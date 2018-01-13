Fight Facts podcast, ep. 13

Sweet science pundits Joe Santoliquito, aka “Philly Joe,” and Michael Woods, aka “Brooklyn Mike,” dig up fresh news and dish spicy opinion on all facets of the fight game in this fast-moving boxing podcast. Yes, expect Philly-style decorum and Brooklyn-type diplomacy while they rap about the big bouts and famed fighters.

The new year is now rolling and hopes are high for a fruitful 2018. Mike and Joe discuss the rapidly solidifying Canelo-GGG rematch, and ponder a potential superfight between Cecilia Braekhus and Claressa Shields — and whether a superfight is even possible in women’s boxing.

