Cesar Juarez to face Isaac Dogboe on Jan. 6

Junior featherweight contender Cesar Juarez will face unbeaten Isaac Dogboe on Jan. 6, Zanfer Promotions matchmaker and liaison Sean Gibbons told RingTV.com Wednesday night.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Gibbons stated the fight will be telecast on a tape-delay basis in the United States on beIN Sports en Espanol.

Juarez has been the mandatory challenger to face WBO 122-pound titleholder Jessie Magdaleno and was scheduled to face the Las Vegas fighter on a Top Rank card in Fresno on Nov. 11, but Magdaleno suffered a wrist injury during training camp and had to withdraw from the fight.

Dogboe, who is ranked No. 3 by the WBO, was the next available contender to face Juarez, who resides in Mexico City.

Juarez (20-5, 15 knockouts) knocked out Eugene Lagos in the third round of his last fight on April 1. He has won his last three bouts.

In his most notable bout as a pro in December of 2015, Juarez was dropped twice by Nonito Donaire before losing by unanimous decision in an action-filled fight.

Juarez is ranked No. 10 by RING Magazine.

Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs) has not faced the same level of opposition as Juarez has. He has fought abroad, including Southern California and England, but has mostly fought in his native Ghana over the last couple of years.

In his last bout on July 22, Dogboe stopped former junior featherweight title challenger Javier Chacon at the end of the sixth round.

