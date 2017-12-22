Bob Arum confirms Horn-Crawford and reveals plans for Pacquiao return

Photo by Top Rank

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has already made clear his preferred road map for Jeff Horn, who scored one of the biggest upsets of the year by controversially outpointing Manny Pacquiao in July.

Arum’s GPS plotting — defend the WBO 147-pound belt he took from Pacquiao against Gary Corcoran and then take a giant step up the ladder against Terence Crawford in order to welcome “Bud” to the welterweight division.

Horn, an Aussie who has invigorated that region’s interest in prize fighting, cooperated by besting the game Brit Corcoran last week. But is the WBO belt holder going to adhere to the Arum map . . . or will he deviate from the plotted course?

A Horn vs Anthony Mundine tango has come up here and there.

Has Arum heard about that? Nah, Arum told RingTV.com, the plan is as it was.

“As we discussed last week in Brisbane; it’s all set, it’s contractual, Horn versus Terence Crawford,” confirmed the Hall of Fame promoter.

“And we have a meeting at my house, all the Top Rank executives, on Thursday, to lay out dates, prospective dates for Manny Pacquiao, who, through adviser Michael Koncz, said that he’s wanting to fight in April. And then Manny’s going to Korea I think, so we will wait to proceed further until he gets back.”

Any Pacmaniacs out there want to pipe up, offer “The Bobfather” and his crew your visions for Manny’s near fighting future?

