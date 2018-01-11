Moloney twins set for twin bill in Melbourne

Jason Moloney. Photo credit: Ryan Songalia

Australian bantamweight prospect Jason Moloney will face his first former title challenger on February 24 when he meets Namibia’s Immanuel Naidjala at Town Hall in Melbourne, Australia.

Moloney (15-0, 10 knockouts), one half of the unbeaten 27-year-old twin duo alongside brother Andrew, is rated in the top 15 by the WBA and IBF at 118 pounds, and is looking to build on his resume’ against Naidjala (23-4-1, 13 KOs), a 33-year-old veteran who challenged WBO bantamweight titleholder Tomoki Kameda unsuccessfully in 2013, losing a 12-round unanimous decision.

“I feel that I am definitely ready for this sort of test and I believe that fighting these top level opponents like Naidjala will really bring the best out of me,” says Moloney. “I am very focused at the moment and I know that these are the people I need to beat if I want to achieve my dream of becoming world champion.”

The aim of Moloney’s handlers is to close out 2018 with a challenge of WBA “regular” titleholder Jamie McDonnell (29-2-1, 13 KOs) of England.

“We will use this fight as a gauge,” said manager Tony Tolj. “And the dedication that Jason is putting in, we are sure he will leave no stone unturned in preparation for his biggest fight to date.”

(READ: Jason and Andrew Moloney: Seeking success simultaneously)

Tolj says the opponent for Andrew Moloney (15-0, 10 KOs) is still being finalized, but that both fights will be scheduled for 10 rounds. The card will also feature prospects Ibrahim and Qamil Balla against opponents to be named.

Both Moloney brothers are promoted by Hosking Promotions and trained by Angelo Hyder out of the Kingscliff Boxing Stables gym.