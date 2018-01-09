Wednesday, January 10, 2018  |
Carl-Frampton-Nonito Donaire set for April 21 in Belfast

Photo / Ryan Green-PBC
09
Jan
by Tom Gray

“The Jackal” versus “The Filipino Flash”.

Carl Frampton takes his final step towards another world title fight and Nonito Donaire gets the opportunity to prove that he can still hang with the best when the pair collide in a 12-round featherweight attraction at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 21.

Frampton, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 126 pounds, is a former two-weight world titleholder and THE RING Fighter of the Year for 2016. Donaire, a former four-weight world titleholder, is a serious threat and the U.S. based Filipino will be looking to stake his own claim for a title fight at Frampton’s expense.

“It’s a brilliant fight – a four-weight world champion against a two-weight world champion,” said Frampton. “Has a bigger ‘away’ fighter ever come to fight in Belfast before? I don’t think there’s been a bigger name than Nonito Donaire and he’s coming to fight a local guy in his hometown.

“But I think both of us are in the same situation – a slip-up here and one of us might never fight for a world title again. There’s a lot on the line for both guys.”

In November, Frampton got himself back in the win column by outpointing Horacio Garcia over 10 rounds. That was his first fight since losing a 12-round majority decision, and his WBA featherweight title, to Leo Santa Cruz in January of last year.

The ideal scenario is for Frampton to come through against Donaire and then vie for a world title at Windsor Park (Northern Ireland’s national soccer stadium) in the summer. However, Frampton is aware that he has his work cut out for him against a gifted operator.

“(Donaire’s) been at the top of four divisions, but he was in the same weight division as me for quite a while and he’s someone I’ve always kept an eye on,” said Frampton. “He’s someone I admire as well and I think he’s a great fighter, but I think this is the perfect fight to get me ready for a world title fight in the summer.”

While Donaire has suffered three defeats since being named 2012 Fighter of the Year by THE RING, ESPN and the Boxing Writers’ Association of America – the same honors Frampton picked up in 2016 – the 35-year-old technician is eager to prove that he is still an elite force.

“This is exactly the type of fight I live for — going in against one of the best in the world in the lion’s den of his hometown of Belfast,” said Donaire. “I can’t wait for the first bell. I know I’ll have to be the best I can be on fight night. Make no mistake, I’m already training like never before.”

“I plan to put on a spectacular show for my fans, his fans and boxing fans in general. When I walk out of the ring victorious, it will have all been worth it.”

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Dont sleep on Nonito. There’s reason why Nonito tried to fight Frampy since superbantam days. If Frampy has issue with Horacio guy, expect Nonito to give extreme challenge.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Hardly a crossroad match… specially for Frampton

    • Tom Gray

      I disagree, Abraham. If Carl lost I think he would “seriously” consider retirement.

      “But I think both of us are in the same situation – a slip-up here and one of us might never fight for a world title again. There’s a lot on the line for both guys.”

      • Randall Bannister

        Agreed Tom although I do think he’s being a little dramatic. Even if he loses to Donaire (which I don’t think he does) he still has some massive domestic clashes to take part in. I think in Britain he’ll still be regarded as the top featherweight, he has a much better record than Selby in terms of ‘name’ opponents and he will of only lost to two world class operators.

        What I think he means by ‘never fighting for a world title again’ is that’s he wouldn’t be prepared to climb the ladder again and be considered a contender.

  • Canek

    Donaire might get the upset. 50-50 fight for me.

    • Lion king

      Agree, always a great former champ is a threat, remember Rosario vs Garza?

  • Cashtime

    Don’t understand whose handling Frampton. He lost a close one with Cruz then just disappeared. Haven’t seen Donair lately but hope he hasn’t lost his sharpness and speed. Frampton is crafty enough to beat a lot of guys out there still which is why I can’t understand why he’s not fighting bigger fights.

  • A F

    How refreshing is it to have two respectful big name fighters using that to sell a fight rather than the usual chatting smack on twitter and waiting to cash out.

  • ozzy

    Disappointed Carl has taken the Donaire fight but I understand that Lee Selby would give him nightmares. Style-wise this is an easier fight for Carl although he’ll have to improve substantially since the Horacio fight to win, although I accept that fighting under a new trainer & new promotional company are never easy things to contend with.

