Terry Flanagan, Maurice Hooker agree to 140-pound title bout on April 14 in U.K.

Terry Flanagan is unbeaten in 33 bouts. Photo: www.frankwarren.com

Terry Flanagan is chasing a title in a second weight class.

The undefeated British fighter vacated his lightweight title last year to move up to 140 pounds. His first fight at junior welterweight will be contested for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title against Maurice Hooker on April 14 in England, Roc Nation Sports’ Dino Duva told RingTV. ESPN first reported the news.

Flanagan (33-0, 13 knockouts) cruised through his title fights at 135 pounds, with victories over Diego Magdaleno, Derry Mathews, Mzone Fana, Orlando Cruz, and most recently, Petr Petrov.

However, the 28-year-old failed to face the top of the lightweight class, even in five title bouts, with his best win a wide-points victory in his last outing.

That won’t change in his first fight at 140 pounds.

Hooker, a Roc Nation prospect, is largely untested. The Texan was held to a draw against Darleys Perez in his lone step-up bout. Since the setback, Hooker, 28, has scored decision wins over Cristobal Cruz and Courtney Jackson.

Now Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs) will step way up in competition for his first world title clash. Flanagan is the one moving up in weight, but he’s a large man, and possesses an educated southpaw jab.

As the 140-pound titles vacated by Terence Crawford begin to find new waists, Flanagan is one of the fighters ready to stake his claim in the wide-open junior welterweight division.

