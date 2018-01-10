Thursday, January 11, 2018  |
Tyson Fury set to apply for boxing license, says he’ll return to defend title in April

by Mike Coppinger

It seems that, finally, Tyson Fury might defend his RING heavyweight championship.

The troubled big man announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning that he would apply for his boxing license later in the day ahead of a planned April return.

“Can’t wait to get back in the ring,” Fury wrote. “I keep saying I want to fight Anthony Joshua in my first fight back. Ray (Leonard) had one fight in five years then came back and beat Marvin (Hagler), so it can be done.”

The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since the biggest victor of his career, a November 2015 upset of Wladimir Klitschko. They were set to rematch, but twice bouts were cancelled due to claimed injuries by Fury, and finally, he took a hiatus from the sport as he battles mental illness.

His license was also suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control as the U.K. Anti-Doping agency looked into a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance nandrolone dating back to 2015. The Brit was forced to accept a backdated two-year-ban as part of a resolution with UKAD.

Since then, Fury has teamed up with MTK Global Management, the emerging group led by former middleweight contender Matthew Macklin, and ditched longtime trainer Peter Fury, his uncle, for Ben Davidson.

He also has a powerful man assisting him as he attempts to secure that license.

“Delighted to have Tyson Fury back!” promoter Frank Warren tweeted. “I’ll be applying for the reinstatement of his BBBoC license on his behalf. He is the best Heavyweight in the world and he is coming to recapture the belts he never lost in the Ring in April!”

Of course, Fury has stated numerous times that he would return, only for those comebacks to fall by the wayside.

But this attempt seems more real. He’s in training, as he looks to shed off all the weight off his 300-plus pound body, and he has a team behind him. Now, Fury just needs a boxing license.

    Yeah Right……….

    • Wade Wilson

      He’s not my champion and it seems like that’s the general consensus.

      • philoe bedoe

        Lol, that was funny………..

        • Wade Wilson

          He’s all but forgotten by the casual fans.

          • philoe bedoe

            But most of the knowledgeable fans think an in shape Tyson is the best out there………….

          • WR

            Yea those UK knowledgeable fans………..

          • philoe bedoe

            I’d like for you to share some of your boxing knowledge.
            Your probably the only poster on here who doesn’t actually share your knowledge of the sport, just contradicting other people’s posts lol………….

          • WR

            That wasn’t a nice thing to say Philoe I’m hurt…I though we were cool

          • philoe bedoe

            We are cool, cooler than the other side of the pillow ah ah……….

          • WR

            I like to Bet/wager but When do i contradict anyone? except for my good buddy Michel D and you know he trolls lol well anyway thanks to you so far from your Boxing post I’ve learned a lot about Tyson & Hughie Fury & oh yea Billy Joe Saunders, did i miss anything?

          • philoe bedoe

            Come on man you know what your doing lol, your the king of contradicting people.
            You know very well that I post on all the latest boxers and boxing matches going on.
            The Fury’s and Saunders debates are just a bit of fun for the people who really get uptight over them lol………..

          • DRE

            Like our good buddie Barley McGrew!

          • WR

            Hmmm I wonder what he’s up too?

          • DRE

            Up to a 900 billion words on why Hopkins is overrated.

          • Andy T

            No most realistic fans think he fought a great fight against Klitschko but best out there no not really and he
            should be stripped of the Ring belt

          • philoe bedoe

            I’d have no problem with him being stripped of the Ring belt due to his inactivity.
            I think his style is a difficult one for any heavyweight out there.
            Who do you think is the best out there?………

          • DRE

            That is THE question regarding the heavyweights right now. Who’s the best? That’s why Wilder and Joshua need to get it on ASAP. And if The Gypsy King’s really serious about coming back to defend the title he’s damn lucky to hold on still let then that’s great. He gets his shit togeather then take a tune-up fight then challenge the Wilder-Joshua winner. Then we’ll know who’s The Man. Well, in an ideal world that would be the plan.

          • Wade Wilson

            Do you honestly think that he’ll ever be back in shape after having to go through such a weight loss after all that substance abuse? The body can take only just so much. Besides, he’s been gone way too long. There are now others more deserving of being called champion.

          • philoe bedoe

            No reason he can’t get back in to the same shape he was in when he beat Klitchko, which wasn’t that great in the first place lol.
            But it’s good enough when your a fighting man with natural flair……….

          • Andy T

            Fury just wants one more fight for the money so is calling out for AJ I fear for him if he ever clears his name

          • philoe bedoe

            I don’t, a motivated Tyson is all wrong for Joshua.
            Joshua is going to struggle with an elusive boxer, and Tyson is the best one out there.
            It boils down to styles…………

          • DRE

            I’m still not sure if it’s fury who would be wrong for Joshua or vise versa. But if Fury’s not bullshitting this time and wants to get back then we might still find out one way or the other.

          • Stephen M

            I think that it is possible. He is only 29 ( his mouth makes it seem that he has been around longer ). Guys go up and down in weight in wild swings at the lower weight classes. If he takes his time cutting the weight and ups his opposition gradually he could very well come back. Mind you it depends how much he weighs. He needs to get back to around 250.

          • Wade Wilson

            This has been different. He didn’t just go up in weight, it was a train wreck all around. It all adds up.

          • Stephen M

            True enough, he needs to get his shit together. I don’t think it’s a given that he is going to do it. And to be honest I wouldn’t make a bet one way or the other.

  • shawn

    Fury could go down as the biggest underachieving heavyweight in boxing history, if he doesn’t get his body and mind fit. Tyson if you read this and you are taking bipolar medications, stop taking them 4 months prior to your fights. Good luck too you Champ!

  • IRISHBOXING NUT STEVIE

    i dont see why people think tyson is that great . fair enough he beat wlad in a fight that averaged 5 punches a round . imo he will blow another chance with his drug abuse (hes a big fan of the devils dandruff). and will be remembered in 10 years time as a flash in the pan who wasted his god given talent

  • DRE

    Fury is The Ring’s World Heavyweight Champion and he doesn’t even have a boxing license. Doesn’t get anymore fucked up than that.

