Dougie’s Friday Monday mailbag (Spence in 2018, U.S. TV rejection of WBSS, Tyson the switch-hitter)

Errol Spence Jr. (left) and Lamont Peterson. Photo / Ed Diller
by Doug Fischer

BOXING IS FINALLY BACK

Hello Doug, hope all is well and thank you for that neat spontaneous 20-minute Twitter mailbag on Thursday.

Finally, we get to some consistent boxing for the next few weeks even though Mikey Garcia’s fight is now postponed, but still more than enough boxing to look forward to. Beginning with this weekend we got to see the new young hot boxer in Errol Spence against Lamont Peterson and I actually think it’s a more than acceptable matchup to kick off the year, but I do think after this fight (which I think he wins maybe by late stoppage) that we need to see him against the top-tier guys and even someone like Shawn Porter could suffice.

Who do you think Spence faces next?

I have the similar thought about Robert Easter and how Javier Fortuna is an OK matchup, however Easter’s next fight needs to also be against a top guy in his weight class. Especially since Mikey is on that same side of the street.

I will be at the fights next weekend and have now purchased tickets to the Oscar Valdez v Scott Quigg fight and the Golden Boy ESPN card at Fantasy Springs Casino (I hope Gamez makes weight ‘cause I’m a fellow Chula Vista kid), so I’m ready for another great year of fights. Hope to make the mailbag this week as this is my second attempt. Well thanks and hope you have a good weekend filled with some good fights. – Andrew, Chula Vista, CA

I think we’ll get at least one quality fight out of tomorrow night’s card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Who knows? The main event just might turn out to be an interesting – if not competitive – fight. I don’t expect Spence to blowout Peterson, who is the definition of the grizzled veteran.

However, I don’t see how Peterson beats Spence (and neither does anyone else), so it’s only natural to wonder what’s next for the unbeaten IBF welterweight titleholder. It’s no secret that Spence wants a unification showdown with Keith Thurman, but “One Time (a Year)” isn’t ready to face the southpaw power-technician. Spence wants three fights this year (to make up for fighting just twice in 2016 and only once last year), so I’m thinking he takes on one of the standout welterweights of the PBC in his second bout of the year (it could be Porter, if the former belt holder doesn’t want to wait for his WBC mandatory shot at Thurman, or the Danny Garcia-Brandon Rios winner, or Omar Figueroa Jr.), and then maybe – if he’s lucky and Keith is feeling healthy and confident – he’ll get that anticipated unification bout vs. Thurman at the end of the year.

I think Fortuna’s speed, movement and unorthodox style could give Easter some trouble early on in their lightweight title bout, but I expect the towering Toledo native to take over the second half of the fight and retain his IBF belt. What’s next for him? I wish it was a unification bout with Jorge Linares or Mikey Garcia, but Linares operates in another boxing league for all intents and purposes (HBO/Golden Boy) and Garcia’s still got his date with Sergey Lipinets (whenever that bout is rescheduled). And though Garcia is advised by Al Haymon (as is Easter) and has made Showtime his network home, the business-minded Southern Californian may not feel the risk is worth the reward for a showdown with Easter in 2018. My guess is that Easter’s next opponent will be the winner of the Richard Commey-Alejandro Luna fight, which was on the Garcia-Lipinents undercard and will need to be rescheduled. Commey gave Easter a hell of a fight in the young man’s title-winning effort in 2016. I think Easter has improved since then but it’s still a good matchup.

If you see me at the Matthysse/Linares doubleheader at The Forum next weekend or at that stacked Valdez-Quigg card at StubHub Center in March, don’t be a stranger. Say what’s up to your favorite boxing publication editor. And you can expect more Twitter mailbags from now on. I had fun with that yesterday.

 

BOXING QUESTIONS

Hi Doug,

I’m a longtime boxing fan having listened to the fights on radio with my dad and later in 1953 when we got our TV, watching the video on TV and the audio of the same fight on the radio. I began collecting The Ring magazines and all other boxing publications in the early 50’s. I now have a boxing magazine collection of over 2,000 issues. I’ve not written to a boxing publication before, but I have a few beefs that I’d like to run by you.

First, when Chad Dawson, who was light heavyweight champion at the time, fought Andre Ward and lost, why didn’t he lose his title and Ward gain it? Years ago many champions would come in over the weight and fight a non-title fight. If they lost they wouldn’t lose their championship because they were over the weight limit. The only champion who couldn’t do this was heavyweight champ because that weight was 175 lbs. and up. Dawson was clearly less than the 175-lb. limit and if I remember right he was around 164 lbs. about the same as Ward.

Secondly, why does Ring Magazine continue to recognize Tyson Fury, the linear champion, as the heavyweight champ even though he hasn’t ever defended it and hasn’t even fought in several years. While at the same time they stripped Adonis Stevenson, also the linear champ, who was fighting and defending his title at that time. I know his challengers weren’t the best but they were a lot better than what Tyson was and is, doing. I don’t know why people make Fury into this awesome fighter as his win over Klitschko was the worst heavyweight title fight I’ve ever seen and I’ve viewed a number of them over the last 65 years. Tyson wasn’t considered to be much of a fighter at that time and didn’t do anything in that fight to make him any better.

Two more suggestions I have is; why not go back to a 5-point per round scoring system, like they used by some commissions in the 50’s. The 10-point system seems silly as they rarely use more than 3 points anyway. Bring back the standing 8 count. It will count as a knockdown as if it were one, and it will give the referee a chance to take a long look before deciding to stop it or allowing it to continue. And lastly, in the 20’s if a fight didn’t get stopped a newspaper decision was rendered. Usually the fighter that won the fight, won the decision rather than having 3 (sometimes blind) judges decide the outcome. I know there probably aren’t enough newspaper reporters around who are attending the fights these days but it’s just food for thought.

Thanks for taking the time to read this from and old boxing fan and a long time Ring subscriber. – Fred

Thanks for finally sharing your thoughts with a boxing publication (even though this is the online version) after all these decades.

I don’t think boxing needs to bring back the 5-point scoring system, the 8 count or “newspaper” decisions. All it needs are qualified officials. In other words, judges and referees that know what they are looking at.

I think there are enough qualified officials – at least in regions that regularly host boxing – to handle the biggest matches of a given year. However, the various commissions (worldwide) don’t always appoint the best officials to preside over the highest-profile fights, and sometimes the promoters involved in these events are glad for that.

Regarding Fury and THE RING heavyweight title, I recently discussed his case in detail in a previous edition of the mailbag, which you can read by clicking here.

Long story short, Fury has had several extenuating circumstances (from fight postponements due to injuries to mental health issues to legal disputes with UKAD, which suspended his boxing license) that have allowed him to keep THE RING title more than six months past the date he normally would have been stripped for inactivity. On behalf of THE RING, I will be the first to admit that we gave Fury and his team WAY too much leeway and time to resolve these issues and matters.

Fury appears to have his head screwed on straight these days. He’s back in the gym, he’s got a new managerial company behind him and he has enlisted influential veteran promoter Frank Warren’s aid in getting his license reinstated, but enough is enough. I’ve made it public that Team Fury has until the end of this month to get a fight scheduled, or we’re yanking THE RING title. (And even if they do schedule a fight in time, if the opponent isn’t top-five rated, Fury will still be in violation of our championship policy.)

when Chad Dawson, who was light heavyweight champion at the time, fought Andre Ward and lost, why didn’t he lose his title and Ward gain it? Because his light heavyweight titles (THE RING and WBC) were not on the line. Dawson dropped down to super middleweight to challenge Ward for the Bay Area native’s RING, WBA and WBC 168-pound titles.

Years ago many champions would come in over the weight and fight a non-title fight. If they lost they wouldn’t lose their championship because they were over the weight limit. Yes, indeed, this was practiced by standout champs as recently as the 1990s, when Julio Cesar Chavez and James Toney would regularly engage in two or three non-title bouts a year just to keep a six-bout-a-year schedule. I’d welcome this era’s standout beltholders to take part in non-title bouts just to encourage them to be more active.

Dawson was clearly less than the 175-lb. limit and if I remember right he was around 164 lbs. about the same as Ward. They both weighed in at the division limit of 168 pounds.

 

THE WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD CAN SOMEBODY PICK UP THE WBSS ALREADY?!!!

That is all.

Also, you guys at The Ring are awesome. – Jason

Thank you for the kind words, Jason.  

I feel your frustration with the lack of interest that major U.S. subscription cable and sports networks have for the WBSS. If Murat Gassiev-Yunier Dorticos and George Groves-Chris Eubank Jr. aren’t worthy of being televised in America, nothing is. Those are can’t-miss matchups. There’s no way they won’t be compelling and entertaining (if not explosive).

Unfortunately, Mr. Schaefer and the Sauerland brothers appear to be locked out of what boils down to three U.S. boxing leagues. Showtime’s dates for the foreseeable future are filled by the massive Al Haymon stable of talent. Schaefer was once very close to Showtime sports boss Stephen Espinoza and Haymon, but business is business.  

As Steve Kim pointed out recently on one of his podcasts (I can’t recall if it was The Next Round or the 3 Knockdown Rule), HBO doesn’t want to alienate (or irk) its main provider, Golden Boy, by working with Schaefer (who’s burned bridges with both the network and the influential promotional company). 

And ESPN’s boxing programming slate is full with Top Rank and GBP shows this year.  

Those are the three U.S. networks that are committed to boxing. It’s too bad. The WBSS is not only delivering entertaining fights, it’s giving us significant world championship showdowns. I expect THE RING cruiserweight and super middleweight titles to be on the line for the winners of both finals.

 

THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE PODCAST

Hi Dougie,

Not sure if this is the email is for your mailbag, but I went ahead anyway. If you don’t include this, no problem.

Just wanted to give you a shoutout that you were great on 3 Knockdown Rule with Steve Kim and Mario Lopez. Loved it so much I listened to it twice. It’s great to hear yours and Steve’s backgrounds on how you guys got started, etc. Really interesting stuff and fun to hear the stories.

I’ll keep the rest short and to-the-point:

– It was awesome to hear that you were a teacher for a short time.

– My wife and I have never watched Game of Thrones either.

– MaxBoxing was the first boxing website that I knew about. I paid the yearly subscription and sent emails to your mailbag every once in a while. This is also the place where I first heard you and Steve and watched your podcasts. I’ve been a fan ever since.

– Ali-Frazier I was the fight that got me into boxing. After that fight, I started buying magazines like International Boxing, World Boxing and later KO Magazine, as well as The Ring, and started following all divisions and many fighters.

Keep up the good work at Ring. Regards. – Tony

Thank you for the very kind words Tony, and for subscribing to MaxBoxing.com back in the day.

I had a good time on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast and was honored that Mario and Steve allowed it to run for a full hour (the shows are usually between 20-30 minutes). We probably could have easily gone for a second hour. I think those two are the best broadcast interviewers in sports. Anyway, I’m glad you enjoyed the show. (And those of you who are interested in listening to it, but haven’t, can hear it by clicking this link.)

It was awesome to hear that you were a teacher for a short time. I taught journalism classes at a few community/city colleges (Santa Monica College, L.A. Trade Tech., L.A. Harbor College), one high school (St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica), and my undergrad alma mater (Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio) between 1997-2000.

My wife and I have never watched Game of Thrones either. We are a very small, but very proud community. (For the record, I love Silicon Valley and was into Westworld.)

MaxBoxing was the first boxing website that I knew about. Can you believe that we started that site 17 years ago?

I paid the yearly subscription and sent emails to your mailbag every once in a while. Bless you.

This is also the place where I first heard you and Steve and watched your podcasts. I’ve been a fan ever since. Thank you.

Ali-Frazier I was the fight that got me into boxing. You can’t go wrong with that one.

After that fight, I started buying magazines like International Boxing, World Boxing and later KO Magazine, as well as The Ring, and started following all divisions and many fighters. That was me in the late ‘80s and throughout most of the ‘90s. I miss the newsstand era and buying eight or nine boxing magazines every month. I was in heaven when five or six hit the shelves on the same day.

 

SWITCH-HITTERS

Hey Dougie,

I have a question about guys switching to lefty, since it was brought up. We often reference Marvin Hagler as one of the best who could switch on the fly, and Terrance Crawford in the modern era because they can stay left for stretches. I got one you might not of thought of: Iron Mike.

Tyson was sick at switching left inside, but definitely unrecognized in that regard because once outside he’d go back to orthodox. Watch any of his fights, on the inside Tyson threw from both stances with equal menace. Peace. – WS

Good observation on your part, WS. I remember that move of his. There are more than a few YouTube videos that analyze it. The producer of this vid calls the move “the D’Amato Shift.”

This video also does a good job of explaining Tyson’s ability to instantly switch stances (and angles) when in punching range of his opponent.

There are several others, so you’re not the only boxing fan who appreciates this aspect of Tyson’s style.

However, you’re correct in assuming that Tyson isn’t a notable fighter that I would identify as a “switch-hitter.” I suppose this is because it wasn’t a habit of his to switch to southpaw for long stretches at a time. The change from orthodox to southpaw generally lasted for a split second – only when Tyson had maneuvered himself in range to unleash a power shot to his opponent – and then he instantly switched back to a right-handed stance.

He was so good at it, most observers missed it. Watching these videos makes me appreciate his footwork more than I did back in the day.

 

THE MAILBAG

Dear Sir,

I just wanted to write to say Thank You for your mailbag. I look forward to it every Monday and Friday. I love your work. You’re an excellent writer and commentator. Kudos.

I heard you on Steve and Mario’s podcast the other day and really, really enjoyed the program. Great work.

Also, I wrote you the grandstanding piece of nonsense forwarded below several years ago. I apologize for that. Thank you for not publishing it.  If I ever again in the future write you anything with mailbag publication hopes attached thereto, I will do a far, far better job.

Best wishes and kind regards. – Kelly

Thank you for the very, very kind words (and repeated “kudos”), Kelly. I read your previous email from 2014 and it was fine. You were just fed up with poor official scorecards, as all devoted boxing fans become at some point. I didn’t deem in unworthy of publication, I just didn’t see it the first time around. A lot of emails get lost in the inbox “shuffle.”

I’m glad your dissatisfaction didn’t drive you away from the sport, and I’m glad that you gave the mailbag another shot.

Please email me again as 2018 progresses. I think there will be a lot of good things to talk about this year.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Giuseppe

    Question Doug, and everyone: Spence v Crawford trilogy – how would than pan out?

    • ceylon mooney

      i think theyd both win once. i wonder if spence could overwhelm crawford once. right now i pick spence as the better fighter for 2 of 3, but in a coupla years, if spence tightens up his game, id see it more 50-50 and maybe lean in spences favor.

      • Giuseppe

        i think as long as Crawford could take a few bad blows without buckling… he outboxes spence. but may well lose that first one.

    • Stephen M

      I wonder how Crawford would match up to Spence size wise ? I’ve never seen them together but Crawford would seem to be the smaller man to me, would his skill make up for that?

      • Giuseppe

        i think so. i get a sense he can problem solve in the ring.

        • Stephen M

          And can Crawford handle Spence’s power? If not, can he avoid taking too many shots?

          • Abraham E. Hernández

            Interesting question. Gamby did wobble Crawford @135 and Spence just broke Brook down.

    • Left Hook2

      I think it depends on how well Crawford takes his shot. He has been hit…and he has never been hit in a bout like he will be hit by Spence. I don’t think of Spence as a bigger Indongo…I think of Spence as an evil troll, waiting to kick someone’s a$$…

      • Giuseppe

        yeah me too. he’s one of those guys, like nigel benn or maidana, that looks happy when he is really beating a guy. I agree, it will be all in the chin for crawford. Her wobbled against Gamboa but he was in the days of killing himself for the weight, which cannot help much. At a bigger weight, he should be more solid. And Gamboa clocked him as clean as you can be hit, i thought. Still, Spence has power that looks like it will carry him up a division or two at some point.

    • D. Gambino

      As big as people keep saying Crawford is – Spence is big for his division as well. We still haven’t seen how good Crawford will be at 147 so it’s tough to call this one. A lot of people don’t think 7 lbs (140 vs 147) is a lot but it is a BIG difference.

      I’d favor Spence to win in all 3 fights of a trilogy against Crawford. However, I still need more data to see how Crawford looks at 147 against a credible opponent to make a solid assessment.

      • Giuseppe

        that is true. That’s seven packets of butter all crammed in to guys who are already in top shape. But he looks like he can add a bit of muscle. will that negate his speed, movement, i guess we will see. Horn will be game and he could fight at 154 probably, so Crawford isnt taking a super easy fight. but he’ll come away with a title.

    • John Newman

      Unless we find out that Crawford’s chin is suspect at welterweight, or that he can’t handle Spence’s body attack, I have to say that Bud would win all three on the cards. His footwork is better, his handspeed is better, and Spence would have to break him down to get him out. Spence managed to do that to Brook, but Crawford is better than Brook and hasn’t had all the bones in his face rearranged by an even harder puncher than Spence.

      Unfortunately, I don’t think Uncle Al gives Bud a shot against any of the PBC’s fighters.

      • Giuseppe

        i could see Crawford losing the first, maybe via a knockdown. but adjusting and shut outs for 2 & 3.

        • John Newman

          I could see that too, but I think the Gamboa fight showed me everything I needed to know about Bud’s ability to adjust during a fight (in that case it was to speed, not to power). I don’t know about Crawford’s durability at welterweight, but that’s the only question I have in terms of guessing the winner. If Spence can’t cut Bud down or K him TFO, I don’t see him winning.

  • Giuseppe

    Pacquiao not training properly vs Horm (if that’s what happened) could give us a nice de-railing of a career as he could be matched against a decent opponent for the crawford v horn card. He might be seen a s a nice soft legend to get on the resume. But if its the pac that beat bradley and vargas so easily… not an easy nights’ work against anyone. He has a little something to prove (for future paydays) so you gotta think he’ll have a dedicated camp.

    Who are the possible opponents? And how would he fare? Given that a lot of WWs are tied up or never seem to fight, the actual available (and mildly interesting) names is really thin. In fact, i could only think of:

    Porter – a nightmare for anyone. Very hard for 39 yr old legs. But open to a flash knockdown or two as his balance is weird. So if Manny could last, then he could get a hard earned decision. But that’s tough.

    am i forgetting anyone? Or would manny have to go down to 140 for an interesting/ sellable opponent?

    • Jorge

      I hear you that Pacquiao is still formidable but I think we just need to move on and demand other fights like Spence v Thurman, Spence v Garcia, Crawford v anybody, etc. I think if Pacquiao and his team we’re confident in his abilities they would have matched him up with Crawford by now.

      • Left Hook2

        I’m ready to dump one-time. But I agree. Pac-Porter–Shawn wears him out. He is the billy goat’s billy goat. Spence too big too quick. Pac would be better off fighting at 140 or a comfortable catchweight just north vs the second tier fighters like Figueroa, Lipinets, etc.

        • D. Gambino

          I feel Lipinets would give Pacquiao all he could handle with his pressure style and durable chin. If Pacquiao couldn’t get respect from him early – I would not be surprised if Lipinets stopped him late. Figueroa would be a nice fight for Pacquiao though.

          • Left Hook2

            Agree. I don’t think Lipinets is a pushover…but given the choice between being fodder at 147 vs Spence or Crawford and being possibly favored at 140, I’d take my chances at 140 if I was Pacman.

      • Giuseppe

        you cant move on with guys that fight once a year! if i still have more interest in manny than these guys because he built a career on tough fights, fighting often against guys where it was a 50/50 fight, trilogies of such fights. I can;t get gee’d up for weirdo thurman or spence yet… they haven;t really done anything interesting. Spence was very good against brook but that’s it. i need more!

        • Jorge

          Yeah I hear you but let’s drop pacquiao from the mix he hasn’t ko’d anyone in the last decade

    • Stephen M

      Teddy is going to be your new best friend. Wait for it…

      • Charlie U.

        Between Nietes being added to SF 2, Donaire-Quigg, and the possibility of Pacquiao-Loma, Teddy is walking around with a major hard-on today. Sorry for the crudeness but I’m 96.8% certain that it’s true.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I don’t think the Pacquiao who fough Horn was much different than the one form Bradley III or Vargas, he was just forced to take part in an rough, up-tempo fight with a bigger, younger & energetic fighter, whereas Bradley & Vargas settled on a veteran-friendly sparring pace. In Bradley’s case he was too shopworn himself to do any better. Vargas just wasn’t willing to find out if he could stand up to the kind of blistering that Horn took in rounds 3 & 9 and keep coming back.

    • D. Gambino

      This is a tough one Giuseppe. I still think Pacquiao can be entertaining but he should stay as far away from Spence and Crawford as he can. Porter would be a really tough fight for a Pacquiao that is not 100% committed to boxing anymore.

      If I were Pacquiao’s manager, I’d probably seek fights against Broner and probably Matthysse. Hell maybe even Lamont Peterson (depending on how he looks in his loss against Spence).

      If Pacquiao really can get to 140 without trouble – why not throw his name in the hat to fight the loser of Linares/Garcia?

      • Giuseppe

        Garcia v Pacquaio is very intriguing. I 100% agree that Pac can’t and shouldn’t jump in with the best young guns. But then again he has always fought the best and hasn’t allowed a loss or the fear of loss to cripple him or stand in his way (unlike someone else). I wouldnt want to see him like ODLH, have to quit on his stall. But it sort of feels like the way boxers have to go out. They have to ‘feel it’ in the ring that they shouldn’t carry on. That’s the way it seems to me. Garcia v Pac is intriguing.

  • Don Badowski

    Interesting video. I think the reason few noticed it was because Tyson always fought so close. You just think he was trying to get another angle to hit from.

    • ceylon mooney

      yeah i didnt see it as switchin stances

      • Left Hook2

        Agree. James Toney knocked out Michael Nunn with a straight left, not because he was switching to southpaw, but because he had great balance and technique and happened to be in the right position to throw the punch. Big difference between what Crawford does and what Toney/Tyson did.

        • Ws

          Actually that’s kinda the point/debate; Is there a difference? Tyson, Toney, etc.. weren’t mindless brawlers. As much thought and technique went into their inside game as Bud Crawford puts into his southpaw stick. It’s no accident that Tyson falls into that stance. Technicians at that level don’t just ‘happen to be in the right position’. That is a conscience southpaw switch and every bit as deliberate as watching round 12 of Morales Pacquiao 1

  • Jorge

    Peterson needs to do what he did best earlier in his career and that is go to the body early and often to be competitive in there.

  • Left Hook2

    Dougie–I’m fine with the media choosing the winner. They have better seats than the judges (not too close ) and they don’t have a vested interest. Judges don’t need better training—they need the criteria changed. Throw out ring generalship and defense for scoring purposes. Has Lebron ever scored a point on a blocked shot? No. Has he ever scored because he had better spacing on a play? No. He scored because he put the ball in the hoop. Can’t you tell your hookups in the CSAC or NSAC to emphasize scoring only effective punches? Scoring punches is all that should matter but the sanctioning orgs are too busy taking cruises or trips overseas with their members to hold a serious discussion about any changes that matter. Or how about even rounds? They do that all the time in Asia. Make the fighters earn the round..don’t give it to them. Diatribe complete.
    If Spence stays at the level he was vs Brook, he beats any of the welter pretenders.

    • Charlie U.

      I think that’s a slippery slope. The pro game would eventually start looking like the amateurs. I think we just have to accept the fact that if a fight goes 12 rounds, there’s probably going to be a good deal of subjectivity regarding the outcome.

      • Ciscostudent561

        Yup, I say stay with the round system, but allow for tie rounds. If you haven’t clearly won- you don’t get a round. I think it gives more incentive to be offensive. Also on the comment about ring generalship, defense, footwork etc, those things should help you win a battle by helping you set up punches– but they arent’ going to score you points. I’ve heard crazy comments like “I thought he won the round due to better ring generalship” what? That’s like winning a nascar lap because you had better steering control even though you weren’t in first place!

        • Left Hook2

          Good analogy. Just because you ran ‘your race’ doesn’t mean you were the best racer..

        • John Newman

          I agree with you. I think the main reason that the NSAC moved away (in the form of judge training and incentives) from tie rounds was so that the house fighter could be given an additional cushion.

          • Left Hook2

            That is probably true. The flip side of that is that it makes it sound like the judges are soooo superior to us that they can see things that we cannot. Check the link below for training certification–the judge should know who is ahead at any second in the round, no matter how minute. I call BS.
            http://www.abcboxing.com/ring-officials-certification-program/

      • Left Hook2

        I respectfully disagree. If the judges only look for scoring punches, which is all that should matter (only goals count in soccer, not shots on goal or cool defensive formations, correct?) then there is more transparency. The viewers, the corners, the judges are all looking at the same product. I’m not saying use punch stats-because a hook to the head that wobbles the opponent differentiates that punch from a soft jab. The question for the judge is ‘which punches were more meaningful and showed who the better man was?’ rather than ‘which criteria do I want to use to score a round for a fighter and not be held accountable unless there is a knockdown and the ABC said I have to score it 10-8 even if it was an incorrect ruling?” The judges may be competent, but they are crippled in an atmosphere that limits their ability to score rounds based on what they see, the range that they can use, and their OWN PERSONAL CRITERIA for what is important. Limit it to the effectiveness of the scored punches and you shift their focus to what happened with the punches, not the clinches and use of the ring.

        • Charlie U.

          That’s fair. You fleshed out your thoughts a little more and I don’t disagree with you. I just wouldn’t want a straight punch stat system.

    • John Newman

      Ah, but what if Crawford brings more power up from 10 stone? I thought Spence looked great against Brook, it was a fantastic display of patience and trusting his power. But Brook was damaged goods, whose concern for his face clearly affected his fight plan as the rounds progressed.

      • Left Hook2

        If Crawford brings more power? Then I will be wrong. Won’t be the first time! If they are both special fighters, and Spence is only a hair ‘less special’, then I believe his size, length, power will be the difference. If not, then Crawford will be able to show his greatness.

  • To Doug or whomever will answer:

    I wonder why Spence is too good to a lot of people when the only name/s recognized in his resume is Brook and Algierri? He looked formidable, yes, but getting into the list of Pound per Pound is questionable.

    • Giuseppe

      Well Brook was / is very good and on that night i thought he was very good too, just that Spence was better.

      • D. Gambino

        Well said. I feel that the Brook we saw against Spence would have beat any of the other 147 guys that night. Brook fought a really good fight but, like you said, Spence was better.

      • Keano

        Yep. I still think Brook would have won if his eye had held up

        • Giuseppe

          hard to know. he was getting destroyed to the body but that’s also because he was obsessing over protecting that eye, understandably. Then agaibn, i appreciate that’s like saying, Khan was doing great against Canelo until he got KO’d. “Brook was doing good until Spence smashed his face in” could be taken in that way, too. I really like Brook and hope he can make a splash at 154. He could have 5 very good fights left after his warm up.

          • Left Hook2

            Brook was getting beaten down, for sure. Spence was the better man, broken eye or not.

          • Keano

            I know what you mean and was going to use the Khan Canelo analogy myself in my own comment lol, think Brook has 3 fights max left including Rabchenko, he has said he doesn’t see himself boxing in 2019

    • Mark Schoeman

      Because most people trust their eyes, not a paper resume Same is true in life: Are you hiring a guy on resume alone or is that just the key to open the door to an interview?

      Spence has shown a ton of skill (speed, footwork, power) his whole career…and against Brook he showed if the skill alone isn’t enough, he’s got the heart to trade, hunt you down, and finish you. Guys see an opponent who even if they can somehow outbox, he’s not the guy to accept a decision and say “I was robbed”. So in Spence, Thurman sees the antithesis of Garcia….

      Some people’s eyes say different, but when it seems clear that most at 147 want nothing to do with him…and didn’t before he won a belt…I’m comfortable with my assessment.

      • philoe bedoe

        I judge a boxer on who he beats in the ring, not because I like his style………..

    • Charlie U.

      Can you name 10 boxers better than Spence right now?

    • Ciscostudent561

      Spence is one of the few ppl in 10 ten p4p lists that beat an elite boxer in his prime, in his weight division.
      Most p4p guys on everyones list today only beat 1 elite guy in their prime if that.. so its silly to stay “all he’s done”. As most haven’t even done that…

      • Lion king

        Dougie already answered it, he doesn’t think any welter can beat Spence

      • John Newman

        An elite boxer in his prime who just had his face broke in his most recent fight. Spence looked great, but Brook was outboxing him well early before he started to worry about his eye. That worry would not have been there if he hadn’t fought Golovkin.

    • D. Gambino

      Just as the others said DJ, what we see in Spence is impressive. I really liked watching Spence in the Olympics and could see right then and there that he’d be a really good pro. He has all of the qualities that make a great fighter – footwork, ring intelligence, heart, chin, ambition, skills and power. The scary part is that he’s going to continue to get better!

    • Well u all have the necessary words i have read and heard too from outstanding writers. Its only a matter of time when we can see if Spence can really make his resume better.

      Im hoping it starts with tomorrow’s fight with Peterson.

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    I think the question about the 10 point system is more about not making sense if in the end judges still use no more than 4 out of 10 points available. I’m assuming that back in the day the 5 point system wasn’t enough to weigh in on a fighter dominating a round. The 10 points would give a judge more room to show how much weigh a round had towards the total of the fight. If a fighter would beat up a fighter senseless in a round but lost the next three via a jabathon and running, that round could potentially equal more towards the total of the fight versus those three barely won rounds. Example Jorge Paez ended up beating Calvin Grove because one of the judges gave him one of the last rounds 10-4. So I’m thinking that what thw writer says is that it makes absolutely no sense to have it if the worst you give is 10-7.

    • Kudos

      Agreed Ernesto.

  • philoe bedoe

    Excellent mailbag again Doug.
    Looking forward to seeing Spence back in action this week, his potential matchup with Thurman is one of the matchups I’d most like to see in boxing.
    I’ve also never watched Game of Thrones, I can’t do long winded series especially ones I haven’t watched from the beginning.
    When you say Tyson Fury must have a fight lined up by the end of the month against a top 5 opponent, is that The Rings top 5.
    Because the top 5 on the Rings ratings have all got fights lined up, now Povetkin looks like fighting David Price on the Joshua vs Parker undercard…………..

  • John Swan

    Listening to Doug on the Next Round made me want to drop back in here for this heavy ballbag:

    1. Spence-Peterson. Doug correctly points out that nobody gives Peterson a chance of winning, and why should they? Sure at his best he’s a good boxer and has a nice inside game, but he’s also semi-retired having fought just once since 2015. Though Spence hasn’t been as active as he should either, he has youth and a significant strength and power advantage on his side. I’ll be disappointed if he can’t put Peterson away inside of ten rounds. How much will this tell us about Spence? Well it’s really just a learning fight and an opportunity to freshen up ahead of a more meaningful fight later in the year, preferably against the hippie Thurman. I don’t think Peterson will be able to ask the type of questions Brook did – a fight that was far more competitive than people seem to remember.

    2. Matthysse-Kiram. Now this is a fight I’m very excited about, but mainly because of its potential as a betting proposition. The unknown Kiram is a 6/1 underdog, and perhaps there’s good reason for that. However, these oddsmakers typically do not know any more than you or I do, so this is the sort of fight that allows a punter to “get an edge on the house” as they say. What we do know about Kiram is that he’s a 25 years old undefeated 38-0 career Welter with 28 KO’s. Impressive until you see all of those fights took place in Thailand and his most recent KO came against a debutant (in the 9th round of a 12 round fight – surely Boxrec got their info wrong here on the opponent?) As for Matthysse, he’s 35 years old and despite an eye catching showing last time out, I don’t think he’s been the same fighter since losing to Danny Garcia back in 2013, and the manner of the loss against Postol doesn’t do much to help him. How many 35 year old fighters at Welter or below (and especially punchers) have been able to perform at world level, or even a level close to their best at this stage of their career? Not a lot. I see a vulnerable fighter here, but Kiram requires further research.

    3. AJ-Parker. I like this fight a lot. If Parker can come in lighter than he has done recently I think there’s definite potential for an upset, especially if his chin can hold out. Unless he gets blasted out early, it’s not hard to imagine Parker having his moments, and though AJ’s heart can’t be questioned, I believe he has weight (muscle) issues of his own to resolve – his stamina remains a concern, as does his chin. We’re starting to see a pattern now that once AJ gets tired he starts talking to his opponents and tries to beckon them in. If that repeats itself against Parker I think we could be in for a real fight. As for going to this fight – it will sell out just as the Takam fight did – but Cardiff is a nightmare of a city for big sporting events – I have no idea how those 80,000 in attendance find somewhere to sleep there – the city has just 50 hotels and most of those going will not be Welsh.

    4. Tyson Fury. Used to love him, now I’m bored of him. I don’t mind the talk if he’s in shape and ready to back it up, but for now it’s just that. I agree with Ring’s decision to strip him if he doesn’t have anything lined up by the end of the month. At his best I would have favoured him against any current heavy, but I don’t think he has the motivation for a disciplined comeback, and even less so since he parted ways with his uncle Peter.

    5. Whyte-Browne. No doubt this will be a brawl, and it could be a fun one at that. These two genuinely hate each other. Browne is the harder puncher, and while Whyte has the better boxing skills, he tends to let emotion get the better of him. Browne, at 37 and having been inactive following two failed drugs test, isn’t really the type of fighter I like to put my money behind, but a KO win against the overrated Whyte looks tempting at 5/1.

    6. Wilder-Ortiz. Finally a test for Wilder. For me this one comes down to whether Ortiz is still the fighter he looked a couple of years ago. If he does, then Wilder could be in trouble. The “eye test” against the disinterested and out of shape Stiverne makes Wilder favourite, and maybe his power will be enough to get him through, but I’m picking the Cuban to cause the upset.

    7. CEJ-Groves. On paper for me this is the most interesting fight made so far for this year. Groves should be the betting favourite on what he’s achieved – but he is not, which dampens things from a money making prospective. I like CEJ big – he’s all wrong for Groves who struggles being pressured and gets extremely ragged any time he’s tagged. I see a wild shootout and potential fight of the year candidate.

    8. Pac-Horn 2 or Pac-Loma? Please retire Manny….

    • philoe bedoe

      I believe there is too much money on the table and the chance to prove people wrong for Tyson not to come back.
      He would have taken UKAD to the cleaners if he had no intention of coming back………….

    • Stephen M

      FWIW, I read Game of Thrones and loved it. Don’t like the TV version at all.

  • John Newman

    The problem with scoring is not the scoring system, it’s the fact that various commissions have little reason not to encourage the results they want by hiring incompetent or corrupt officials. All the people with money in the sport want their investment protected, and they’re virtually without scruples when advocating for it. Whether that means hiring judges like Adelaide Byrd, a promoter only matching his or her best fighters against beatable opponents (and getting the sanctioning bodies to approve it), or using influence and money to demand catch weights and insist on every advantage available, it’s nothing new to boxing.

    Dougie’s right, qualified officials would be a great start, but it couldn’t hurt to see a few more fighters build great careers by taking risks and fighting the best (and receive financial rewards for those risks). The best thing for boxing is fighters like Gennady Golovkin, Terence Crawford, and Vasyl Lomachenko. If those guys continue to fight the best and win, and if they continue to get credit and recognition from the fans and the media as being at the top of the sport, there will be more incentive and rewards for boxers and promoters doing what we’d all most like to see.

    • Left Hook2

      As I posted below, the judges can be competent but there are too many variables that work against them. The criteria is flawed (too many items can be included in scoring), the view is inadequate, they are basically told to score a round for a fighter regardless of how close it is, and they are basically told to score it 10-9 unless there is a point deduction or knockdown. They are then told to score it 10-8 for the guy who scored the called knockdown, whether it is legit or not. A good judge in a bad system results in bad cards and decisions.

      • John Newman

        I certainly don’t believe that the system can’t be improved. And I definitely agree that the scoring system (and what judges can and should consider) should be simplified.

        But I think you could still change the criteria (scoring only effective punches, for example) and have fights like Golovkin-Alvarez. I think we can reject Byrd’s card as coming from a bad judge, but I don’t think that’s as true of Don Trella. The NSAC could still have got the result it wanted scoring effective punches (it may have even been easier, as evidenced by the amount of people willing to say that GGG’s jab was not as effective as Canelo’s intermittent body work). In some cases, the simplification of scoring would make it easier to point out incompetence; in other cases, it would only add to the noise.

        • Left Hook2

          True. I also believe that scoring for only effective punches reduces the wiggle room that judges currently have. You would no longer have the ‘it was a pretty close round, so I gave it to Ward since his ring generalship was better”. I mean…WTH kind of answer is that? The winner should be the one who landed the most meaningful, damaging punches, not whether the fight was in the center of the ring, on the ropes, with lots of grappling… arrrgg

          • John Newman

            I agree that reducing the wiggle room for the judges (especially those who lack integrity or other qualifications to score fights) would be a good thing. I still think a number of judges out there (Ms Byrd included) would continue to supply inexplicable and inexcusable scorecards, even if given more clear criteria.

  • Stephen M

    FWIW, I read Game of Thrones and loved it. Don’t like the TV version at all.

  • philoe bedoe

    Until I see Spence win a couple of more fights, I’d pick Thurman to edge him at the moment.
    That stick and move style is the most difficult to deal with at world level………….

    • D. Gambino

      Spence is good at cutting the ring off. He wouldn’t chase Thurman around like Garcia did. The version of Spence that beat Brook would have beat Thurman. IMO – Brook and Thurman have similar styles so I can definitely see Spence beating Thurman right now.

      • philoe bedoe

        I think Thurman is more elusive than Brook.
        It’s the sort of matchup stylistically i enjoy and if Spence can cut that ring down and wear Thurman down I will be really impressed……….

  • Kudos

