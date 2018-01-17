Manny Pacquiao says ’negotiations’ are underway to fight Vasyl Lomachenko

Photo credit: Wendell Alinea/OSMP

Manny Pacquiao says his next opponent could be Vasyl Lomachenko after revealing that “negotiations” are underway to make the fight.

Pacquiao made the comments to ABS-CBN television in the Philippines, on Wednesday, and says one of the major details to be figured out is at what weight the fight will take place.

“There are negotiations now about the number one pound-for-pound (boxer) which is Lomachenko,” said Pacquiao.

“There are still talks on the weight, reducing the weight.”

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) has not fought since last July, when he lost his WBO welterweight title by a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Australia. The eight-division world champion turned 39 last month and has not fought below welterweight since 2009, when he knocked out Ricky Hatton in two rounds. The 29-year-old Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) is the current WBO junior lightweight titleholder and is coming off his highest profile victory to date, a sixth round technical knockout of Guillermo Rigondeaux in December.

Lomachenko had previously stated he was not interested in facing the aging legend Pacquiao, saying, last year, “I’m not going to go in there and beat an old guy. It’s complete nonsense for me to chase him.”

Promoter Bob Arum recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Pacquiao could return to the ring on the same ESPN-televised card as Horn’s second title defense against mandatory challenger Terence Crawford. Arum said, “We’re working on an opponent” and added he didn’t want to be “too premature” about announcing one.

“Pacquiao seems like he wants to come back, so we’re trying to get that finalized,” said Arum.

Arum had said that he wanted to put the Horn-Crawford fight on April 21, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, but that a conflict in schedule with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights could force the show to April 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Emails to Top Rank, which promotes both fighters, and Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas were not immediately answered.

