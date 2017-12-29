RING Magazine Year-End Awards 2017 – Eight Winners Revealed

We’re in the countdown to reveal our Fight of the Year and Fighter of the Year for 2017. Here are the winners in all other categories.

TRAINER OF THE YEAR

Derrick James: A former professional fighter, Dallas’ Derrick James took WBC junior middleweight titleholder Jermell Charlo to new heights in 2017 with a brace of stunning knockout wins over Charles Hatley and Erickson Lubin. As well as that, James orchestrated the game plan which saw Errol Spence lift the IBF welterweight title from Kell Brook with an 11th-round stoppage in Sheffield, England.

RUNNERS UP: Robert Garcia, Virgil Hunter, Anatoly Lomachenko, Andre Rozier

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR

David Lemieux KO 3 Curtis Stevens: If you hold your feet against Lemieux, then don’t expect any mercy. Stevens, seeking to counterpunch, edged back towards the ropes when Lemieux let fly with a straight right-left hook combination. The right landed, but it was the ridiculously short left hook which switched Stevens off like a lamp. The former world title challenger was out for minutes and had to be taken from the arena on a stretcher.

RUNNERS UP: David Benavidez TKO 8 Rogelio Medina, Mikey Garcia KO 3 Dejan Zlaticanin, Joshua Greer Jr. KO 6 James Smith, Zolani Tete KO 1 Siboniso Gonya

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: When both sides agreed to a deal, the excitement surrounding this intense middleweight title showdown was palpable. Approximately 17,000 tickets, priced between $300 and $5,000, were sold for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, producing the third-highest gate in boxing history at $27,059,850. Following 12 rounds of intense action, the result was a split decision draw. A rematch is inevitable.

RUNNERS UP: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, Superfly, World Boxing Super Series

ROUND OF THE YEAR

Dominic Breazeale KO 5 Izuagbe Ogunoh (Round 3): Ugonoh was letting his hands go when a short right-hand counter knocked him to the canvas. Breazeale attempted to end matters but shipped one huge right hand after another as Ugonoh desperately tried to stay alive. Breazeale absorbed enormous amounts of punishment but incredibly summoned the willpower and energy to stun Ogonoh as the bell sounded to end an extraordinary round.

RUNNERS UP: Miguel Roman TKO9 Orlando Salido (Round 8), Anthony Joshua TKO11 Wladimir Klitschko (Round 5), Canelo Alvarez D12 Gennady Golovkin (Round 12), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai KO4 Roman Gonzalez II (Round 4)

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR

Sadam Ali: Last year, Jessie Vargas dashed Ali’s hopes of becoming a world champion by stopping him in the ninth round of a WBO welterweight title bout. In 2017, the Brooklyn native bounced back with three dominant wins before lifting the WBO junior middleweight title with a stunning upset decision over the great Miguel Cotto.

RUNNERS UP: Dominic Breazeale, Juan Francisco Estrada, Mikey Garcia, Leo Santa Cruz

UPSET OF THE YEAR

Sadam Ali UD 12 Miguel Cotto: Last year, Ali came out second-best in a WBO welterweight title fight to Jessie Vargas, who stopped him in nine rounds. The legendary Miguel Cotto, who had regained the WBO junior middleweight title, needed a live body for his final outing and Ali was perfect foil. And then the bell rang. Ali boxed beautifully at times, hurting Cotto more than once on his way to a stunning decision win.

RUNNERS UP: Tony Bellew TKO 11 David Haye, Jeff Horn UD 12 Manny Pacquiao, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai UD 12 Roman Gonzalez, Caleb Truax MD12 James DeGale

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

Jaime Munguia: Seven fights and six knockouts for the 21-year-old junior middleweight from Tijuana this year. Unlike most Mexicans, especially one so young, this dazzling young talent had an extensive amateur pedigree. Munguia went 128-10 in the unpaid ranks before turning professional in 2013. The Zanfer promoted fighter possesses fight ending power and a good boxing brain. Many fans south of the border are tabbing him as the next Mexican star.

RUNNERS UP: Daniel Dubois, Ryan Garcia, Josh Kelly, Vergil Ortiz

MOST INSPIRATIONAL

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Roman Gonzalez was the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, unbeaten in 46 fights, and Sor Rungvisai was an afterthought. However, the hard-hitting lefty from Thailand pulled the colossal upset, outpointing “Chocolatito” in March before staple-gunning him to the deck in the fourth round of a direct rematch. Seventeen years ago, Sor Rungvisai was on the verge or starvation and picking up trash. Now, he’s a two-time world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound.

RUNNERS UP: Canelo Alvarez, Raymundo Beltran, Wladimir Klitschko, Lee Selby and Luke Campbell

Massive congratulations to this year’s winners and runners up from everyone at RING Magazine and RingTV.com.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.