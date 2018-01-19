Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipinets junior welterweight title fight moved to March 10

Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Mikey Garcia’s title challenge of Sergey Lipinets has a new date.

The junior welterweight title fight will now take place on March 10 in San Antonio after Lipinets suffered a hand injury in training. The bout was originally scheduled for February 10, and unfortunately, the matchup will now oppose the ESPN fight between Oscar Valdez and Scott Quigg.

Garcia (37-0, 30 knockouts) will be seeking a title in a fourth weight class. He currently holds a title at 135 pounds, and also reigned at 126 and 130.

The Southern Californian enjoyed a banner 2017, with a knockout of Dejan Zlaticanin to win the lightweight title and then a wide decision over Adrien Broner at 140 pounds.

In Lipinets (13-0, 10 KOs), Garcia will face a limited brawler, but one who possesses solid power. The former kickboxing champion won the vacant belt with a hard-fought decision over Akihiro Kondo in November.

Garca, THE RING’s No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter, plans to return to 135 pounds later this year ahead of a possible unification match with Jorge Linares.

