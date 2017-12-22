Saturday, December 23, 2017  |
Sergey Kovalev to defend title against Igor Mikhalkin on March 3 in New York

Craig Bennett/Main Events
22
Dec
by Mike Coppinger

Sergey Kovalev’s second consecutive fight following two defeats to Andre Ward will come against an unheralded opponent.

“Krusher” will defend the WBO light heavyweight title he won with a second-round stoppage of Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in November with another fight at New York’s Theater at Madison Square Garden. Kovalev will take on fellow Russian Igor Mikhalkin on March 3 in the HBO main event.

Dmitry Bivol will defend his 175-pound belt vs. Sullivan Barrera in the co-feature, setting up a possible bout between the winners later this year.

“I really enjoyed fighting at Madison Square Garden in November,” said Kovalev, THE RING’s No. 1 light heavyweight. “It feels like my home. I’m very excited to go back to MSG and to fight on HBO. Everyone should have a great time watching my fight!”

Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 knockouts) had made eight defenses of his light heavyweight title before Ward outpointed in a disputed decision in November 2016. Ward left no doubt in the rematch with an eight-round stoppage of Kovalev, and now the 34-year-old is in rebuilding mode.

In Mikhalkin, Kovalev will face a man riding a 10-fight winning streak, but with no notable scalps on his ledger.

Mikhalkin’s lone professional defeat came to Aleksy Kuziemski via unanimous decision in 2010. The 32-year-old southpaw’s best win was a wide decision victory over Thomas Oosthuizen in May, but now Mikhalkin is stepping up to another class.

“It is a great honor for me to fight in the United States,” said Mikhalkin (21-1, 9 KOs), who resides in Germany and will be fighting outside Europe for the first time. “This will undoubtedly be the biggest and hardest fight in my career.

“Kovalev is, for me, the strongest man in this weight class. But I feel ready. The fight against Kovalev comes at the perfect time. I feel stronger than ever and I want to show the American boxing audience a great fight.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    Only 9 knockouts to his credit. Good luck kid.

    I know people will go bashing the crusher for taking on seemingly limited or unknown opposition since his loss to Ward, but I think it’s a good move for a fighter to built himself back up after a devastating loss (especially after having his testicles surgically removed by the opponent and the ref during the last half of the fight).

    Too many fighters are too proud and want to take on the toughest challanges after suffering KO/TKO losses and that’s when they go on KO loss streaks that end their careers. I think Kovalev’s team is making a smart move by allowing him to gradually get his balls back.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Hopefully this fight sets up something in the summer against Barrera, as both should have belts by then.

      • Harry

        Both Barrera and Kovalev are journeymen now as they are in their mid thirties. Bivol, Beterbiev and Gvozdyk are trending up.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Sure loos like they’re trying to get Kovalev some easy wins before fighting a serious threat, perhaps it reflects waning confidence in their fighter.

      But who knows, maybe these guys with low KO percentages are Kovalev’s achilles heel??

    • Harry

      Kovalev has not beaten a single top contender in his prime. Apart from Ward, he has always been on the bum diet, worse than Adonis. Ward is the only elite fighter he fought and he suffered back-to-back losses, no exuses.

    • Mark Schoeman

      Sullivan Barrera turned down the fight…again..

      I get his business thinking: push the demand for what is the biggest available fight…but if every top guy at 175 has the same notion, then Kovalev is left with these type fights.

  • John Newman

    “Ward left no doubt in the rematch. . .” I’ve somehow managed to hear a lot of doubt about the timeliness of that stoppage, how dominant Ward had been in the fight prior to his massive right (and below the belt shots) in the eighth, and whether or not Kovalev had a fair chance in an otherwise close fight.

    I think Kovalev would be well matched against either Barrera or Bivol. If I were a betting man, my money would be on the Kyrgyz-born Russian. I believe Bivol could someday rise to a solid level above Barrera and perhaps on level with Kovalev, but I don’t know if this is rushing it too much. I do know that Barrera will have his hands more than full, especially against someone with only 12 fights. The co-main event should be much more entertaining than the Kovalev fight (albeit perhaps not as violent).

  • James Otis

    Perfect scenario for a huge upset, Reminds me of when Canelo offered Victor Ortiz a huge payday to go up in weight for a big “fight” in May, Ortiz chose unheralded Josesito Lopez for a stay-busy fight. Canelo was on hand for the big promotion following the foregone conclusion of the fight. Only thing…..Lopez kicked his ass. Just sayin’.

  • chickenstock

    Rather uninspiring, given the depth in the lh weight class.

  • chickenstock

    Would love ward to come back and beat kov again once he has his belts back.

  • Harry

    Kovalev is on the bum diet. Mikhalkin is not even ranked in the TOP-10. Everyone is so willing to ridicule Stevenson for the weak opposition and, apart from Ward, Kovalev’s opposition is in no way better if not worse. I doubt he will unify with Bivol. He will be milking his WBO title as long as possible and he is ageing quickly. Kovalev ia definitely worse than Beterbiev, Stevenson, Gvozdyk and Bivol, at the level of Barrera or Joe Smith.

    • Stephen M

      But he did fight Ward twice, arguably beating him the first time. And Chilemba, Pascal and Hopkins are better than anyone Stevenson fought. Who is the best fighter Stevenson faced? Probably Bellew 4 1/2 years ago. In the last two years Stevenson has had two fights: Williams and Fonfara. Kovalev has had 5 fights: Ward twice, Chilemba, Pascal and the weakest, Shabransky. No competition, advantage Kovalev.

