Bob Arum confirms Horn-Crawford and reveals plans for Pacquiao return

by Michael Woods

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has already made clear his preferred road map for Jeff Horn, who scored one of the biggest upsets of the year by controversially outpointing Manny Pacquiao in July.

Arum’s GPS plotting — defend the WBO 147-pound belt he took from Pacquiao against Gary Corcoran and then take a giant step up the ladder against Terence Crawford in order to welcome “Bud” to the welterweight division.

Horn, an Aussie who has invigorated that region’s interest in prize fighting, cooperated by besting the game Brit Corcoran last week. But is the WBO belt holder going to adhere to the Arum map . . . or will he deviate from the plotted course?

A Horn vs Anthony Mundine tango has come up here and there.

Has Arum heard about that? Nah, Arum told RingTV.com, the plan is as it was.

“As we discussed last week in Brisbane; it’s all set, it’s contractual, Horn versus Terence Crawford,” confirmed the Hall of Fame promoter.

“And we have a meeting at my house, all the Top Rank executives, on Thursday, to lay out dates, prospective dates for Manny Pacquiao, who, through adviser Michael Koncz, said that he’s wanting to fight in April. And then Manny’s going to Korea I think, so we will wait to proceed further until he gets back.”

Any Pacmaniacs out there want to pipe up, offer “The Bobfather” and his crew your visions for Manny’s near fighting future?

 

  • Rufus99

    At a boy Bob! All Top Rank in-house, all the time!! Why work with others and share the money?

    • Mark Schoeman

      I hate Arum…hate him..but c’mon. Don’t be a fan, be a businessman.

      You sell prizefights, boxers that are paired together. If your “in-house” pairs generate the exact same money as partnering with another prizefight producer, why are you doing the latter and share the money? 100% of $500k is the exact same as 50% of $1 million.

      Your fighters get paid, they chose to work with you, so what do they think when you deny them fights that pay and instead give the payday to a guy who works for the competition? How many times do you think your fighter accepts not getting a big payday before he goes across the street?

  • Don Badowski

    Horn is going to get the beating of a lifetime.
    As for Manny, enough. Love ya, Manny. But don’t kill yourself any longer.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    At most, just two fight for Manny no more than that in 2018 and then just one more in 2019 then hang them up. Opponents in order could be Adrian Granados, the guy who pin first loss in Sadam Ali, the winner of the Horn-Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko if Hi Tech was already fighting at 140 by that time.

    • James Otis

      If Loma goes to 140, Canelo will want him.

    • Roberto Carlos Guerra

      Pacman doesn’t have three more fights in him. Granados shouldn’t be a problem. Once he moves on to Crawford, it’s over for Pacman.

      • Mark Schoeman

        Be careful not to confuse a lack of motivation to put the work in with being shot. I think Manny is at the point where only a threat motivates him to train and prepare and past the point where he can half-*ss it against lesser fighters. Whoever Arum gets, it better be a name Manny takes seriously.

        It’s crazy to say he’s a no-hoper vs Crawford

        • Roberto Carlos Guerra

          Maybe. But at 40 years of age ring rust can be a bitch against a guy like Crawford. Manny would need at least one tune up fight against someone with a similar style.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The question is, can Bob impose his will on Horn to take on Crawford over a projected big money domestic scrap against Mundine? Note that Australian authorities bankrolled Horn’s last two fights. Another is, will Pacquiao be ready to take on a named welterweight opponent by April to preclude Arum resorting to rehash or retreads as Vargas and/or Rios?

  • SCOTT BARKER

    ALWAYS GOOD TO HEAR FROM YOU TEDDDY!! IM PICKING CRAWFORD ; BUT SOME FIGHTERS HAVE THE ABILITY TO RISE TO THE LEVEL OF THEIR OPPONANT;JUST LOOK BACK AT SAUNDERS OVER THE WEEKEND. I HONESTLY FEEL IT WILL BE A TOUGH FIGHT FOR THE…….BUD!

