Richard Commey to face Alejandro Luna in 135-pound title eliminator on February 10

Lightweight contender and former title challenger Richard Commey will face unbeaten Alejandro Luna, on February 10, promoter Lou DiBella told RingTV.com on Thursday.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas. The fight will be an eliminator for the right to be the mandatory challenger to IBF titleholder Robert Easter Jr.

Commey is ranked No. 4 by the IBF, while Luna is at No. 10.

No word yet if the fight will be added to the Showtime telecast headlined by the bout between IBF junior welterweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets and Mikey Garcia. Also on the telecast will be a 12-round bout between Rances Barthelemy and Kiryl Relikh, both of whom will be fighting for the vacant WBA junior welterweight title.

“I would like for the fight to be added to the Showtime telecast so it could be three fights on the broadcast,” said DiBella, who signed Commey to a promotional deal in July.

Commey (25-2, 22 knockouts), who is originally from Accra, Ghana, is best known for losing two split decision bouts, within a three-month span, in late 2016, to Easter, in an IBF title opportunity, and Denis Shafikov.

In his most recent bout, on March 11, the 30-year-old Commey won a 12-round unanimous decision over fringe contender Hedi Slimani, of Tunisia, in his hometown of Accra.

THE RING Magazine ranks Commey No. 4 at 135 pounds.

Luna (22-0, 15 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower, won a 10-round unanimous decision over Andrey Klimov, on April 9.

February 10 will mark the first time the 26-year-old Luna will fight in a 12-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: THE RING 100