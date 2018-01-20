Robert Easter Jr. edges Javier Fortuna in non-title bout after foe missed weight

Robert Easter Jr. launches a left hook at Javier Fortuna during their hotly contested, often ugly 12-round non-title bout. Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

Javier Fortuna was deducted one point in Round 2 for hitting Robert Easter Jr. behind the head, and it ended up costing him. But not as much as it could have cost Fortuna.

The Dominican Republic native missed weight Friday, even though he’s been competing five pounds south, and wasn’t eligible to compete for the lightweight title. So there was nothing at stake in the Showtime-televised bout, even for Easter, with the IBF mandating that the 135-pound fight would become a non-title affair.

But the foul in the second ended up the difference Saturday, as Easter fended off Fortuna via split decision, with two judges scoring it for the titleholder, 114-113 and 115-112, with the other scorecard in favor of Fortuna, 114-113.

“It was a tough fight, he’s a former world champion for a reason,” said Easter, who has successfully defended his title twice. “We made it tough trying to counter punch. He wasn’t throwing much and it made it difficult for me to chase this guy around.

“I couldn’t get the knockout but we got the win and that’s all that matter. I knew he was going to run once he felt my power. He just wanted to grab and hold the whole fight.”

Easter (21-0, 14 knockouts), a native of Toledo, Ohio, enjoyed a five-inch height advantage, but elected to trade with Fortuna on the inside. Fortuna’s movement troubled Easter, and allowed him to pile up rounds early.

After all, Fortuna (33-2-1, 23 KOs) is a former top prospect, and even though he’s a natural featherweight, his athleticism and power carried him to a No. 10 rating by THE RING at lightweight.

But he couldn’t dent Easter, and in a fun fight that feature plenty of punches, it was a bout that could have went either way.

“The public knows what happened here,” Fortuna said. “They booed because they know that I won this fight. “If he’s a man let’s fight again at 135-pounds. I will definitely make the weight. I didn’t give myself enough time to train.”

In the end, there were no true champions. Fortuna, even if he doesn’t secure the rematch, has enhanced his reputation. And Easter is now in line for either Mikey Garcia or Jorge Linares if they don’t end up fighting each other. But it’s clear what he wants.

“I want to fight the champions and unify this belt,” Easter said. “Fights like these aren’t in my game plan. I’m ready for Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares to sign the contract.

“No one can beat me. He just ran and held all fight. I apologize that I didn’t get the knockout but the win is all that matters.”

