leonard and Jones Jr. not to mention the greatest welterweight/middleweight Robinson?

    • AngelMorningstar

      Write that quote on the boxing reddit and watch the flomos lose their shit lol. Or talk ANY small smack about their god Roy Jones and be down voted into oblivion.

      • Don Badowski

        Hey, I liked watching RJJ. No, I wasn’t in the category of “I’m your Biggest Fan!”, but I won’t deny he was entertaining to watch.

    • Barley’s back!!!

      So would I but, and I’m as big a Mayweather critic as anyone, Floyd wasn’t always a safety first pot-shotter. He was generally a sensational boxer-puncher below 147lb.
      Ward, on the other hand, always was a dirty, cheating motherfucker who should be removed from any discussion relating to the modern day greats by default.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      I think Dougie meant that subjectively, personally as well as aesthetically speaking, Don. Don’t take that to mean that punchers-boxers are superior stylistically to master boxers-counter punchers. Most definitely and objectively I would take the Leonards and Robinsons over the Spences and Golovkins all the time.

  • Left Hook2

    Let’s be honest here. If you changed the name of the fighter from Fortuna to Mayweather, we all know who gets the nod in that lightweight scrap. Judge to avoid–Kevin Morgan. Scored Garcia over Thurman, and had it look like chalk with Easter vs Fortuna.
    Kownacki? Sad statement when someone brings his name into a top-10 list. What do you think Lyle or Norton or Dokes or Coetzee would have done to that guy?
    Spence–damn. He’s fun to watch. Smiling while he is busting you up.
    Juan made the bag!!

    • ceylon mooney

      scored garcia over thurman? jesus.

      • Left Hook2

        Yes. He is new to ‘championship level’, and appears to be in over his head…or worse…

  • Michel Desgrottes

    Fortuna either won that or it was a draw, Robert too damn tall to be trading like that in the pocket, he needs to tighten up his defense and learn distance, and listen to his corner

    crawford hasn’t debuted yet so i won’t
    count him yet, and quiet as kept, crawford gets hit sometimes more to
    my liking, he likes to trade and get caught up in emotion, he would have
    to tighten up his defense more than what he’s used to, as elusive as he
    is, he likes to showboat and trade

    Spence to strong too focused too accurate

    Errol is lb for lb but i would like for him to unify

  • Stephen M

    I’m dying to see how the “demographic” explains why we love Errol Spence.

    • Koninbeor

      I’m sorry, Stephen, but I fail to see how racing sloth enthusiasts have any bearing on why we love Errol Spence, Jr.

  • philoe bedoe

    Excellent mailbag again Doug.
    Very impressed with Spence once again, his chin, patience, along with his technical pressure style is a joy to watch.
    But it will be a different kettle of fish when he goes up against a stick and mover with decent power in his punches like Thurman.
    I hope that fight gets made soon because I don’t want to put up with every potential Spence opponent being labelled a chicken and being to scared to fight him lol.
    Just gotten over the GGG loonies now it looks like Spence as taken his place.
    Can fans appreciate a boxer without hating or making up things about their potential opponents lol…………

    • Left Hook2

      Well..Porter was offered and said no….Garcia decided to chase down that living legend Rios…Thurman is taking a tune up (fair enough). Just calling a spade a spade.

      • philoe bedoe

        And you honestly believe that all of those fighters will not get in the ring with Spence, but Algieri, Brook, Bundu, Peterson never had any problems at all with doing it…………

        • Left Hook2

          Why wouldn’t Porter? He didn’t have a fight scheduled. Now he is saying he can’t fight him because he’s not ranked by the IBF. That will cost him $250 in membership and they will put him in the top 15. Garcia took Rios instead. Garcia would fight Spence…but he would ask for an exorbitant amount—basically pricing himself out of the fight. There are ways to say ‘no’ without actually mouthing the word..and their actions speak of their willingness to get their a$$es beat in a big, big way. Brook–hell, he just got in the ring with GGG when Eubank lost his pen, so he has shown his fortitude. Those other guys–they are fighters, not champs, so they will get in for the best payday available. Fighting Spence gets them more money than fighting 8 rounders on BEIN sports in Argentina.

          • philoe bedoe

            Porter as proved he’s willing to mix it with the best, Brook, Thurman.
            You will be proved wrong like the GGG goons were, when Jacobs and Canelo would NEVER EVER get in the ring with him………….

          • Left Hook2

            Maybe. Somebody has to fight Spence. But Porter said “I’m not rated”, like he can’t pay $250 to the IBF to get rated. He has had the opportunity since last year when Spence beat Brook. He would rather NOT face Spence. That is why he is holding out for Thurman…he wants to fight someone who looks beatable and be called champ rather than attempt to make a fight with Spence. These guys are fighters. Eventually they will fight someone. But it sure makes them look bad when they have had the opportunity since May of last year to try to make a fight, but Garcia does his usual nothing, Porter fails to get ranked by the IBF, and Thurman wants to keep pushing out the fight. As for the GGG army, it sure took some time for those fights to be made. I personally think Jacobs had to give his body time to be clean of whatever he was using, and Alvarez saw the vulnerability.

          • philoe bedoe

            Or maybe both Jacobs and Canelo wanted to gain enough experience to compete with a long reigning champion and a killer at that.
            Just to make things a little even in the ring……..

          • Andy T

            Fair point Porter also fought Devon Alexander when he was rated higher

          • philoe bedoe

            I forgot that……….

          • philoe bedoe

            I forgot that one………..

      • WR

        When was Porter offered Spence? Errol never asked to fight him

        • Left Hook2

          Spence’s words…not mine…all those guys were offered a chance to fight me and only Peterson would fight me

          • WR

            Porter’s words not mine He was never offered a Spence fight

          • Left Hook2
          • WR

            Where’s the link?

          • Left Hook2

            Did you not watch the fight Saturday? Did you not listen to his interview?

          • WR

            Yip i did but still didn’t hear Spence mention Porter who btw last fought to get back the mandatory position for the WBC title

          • Left Hook2

            instead of asking the IBF to rank him so he could fight Spence….

          • WR

            Why? Boxing is a business he’s already in line to fight Thurman maybe he can afterwards but he doesn’t have too if the WBC is his priority

          • Left Hook2

            Especially since he could have fought Spence Saturday….why not wait another 8 or 9 months to fight Thurman for one belt instead of possibly beating Spence, having more leverage in negotiations, and having a unification bout. Nobody would want that, right?

          • WR

            To be fair over the last 2 yrs Shaun & his dad have been very vocal about their disgust with the IBF soo i could see why it wouldn’t be a priority when they are already vying for the WBC title

          • Left Hook2

            I’m just saying…he could have fought Saturday (a bird in the hand) or he can continue to wait on Thurman (two in the bush). Maybe Al has a master plan and it will pay off in the end, but if I felt I was good enough, I would have taken the fight, won the belt, and still had time to wait on Sometime later in the year. More leverage for me. More money for me. More options for me. I like Porter. I just feel his stance on waiting for Thurman shows that he feels Thurman is a softer target than Spence.

          • Chris Stans

            He still still has that hand injury so I’m not sure if he in fighting shape yet

          • philoe bedoe

            Yes……….

          • Left Hook2

            Thurman had surgery last year…but Porter has been physically able since Spence beat down Brook..

          • Chris Stans

            I don’t understand why the IBF doesn’t have him rated

          • Stephen M

            Especially the IBF, they just about always have the #1 and #2 spot as “Not Rated” so that someone can buy the rating. It’s probably more than $250 though.

          • Left Hook2

            $250 to be a member…too much fine print for me to figure out what a fighter has to do..ha!

    • Jeremy, UK

      I think that people are writing Thurman off too quickly. Peterson was brave but gave Spence the type of fight he was praying for. Thurman would be a different kettle of fish entirely. Better jab, movement, more angles AND far more fire power. It would be very interesting to see if Spence could cope with all of that… if the fight gets made!

      • philoe bedoe

        My point exactly…………

  • Left Hook2

    Anybody else think that was a strangely-timed stoppage in the Marcus Browne bout? Not saying the guy wasn’t hurt…but to stop it in the middle of a clinch???

    • John Newman

      I completely agree, either the referee was slow to act, or the timing is very suspect.

  • Autosmell

    Bag

    1. Before Crawford fight Spence we need to see how Bud look vs Horn. Then Spence can fight Horn and Crawford can fight Algeiri. Then we can gage ha ha ha ha ha!

    • Left Hook2

      And then Bud can fight Peterson. And Spence can fight Indongo and Postol.

      • Autosmell

        I dont know bout Indongo but Spence – Postol intreaks me…

        • Left Hook2

          which will be less intriguing after Prograis kayos him. I’m more into prograis-Crawford than Crawford-spence.

          • Autosmell

            Sweet Reggie Prograis that boy goin places!

  • Kudos

    Find it odd that people act like Lomachenko is pillow fisted like Paulie. He definitely has good punching power.

  • Chris Stans

    Has WBSS found a network to show them in the US?

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Spencer really wants the money. But does Thurman even bring any?
    Maybe Spencer should call out Canelo and fight a catchweight. What do you say, fans? Who would win that?

    • philoe bedoe

      You know very well that most of them on here is going to say Spence.
      The new darling of Ringtv lol…………

      • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

        They are getting carried away by Spence’s power. Peterson was not a good test anyway. Matthysse already proved that Peterson can’t take punches. And Kell-B was not the same after he jumped into Golovkin’s yard.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Good idea. But not anytime soon. For he could suffer the fate that befell on Donald Curry and Simon Brown when they fell in love with their power and invaded the then also talent and power laden super welterweight class and were smashed.

  • mikescapes

    Dougie: Indeed. Let’s not brush over Peterson’s brave challenge. He did himself proud, as did his trainer and father figure Barry Hunter by halting it after seven rounds.

    Indeed I do. Nothing brave about not throwing punches. What? A couple of exchanges, big deal. Lamont was hands up, in front of Spence taking punches. Not a game plan; not a strategy to win.

    Always liked Peterson, especially his body attack, but apparently he isn’t a big puncher. Watched him against David Avanesyan on UTube. He pounded the shit out of Avanesyan’s body, but couldn’t slow him down enough to take him out. When, on occasion, he actually hit Spence – nothing. Lamont was smart to call it a night. He and Hunter acted jointly (they know how each other thinks) so I’m not on board with the “Hunter saved him from himself” mentality found in some comments.

    Sorry to be so negative, but thought it was a pay day, dog of a one-sided, show case fight for Spence that wasn’t necessary. No doubt the promoters think otherwise.

