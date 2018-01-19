Saturday, January 20, 2018  |
Javier Fortuna misses weight, won’t vie for title against Robert Easter Jr.

Photo by Tom Casino/Showtime
19
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Despite moving up to lightweight, it was Javier Fortuna who couldn’t reach the 135-pound limit ahead of Saturday’s title fight against Robert Easter.

And it won’t be a title fight for Fortuna anymore as a result.

The Dominican Republic native weighed in 136.4 pounds Friday, the highest of his career, and he’s no longer eligible to win the title. If he upsets Easter, the title will become vacant.

Photo by Tom Casino/Showtime

Easter, who will enjoy a five-inch height advantage, made weight at 134.6 pounds.

In the Showtime main event, Errol Spence Jr. weighed in at 147 pounds on the dot for the first defense of his welterweight title. Lamont Peterson, who held a title at 140, came in at 146.75 pounds.

The telecast starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Ignacio Ortiz

    How do you move up a weight class and still end up being 1.5 lbs over the limit??!! That’s crazy and totally unprofessional by Fortuna oh well there’s foes a chance at winning another title.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    WAY TOO MANY TIMES IS THIS ALOWED TO HAPPEN IN TODAYS WATERED DOWN BOXING OF WHAT CLOSE TO 1OO BELTS IN ALL———I SAY GO BACK TO THE 8 TRAD. BELTS& I CAN ASSURE YOU THIS WILL BE A RARITY.;END OF SUBJECT!

