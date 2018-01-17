Thursday, January 18, 2018  |
Freddie Roach likes the idea of Manny Pacquiao vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

17
Jan
by Michael Woods

The boxing buzz for the last two days has very much been centered on the possibility that the fighting Senator, Manny Pacquiao, might be gloving up against maybe the top pound-for-pound hitter on the planet, Vasyl Lomachenko.

Promoter Bob Arum has talked of pitting his Omaha draw, Terence Crawford, against Pacman (59-7-2), but some in the Pacquiao camp don’t think stylistically that’s a good fit for Manny, who is 39 years old and does Senatorial duties in his Philippines. But what about Lomachenko, the 10-1 pugilist last seen owning Guilllermo Rigondeaux in NYC?

What about that fight, I asked Freddie Roach, who was in Brooklyn Wednesday for a media workout at the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym, to bang the drums for the Saturday night’s fight card at Barclays Center, portions of which will screen on Showtime.

“Yeah, I like that fight a lot. I don’t like the Crawford (fight) but I like the Lomachenko fight, yes. Because Loma’s not as big a puncher (as Crawford), not as strong. He has really good footwork, but once you press him all that footwork goes out the f__king window.”

Yes, Roach thinks, he believes we will see Manny versus Loma, in April. And his prediction, if and when that comes to fruition?

“It is a big fight. Pacquiao, we need him to be at his best, but as I told him, you can’t be a Senator and a boxer. At this age you gotta pick one or the other.”

In other words, he’s holding out, waiting to see if he can get a promise from Manny that he will put the juggling aside, and concentrate full on to fight the dazzling dancer from Ukraine, who can pop more than a little bit too, especially when he stabs you from a weird angle and you don’t see it coming.

Note: I told Freddie I wanted to give a shoutout to his mom, Barbara Roach, who died on Dec. 23 at age 82. “Yeah, I miss her and I wanted to call her for some advice today but I forgot I can’t, which really sucks,” Freddie told me. “I love you mom.”

  • Royal Flashy

    I’d love to see this fight. I think both could do it at 135lbs, they both weigh around 143lbs when in the ring.

    • chickenstock

      If I were manny, nothing under 140.

      • Royal Flashy

        Can’t see Loma agreeing to that though.

        • Teddy Reynoso

          If Manny agreed to fight Oscar at 147 in 2008 while fighting his highest at 135 in his previous bout, why can’t Loma fight Manny at 140 when he has been weighing anywhere between 138 and 142 in his last few fights? Manny remains a small welterweight through all these years rarely coming in at full limit on actual fights. Poor excuse to avoid this fight.

          • Nicholas Linnear

            This fight is meaningless for Lomachenko. If he were to move up considerably in weight to take a fight, it should be against Crawford, not Manny who is at the end of his career.

          • Stephen M

            Loma won’t get any more credit from beating Pacquiao than he did for beating Rigo.

          • Jeremy, UK

            Probably less.

      • Teddy Reynoso

        I agree. Manny says he can still make 140 but rarely does he weigh more than 144-145 on actual fight night. Manny last fight at 135 was in 2008 yet against David Diaz.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Manny doesn’t do boxing at 100% anymore.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Loma handlers are wary what Manny can pull off against their ward. Manny in his best condition can match Loma in speed and.mobility and top him in punching power.

    • Turner Wednesday

      Shut. Up.

    • Jeremy, UK

      I am a huge fan of Pacquiao. What he hea achieved – winning world titles in practically half the weight classes boxing has – is something no one else has come near. It is because I have so much respect for him that I am praying this fight doesn’t happen.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Loma DUCK chenko.

    • Koninbeor

      If you’re going to post this in multiple threads, I guess I’ll give the same response…

      Yeah, I hear you. Just like SRL ducked Mike Tyson. SMH

    • Jorge

      Or is Pacquiao wary of Crawford a guy in his weight class.

  • D. Gambino

    For me, this is all a bit ridiculous. Pacquiao was a great fighter and now he’s having to bring up the name of, arguably, the hottest name in boxing just to stay relevant. That’s pretty sad for a hall of fame fighter.

    Just for shits and giggles – if this fight is at 142 or less – Pacquiao get’s stopped by Lomachenko in under 9 rounds (with Roach throwing in the towel).

    I feel Pacquiao beat Jeff Horn BUT let’s be real here – Pacquiao was struggling in the ring but he (and others) think he could compete with Lomachenko? C’mon man…

    • Jorge

      Boxing we like to live 10 years in the past. I agree with you this isn’t 2008 anymore, this isn’t a prime Manny. No one wants to see this fight besides the pacquiao diehard fans.

      • D. Gambino

        Agreed Jorge. I feel the 2008 Pacquiao would be out-boxed by today’s Lomachenko. I believe that 2008 Pacquiao would be more competitive in that fight but now – this is an EPIC mismatch.

        The sad part is if they love Pacquaio so much – why would they want to see him fight Lomachenko [rhetorically speaking]? It would be soul crushing for them to see how easy a fight this would be for Lomachenko.

        • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

          Their thought is that getting outpointed by Lomie is a better alternative than getting sent to the hospital by Crawfie.

          • Nicholas Linnear

            Seeing Manny have his heart taken by Lomachenko wouldn’t exactly be a better alternative than being KOd by Crawford. Manny has already been knocked cold in the ring but he’s never quit in the middle of a fight. He would in this one and would never fight again.

    • Guy Grundy

      Agree absolutely…and to be frank ( if these reports have substance) I honestly thought Pacquiao had more sense. Against a Manny of today,it’s a complete mismatch and will probably end up being car crash viewing…sad.

