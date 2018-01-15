Andy Vences and Erick De Leon meet in March 10 co-feature to Valdez-Quigg

Junior lightweight prospect Andy Vences.

Junior lightweight prospects Andy Vences and Erick De Leon will square off on March 10 in a scheduled 10 rounder at StubHub Center in Carson, California, Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman confirmed to RingTV.com.

Vences-De Leon will precede the 12-round world title bout between WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez and Scott Quigg. Both bouts will air live on ESPN.

Goodman describes Vences-De Leon as a pick-’em fight.

“The winner takes a significant step forward in the junior lightweight division,” said Goodman.

March 10 will mark the first significant fight for each fighter on a major platform like ESPN. Both fighters have mostly fought on non-televised undercards or on ‘Solo Boxeo’ telecasts that aired on the Spanish-language network Telefutura.

The 26-year-old Vences (20-0, 12 knockouts), who resides in San Jose, last fought on November 11, knocking out veteran Jairo Ochoa in the second round in Fresno, California.

Vences’ most significant victory came in November 2016, when he won a ninth-round technical decision over fringe contender Casey Ramos.

De Leon (17-0, 10 KOs) defeated Adones Aguelo by unanimous decision on August 5 in Los Angeles. Prior to the Aguelo fight, De Leon, who is trained by Robert Garcia, had stopped his previous five opponents.

De Leon’s fight against Vences will mark the first time he will fight in a scheduled 10-round bout.