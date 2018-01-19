Friday, January 19, 2018  |
Tyson Fury: BBBoC to issue license pending medical clearance

Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire URN:32975599
19
Jan
by Tom Gray

Unbeaten heavyweight Tyson Fury has cleared yet another hurdle in his race to get back into the prize ring.

The 29-year-old Englishman’s license suspension was lifted by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) on Friday, clearing the way for his team to set a date, opponent and venue for his next professional fight. The one expressed caveat is an up-to-date medical evaluation.

The following statement was issued by the BBBoC:

“Following (an) interview with Tyson Fury at the British Boxing Board of Control offices earlier today, the suspension of his British Boxing Board of Control boxer’s licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements.”

Fury has been back in training for several weeks and medical clearance would appear to be a formality. His team have already hinted that a date in April will be set for his comeback, although nothing has been confirmed in terms of opposition.

Fury, who is currently THE RING champion, has been out of action since dethroning long-reigning unified titleholder Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany, in November 2015.

The Manchester man recently accepted a backdated two-year suspension from UKAD for testing positive for a PED (Nandrolone) in February 2015. That penalty cleared the way for Fury to return, pending license approval.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Andy T

    Tyson has accepted a backdated two-year suspension from UKAD for testing positive for a PED (Nandrolone) in February 2015. And STILL the ring belt holder surely this cannot be right.

    • philoe bedoe

      He accepted the ban because it was the quickest way for him to get back into the ring………….

      • Wade Wilson

        There’s nothing in The Ring’s championship policy that makes it okay though even if that is the case.

        • philoe bedoe

          For what it’s worth I have no problem if they did strip him of the belt.
          Just trying to make some sense of it all………..

          • Wade Wilson

            Yeah, but I don’t think he really had a choice in the end and the BBBoC gave him a huge break. I don’t know of how GBP could benefit from this so I think it’s just really, really bad thinking.

          • philoe bedoe

            The potential fight with Joshua is to big for the bbboc to ignore.
            They more than likely did it to please Hearn and Joshua…………

          • Guy Grundy

            Indeed,politics and vested interests always come before anything else,no matter what the public announcements…

          • philoe bedoe

            Agree……….

          • Wade Wilson

            That very well could be!

  • Ten Count Toronto

    So basically he walks out scott-free since it was time he was inactive anyway. LOL!

    • philoe bedoe

      The reason UKAD gave him the retrospective ban is because they couldn’t let him walk free, Tyson could have sued them for loss of earnings and that would have been the end of UKAD.
      Tyson’s team done a deal and accepted it because it was the quickest way to get back in the ring.
      All the other tests on Tyson (7 I believe) came back clean…………..

