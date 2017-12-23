Sunday, December 24, 2017  |
THE RING Year-End Awards 2017: Finalists for ‘Fighter of the Year’

Terence Crawford. Photo by Mikey Williams
23
Dec
by The Ring

What a year 2017 has been for boxing.

There were 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko. Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor made the world stop. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin threw down in the superfight that everyone wanted to see.

And that was just the tip of the enswell.

For the first time in recent memory our editorial staff struggled to shortlist almost every one of our 10 categories. There was disagreement (there always is) but we’ve now managed to pull together five official nominees per category for year-end honors.

The categories are: Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Upset of the Year, Event of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Round of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Most Inspirational.

Leading up to revealing the winners, we will present nominees in two categories each day. As always, we would love to hear your opinions. Category 10: Fighter of the Year.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Terence Crawford
Crawford schooled Felix Diaz on his way to a convincing 10th-round stoppage in May, but the best was yet to come. On away missions, dangerous Namibian southpaw Julius Indongo had claimed IBF and WBA junior welterweight titles from Eduard Troyanovski and Ricky Burns respectively. Indondo then ventured to Nebraska, to clean house against Crawford. He didn’t have a prayer. Crawford closed the show with a massive left hand to the body in the third round to emerge as undisputed champion.

Anthony Joshua
Despite already being the IBF heavyweight titleholder, Joshua truly arrived when he stopped Wladimir Klitschko in 11 rounds. On April 29, approximately 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium watched Joshua tick all the remaining boxes. Could he hang at elite level? Yes. Could he recover from being badly hurt? Yes. Would he carry his power late in a fight? Yes. Joshua also took out Carlos Takam in 10, but the Klitschko victory was the coming-out party of a lifetime.

Vasyl Lomachenko
We’re running out of superlatives. Wins over Jason Sosa and Miguel Marriaga were expected, but the level of Lomachenko’s performances had bordered on otherworldly. “Hi-Tech” promised to make a statement against fellow two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux in December and he did just that. The reigning WBO junior lightweight titleholder toyed with the Cuban star, turning what many expected to be a competitive contest into a turkey shoot.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
In March, Sor Rungvisai was considered mere cannon-fodder for pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez, but the powerful lefty from Thailand hadn’t read the script. Sor Rungvisai handed “Chocolatito” his first loss in 47 fights via controversial decision, then confirmed his superiority by scoring a devastating fourth-round knockout in a September rematch. Sor Rungvisai is now a two-time WBC junior bantamweight titleholder and pound-for-pound entrant.

Andre Ward
The vast majority thought Sergey Kovalev had displayed tactical superiority over Andre Ward last year, but Ward claimed a close unanimous decision. The judges were not required in the rematch, which took place in June. Ward adjusted; mixing speed and skill with trademark elusiveness and hitting power. The eighth-round stoppage was controversial, but Ward was having a field day and proved himself the better man. “SOG” retired as an unbeaten two-weight world champion and the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

 

  • Rude Boy

    All are strong candidates. But I’ll go with Bud.

  • Chris Stans

    I’d say either Crawford or Rungvisai

  • Stephen M

    It’s Loma for me.

  • chickenstock

    Ssr

  • Gian Torres

    Vasyl Lomachenko is fighter of the year. Period.

  • Guy Grundy

    No question…Lomachenko.

    Even among elite fighters,there’s something extra special about this man.

  • philoe bedoe

    The eyeball test says Loma deserves it.
    But Rungvisai had the best wins this year………..

  • Barley’s back!!!

    GGG.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    In fairness, it has to be Rungvusai.

  • Dee Money

    Andre Ward had 1 fight this year, a solid win but I’d hope youd have to do more to be a nominee

    • Stephen M

      Good point.

    • Left Hook2

      Especially with the controversy around it.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      One fight, and dirty and rigged fight at that. And against an opponent who at least on paper is coming off a loss. Not even up for consideration IMO.

  • When can you find a boxer simultaneously win agains the Worldwide Pound Per Pound king, not just win but knocked him out senseless!

    Bud was undisputed alright, but all the wins are not from elite level/top 20 pound per pounder even. (Can u name any of his wins thats even on the list atleast, or someone he is. Not the favored).

    Loma was superb. But the first 2 guys he fought were nowhere the best, and when he fought one, it was 2 weights lower.

    Andre, u mean the one who kicked balls that was considered a knock out?

  • Left Hook2

    Great year for SSR, but keep in mind the majority of observers felt he lost (no shame losing to Choco.) Loma made 3 good fighters quit. He fought more times than anyone on the list. He deserves it for activity and dominance. IMHO.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Fighter of the Year gotta be FLOYD!

    FLOYD!

    FLOYD!

    FLOYD!

    FLOYD! LET’S HEAR IT FOR FLOYD! Dré is a close second.

  • ozzy

    NOMASchenko by a loooong way. He’s such a special fighter – he either knocks out his opponent or he makes them give up because they’re being totally out-classed. Rigo was also out-classed by Loma and Loma showed he was on another level skillwise, which had nothing to do with Loma being “bigger” than Rigo. Speaking of which, although Loma currently fights at 130lbs, some fans seem to have forgotten that Loma fights there, not because he can’t make 126lbs anymore, but because it’s easier for him to get fights there. Therefore the real size difference between Loma and Rigo is actually much closer than 2 divisions.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Really? How about Bogus Ballot of The Year?

    Fighter of 2017 is Genandy Golovkin.

    I’ve been a little down on Golovkin the past 8 months because I thought his relative difficulties in this year’s fights settled the argument that at least in this point of his career GGG simply isn’t on par with the finest Middleweight champions of recent decades and certainly not all-time greats.

    However, we’re not having the All-Time debate today, just the 2017 debate and this year at 36 years old Golovkin went back-to-back against by far THE two best challengers possible and emerged with all titles intact (in reality he beat them both).

    Nobody else did anything like that. Nobody else faced, let alone beat two opponents that people demanded to see, the type of fights that answer questions about who’s the definitive ruler of a division in a given decade (with all due respect to Felix Diaz, Julius Indongo, Jason Sosa,and Carlsos Takam, they’re not that type of opponent…)

    I emphasize the weighted value of GGG’s turning back Jacobs & Alvarez in 2017, these are clearly the two best fighters who could have fought at 160 in the last 4 years since Sergio Martinez career turned a the bad corner, and they happen to be in their prime, outweigh GGG by 10-15lbs in the ring and delivered career best form in their challenges.

    • Stephen M

      Good points. Golovkin certainly has as much business up there as Ward. I’m still going with Loma though.

