Terry Flanagan, Maurice Hooker agree to 140-pound title bout on April 14 in U.K.

Terry Flanagan is unbeaten in 33 bouts. Photo: www.frankwarren.com
04
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Terry Flanagan is chasing a title in a second weight class.

The undefeated British fighter vacated his lightweight title last year to move up to 140 pounds. His first fight at junior welterweight will be contested for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title against Maurice Hooker on April 14 in England, Roc Nation Sports’ Dino Duva told RingTV. ESPN first reported the news.

Flanagan (33-0, 13 knockouts) cruised through his title fights at 135 pounds, with victories over Diego Magdaleno, Derry Mathews, Mzone Fana, Orlando Cruz, and most recently, Petr Petrov.

However, the 28-year-old failed to face the top of the lightweight class, even in five title bouts, with his best win a wide-points victory in his last outing.

That won’t change in his first fight at 140 pounds.

Hooker, a Roc Nation prospect, is largely untested. The Texan was held to a draw against Darleys Perez in his lone step-up bout. Since the setback, Hooker, 28, has scored decision wins over Cristobal Cruz and Courtney Jackson.

Now Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) will step way up in competition for his first world title clash. Flanagan is the one moving up in weight, but he’s a large man, and possesses an educated southpaw jab.

As the 140-pound titles vacated by Terence Crawford begin to find new waists, Flanagan is one of the fighters ready to stake his claim in the wide-open junior welterweight division.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • ceylon mooney

    i like hooker, but he lost to perez by a pretty wide margin. kudos to ROC nation for riggin the result.

    im real interested in this fight, or any hooker fight. i like seein tall guys fight.

    • left hook

      How do you know ROC nation rigged the result. Your accusation is baseless.

      • ceylon mooney

        huh? baseless? perez schooled him, and the judges gave it a draw.

        im ruling out incompetence.

        as spock said, “if you eliminate the impossible…” so ima stretch the imagination a bit. why would they rule that a draw? just for the hell of it? confused the two fighters with two other fighters? drunk as shit? funny thing–byrd scored it for the winner, but hoyle and feldman, what, like tony montana they dont like colombians? theyre hookers in-laws or something?

        ok, im assuming they actually watched the fight. they stepped him up and he failed. why not protect an investment? that was two rigged results on one card–dont forget ward-kovalev.

  • Blair Nicol

    Meh, Flanagan’s career has stalled.

    A few years ago he looked a good prospect, but he ultimately didn’t carry enough power in the LW division to challenge the top guys.

    Pretty underwhelmed by this fight and his career in general. Good luck to him, but I just can’t see him making much, if any impact at LWW.

    • Steve

      Couldn’t agree with you more. According to Warren the big fights are always right around the corner but unfortunately never seem to get made. I expect Flanagan will pick up another title and spend 2018 talking about big names while defending against the easiest opposition Warren can find

