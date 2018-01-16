Tuesday, January 16, 2018  |
Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker: Press Conference Quotes

From left-to-right: Joshua, Eddie Hearn, David Higgins and Parker. Photo by Lawrence Lustig
by Tom Gray

It was a press conference with a bit of everything.

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker met face-to-face in London on Tuesday ahead of their IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight unification clash which will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on March 31.

Joshua (20-0, 20 knockouts) won the IBF title when he stopped American Charles Martin in April 2016. The power-punching Englishman then added the WBA title to his collection when he halted former champion Wladimir Klitschko one year later.

Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) scored a 12-round majority decision over Andy Ruiz to capture the vacant WBO in December 2016. The New Zealander has made two successful defenses; outpointing Razvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury.

“I’m thankful we have this contract signed,” said Parker who spoke first. “I’m looking forward to going back to Las Vegas and training with Kevin Barry. This will be the hardest training camp of my life.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge. I know Joshua’s weaknesses and he thinks he knows mine. I’ll catch him on the chin and knock him out.”

Joshua, who opened as a prohibitive 6-1 favorite, is coming off a 10th-round stoppage of teak-tough Frenchman Carlos Takam in December. That bout was also staged at the Principality Stadium in front of approximately 78,000 fans.

“The last time I was out in Cardiff, I took my time because I knew I was in for a big 2018,” Joshua said.

“We’re making history. This is for another strap. We’re all blessed with the ability to work hard. But I mix intelligence with hard work. I’m looking forward to the physical and mental challenge.”

The event took a humorous turn when Parker’s promoter, David Higgins of Duco Events, took the microphone. For weeks, if not months, Higgins has stated publicly that Joshua has a “weak chin”.

Now confronted with Team Joshua and several members of the U.K. media, the promoter attempted to justify that stance.

“It seems to be a shock that we pointed out (Joshua’s) weakness,” said Higgins. “It’s not personal; that’s factual information. It’s customary for most countries to point out weaknesses in sport, but it seems to be a shock in England.

“A lot of people think this is a one-horse race, but this is a 50-50 fight. Joseph has better hand speed, better feet, a better chin and he’s mentally tougher. What we know is that one guy has never been dropped (Parker) and one has (Joshua).”

At that moment, Joshua interjected: “The three times I’ve been hurt or dropped was the European championships (as an amateur) and I was unfit. My tank was empty and it’s hard to perform under those circumstances. I was just out a jail cell when I was dropped by David Price (in sparring) who is a big puncher. And the last time was by Klitschko.

“What I learned from those experiences is that it will take more than a human to stop me.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn took pleasure in teasing Higgins who appeared to hedge his bets when confronted by Joshua. It was all good-natured stuff, however, and there were no signs of things turning nasty.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • ozzy

    Higgins can’t name the guys who have dropped Joshua, other than the 2 we already know about, Wlad & Price, and both explained by AJ above. It seems to have genuinely escaped Higgins, who seemed to want to speak for Parker, that many heavyweights, in fact many boxers in any division, get dropped in sparring and that this is irrelevant to their fights and only casual fight fans would put any store in such information.

    Hard sparring can happen after an S&C session, extended boxing drills, etc etc and so a fighter, in hard pre-fight training, can be dropped because of physical &/or mental tiredness, and/or other reasons, that won’t be the case come fight night. This is why pros usually pay no heed to such stories whether they be true or not, apparently this isn’t the case for Team Parker. For example Mike Tyson was dropped in sparring by Oliver McCall & Greg Page, Lennox Lewis was stopped twice in world title fights by McCall & Rahman and dropped twice in sparring by Ross Puritty. Without doubt there are many more examples and as sparring partners usually have advantages over the fighter in hard training (fresher etc) any knock downs are usually seen for what they are and kept in-house. For David Higgins & Joseph Parker to bang on about 1 genuine sparring knock down, & other non-existent sparring knock downs, for the past month when they should know better, imo smacks of desperation and shows a lack of respect for Joshua.

    • John Newman

      If Higgins and the rest of Parker’s team feel that they have to talk themselves into this matchup, I’d see the sense of it. If they believe that they have to talk Parker into this being a fifty-fifty fight, then Joshua already has him on the ropes.

  • Turner Wednesday

    Team Parker talk shit. Its just hype. Parker is wank and AJ will steamroller him. AJ inside 6.

