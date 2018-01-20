Sunday, January 21, 2018  |
Robert Easter Jr. edges Javier Fortuna in non-title bout after foe missed weight

Robert Easter Jr. launches a left hook at Javier Fortuna during their hotly contested, often ugly 12-round non-title bout. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing
20
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Javier Fortuna was deducted one point in Round 2 for hitting Robert Easter Jr. behind the head, and it ended up costing him. But not as much as it could have cost Fortuna.

The Dominican Republic native missed weight Friday, even though he’s been competing five pounds south, and wasn’t eligible to compete for the lightweight title. So there was nothing at stake in the Showtime-televised bout, even for Easter, with the IBF mandating that the 135-pound fight would become a non-title affair.

But the foul in the second ended up the difference Saturday, as Easter fended off Fortuna via split decision, with two judges scoring it for the titleholder, 114-113 and 115-112, with the other scorecard in favor of Fortuna, 114-113.

“It was a tough fight, he’s a former world champion for a reason,” said Easter, who has successfully defended his title twice. “We made it tough trying to counter punch. He wasn’t throwing much and it made it difficult for me to chase this guy around.

“I couldn’t get the knockout but we got the win and that’s all that matter. I knew he was going to run once he felt my power. He just wanted to grab and hold the whole fight.”

Easter (21-0, 14 knockouts), a native of Toledo, Ohio, enjoyed a five-inch height advantage, but elected to trade with Fortuna on the inside. Fortuna’s movement troubled Easter, and allowed him to pile up rounds early.

Fortuna takes it to Peterson. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

After all, Fortuna (33-2-1, 23 KOs) is a former top prospect, and even though he’s a natural featherweight, his athleticism and power carried him to a No. 10 rating by THE RING at lightweight.

But he couldn’t dent Easter, and in a fun fight that feature plenty of punches, it was a bout that could have went either way.

“The public knows what happened here,” Fortuna said. “They booed because they know that I won this fight. “If he’s a man let’s fight again at 135-pounds. I will definitely make the weight. I didn’t give myself enough time to train.”

In the end, there were no true champions. Fortuna, even if he doesn’t secure the rematch, has enhanced his reputation. And Easter is now in line for either Mikey Garcia or Jorge Linares if they don’t end up fighting each other. But it’s clear what he wants.

“I want to fight the champions and unify this belt,” Easter said. “Fights like these aren’t in my game plan. I’m ready for Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares to sign the contract.

“No one can beat me. He just ran and held all fight. I apologize that I didn’t get the knockout but the win is all that matters.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • ceylon mooney

    no one can beat me. jesus. u just got beaten. fortuna, against the ropes, was landing 7 shots inna row.

    hearin the whole arena boo the dexision was somethin else.

    u could see that one comin a mile away. told my GF this is how theyd do fortuna and ill b damned they did him.

    as i said, garcia would have NO problem with this guy. fortuna sure as shit had his number. dirty coupla rounds thats for sure.missed weight on purpose and all, BUT…nice robbery.

    • jebib

      Explain missing weight on purpose, please. Your comments on the fight are spot on but I’m a homer for Easter. All I can say is I’ll take a cheap win over a character building loss every time.

  • James Otis

    Crowd was booing ’cause he didn’t get the KO. What a load.

    • ceylon mooney

      that was funny as
      hell. what a goofy-ass comment.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I thought it was half decent improvised spin management for a fighter put on the spot at the in-ring interview and to delect the issue without badmouthing the crowd directly or spouting off on Grey.

  • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

    easter has not looked impressive at all lately .
    garcia takes him out early imo.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Not early, but fairly easily.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      He seems years way from being ready for the Garcia’s & Lomachenkos of the world and I suspect Berchelt would beat him if he moved up. But he might have an outside shot at wearing down an aging Linares at some point next year if he can stand up to the punches.

      • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

        tbh i see linares boxing circles around him. All he seems to have is height and fighters like linares , loma and Garcia have all the tools necessary to navigate it .
        i could even see Luke Campbell beating him.
        He is the most likely lightweight to lose his title this year if he steps up his competition. I have always struggled to see what the hype was about and after this fight i wont be changing my view of him.

  • James Otis

    Foul in the 2d round wasn’t the difference in the fight. The difference in the fight had nothing to do with what went on in the ring. Fight was judged before the first bell sounded.

    • ceylon mooney

      plain as day, as it so often is.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I don’t think the 115-111 was that outrageous in that so many rounds were similar and if a judge was committed to favoring Easters volume & forward movement and turned off by Fortuna’s economy, then he could end up with that many rounds for Easter.

  • Chris Stans

    All of his best wins are hotly contested. I don’t want to see anyone hyping this guy anymore.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    It shaped up as an ugly fight and that’s pretty much what happened. Fortuna did land much more of the cleaner punches, but he did it very infrequently and even then mostly when the fighters were tangled up in close so there was a good chance one or two judges wouldn’t have a good view of Fortuna slipping in those shots in close.

    He had to know it was going to be unlikely to get a decision off the house fighter spending so much time against the ropes, backpedaling and headlocking – although Easter was spearing with his head so much it was perfectly reasonable for Fortuna to control that head and prevent it coming up so that shouldn’t have been held against him.

    I had it 5:4 with 3 even so a Draw after the point deduction but i wasn’t trying very hard to score it, I’ll need to see it again some time when I can’t sleep anyway.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Easter looked like what I imagine Paul Williams would have looked like his first few months of sparring. I appreciate that he wants to engage, just lacks skills.

    He says “..He wasn’t throwing much and it made it difficult for me to chase this guy around” Umm, you’re half a foot taller than the guy and you spent half the fight with your face in his belly! How about shuffling in with your feet apart behind a JAB!

    I appreciate that he wants to engage but he really needs help with his methods and techniques.

  • Oleg Hrustalev

    Looks
    like we have a new chief judges darling favourite and that’s Robert Easter.For
    the third time in three years, the judges giving him undeserving victories.In a
    fight with Commey at best he deserved a draw but got a win.The battle with
    Shafikov he clearly lost,but two judges
    gave him all the rounds in that fight,which took place in Easter’s hometown.And
    today,despite the dirty tactics of Fortune,he landed more clean and crisp
    punches, and won but not receive the victory.The first big fight of the year
    and unfair judging already. What’s
    next?

  • Wade Wilson

    One thing that got to me was the complaining from the commentators that 115-112 was too wide. That’s seven rounds to five with the deduction. You can’t get closer in rounds without a draw.

