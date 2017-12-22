Saturday, December 23, 2017  |
THE RING Year-End Awards 2017: Finalists for ‘Knockout of the Year’

Garcia demonstrated against Dejan Zlaticanin in January that he was once again a fighter to be feared.
22
Dec
by The Ring

What a year 2017 has been for boxing.

There were 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko. Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor made the world stop. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin threw down in the superfight that everyone wanted to see.

And that was just the tip of the enswell.

For the first time in recent memory our editorial staff struggled to shortlist almost every one of our 10 categories. There was disagreement (there always is) but we’ve now managed to pull together five official nominees per category for year-end honors.

The categories are: Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Upset of the Year, Event of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Round of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Most Inspirational.

Leading up to revealing the winners, we will present nominees in two categories each day. As always, we would love to hear your opinions: Category 8: Knockout of the Year

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

David Benavidez TKO8 Rogelio Medina: It had been a rough night for Medina and it didn’t get any better in the eighth and decisive round. After a brutal series of body shots brought Medina’s hands down, Benavidez unloaded with a spectacular salvo of hooks from both sides. The final five punches landed inside one second in a finish reminiscent to a signature move on a video game.

Mikey Garcia KO3 Dejan Zlaticanin: Having not taken part in a world title bout for three years, many expected Garcia to be tested by unbeaten WBC lightweight titleholder Zlaticanin. That wasn’t happening. Zlaticanin dipped into a right uppercut-left hook combination which sent him stumbling into the ropes. Completely discombobulated, the stricken fighter was now a sitting duck for a massive right hook to the jaw. Zlaticanin out cold.

Joshua Greer Jr. KO6 James Smith: Greer backs up towards the ropes and when Smith loads up on the right hand, the Chicago-based puncher intercepts with a crushing right hand of his own. The shot lands with full impact on the point of the chin and Smith is out before he hits the canvas. Greer leaps on to the ropes in a corner with a prop pillow emblazoned with the words “NIGHT NIGHT #DontBlink”

David Lemieux KO 3 Curtis Stevens: If you hold your feet against Lemieux, then don’t expect any mercy. Stevens, seeking to counterpunch, edged back towards the ropes when Lemieux let fly with a straight right-left hook combination. The right landed, but it was the ridiculously short left hook which switched Stevens off like a lamp. The former world title challenger was out for minutes and had to be taken from the area on a stretcher.

Zolani Tete KO1 Siboniso Gonya: Gone in 11 seconds. Forty-nine seconds shorter than the movie title and a world record for fastest knockout in boxing history. Tete, the reigning WBO bantamweight titleholder, exploded out of the blocks, feinted a southpaw jab, before switching the shot to a right hook that knocked poor Gonya senseless. An extraordinary finish by a terrific talent.

You have the nominees. Who do you believe deserves the award?

 

  • Adam Davies

    Tete. Perfect punch, world record.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Not clear though, seems like a phantom punch. Gonya’s quality is also questionable.

      • Adam Davies

        Good points. Knocking a pro boxer cold is no mean feat regardless of their pedigree. The viewing angle on the above doesn’t help either. Also, it is fair to call it a phantom punch – it was as far as Gonya was concerned. Tete feinted to draw the guard away then BANG! Perfect. He was a gonya! (Sorry, British slang joke…)

        They are all great, don’t have a problem with any winning it to be fair. Lemmy’s prob my least favourite but still wouldn’t argue. With enough time we could find another 50, load them up and discuss it all year:)

        Picked my favourite, may the best one win.

        Respect.

        • Teddy Reynoso

          Yeah, good points too, mate. Gonya was Gonya with the wind.

        • Teddy Reynoso

          2017 was literally a knockout year. There could have been multitudes of highlight reel knockouts worth discussing if only we have ample time and tapes of those ready.

      • Tom Gray

        Gonya’s quality isn’t questionable, it’s low but the punch most certainly was no phantom. Tete knocked him spark out!

  • KillaBlu

    Benavidez for me. That was a Mortal Kombat finisher right there.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Most definitely, I would like to see more of Benavidez after watching that knockout. Especially against the likes of GGG, Ramirez and Jermall Charlo in 2018.

    • Arch Stanton

      TBH just thought “that’s a videogame combination there” when I watched it.

  • Franz Lorenz

    SRV against Chocolatito?

    • Teddy Reynoso

      But it took a second attempt to accomplish that and one can almost see the finish after Chocolatito rise unsteadily from the first knockdown.

      • Franz Lorenz

        You’re probably right, but out of the guys that got knocked out, he was most definitely the best one, so that adds to it

        • Teddy Reynoso

          Yeah, I have to agree with that.

  • Martin Hall

    Tete. Easily.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Say no to the Tete one. Their people got YouTube to block the video. No proof = no vote.

  • Twal

    lemieux

    • Teddy Reynoso

      But in terms of impact, it just reminds me of Gerard McClellan first round kayo of John Mugabi after Mugabi had earlier been starched by Norris, Thomas and Hagler earlier.

  • ozzy

    Tete for me also – the perfect punch!

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Most other nominees were ambush knockouts. I prefer David Benavidez knockout of the nail tough Porky Medina. The quick but ponderous five punches combo he threw and connected to Porky’s iron jaw within a second or two in that fateful stanza was amazing as it was utterly destructive. Reminds me of that deadly anti tank jet plane that spews metal- piercing rounds that leave monstrous tanks in shambles in seconds!

  • Gian Torres

    Mikey Garcia’s is most impressive because he brutally knocked out cold a current champ who was also the bigger man.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      And suddenly, Dejan was a footnote when before that fight, he was the most feared and avoided lightweight around.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    How bout Melindo’s quickie kayo of the highly regarded Akira Yaegahi? No one saw that coming.

  • John Newman

    I don’t really understand how Dmitry Bivol’s knockout of Trent Broadhurst didn’t make the list. I might still vote for Tete or Benavidez over that shot, but it’s as good a straight right as I’ve ever seen (including Canelo’s winning punch last year).

    • Teddy Reynoso

      Who is this Broadburst guy?

  • Canek

    Greer Jr was fun to watch.

  • Jasmine Jones

    Joshua Greer Period

    • Will Bavone

      Hell yeah

  • Will Bavone

    I vote for Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr.

  • Violent Science

    I thought sir ruvungasai knocking out choclatito should be on here

  • Robert Gillespie

    Chicago on Joshua Greer Jr

  • Justin-Scott Foster

    Joshua GreerJr had the pillow that said “night night” and “don’t blink” that’s got to count for double the ko points. #DONTBLINK!

  • Kelly Kozlowski

    Joshua Greer all day!

  • Danisha Roddy

    Joshua Greer Jr. #DontBlink

  • AngelMorningstar

    Where’s the mailbag ffs? Some of us up early working five days a week for 40+ hours and don’t miss a day?
    This bum sits on his ass in front of a desktop twice a week AND can’t even manage that?!

    • Keano

      Why don’t you do your own?

  • Shawn Gallimore

    Joshua Greer Has it hands down

  • Dee Money

    This may read like sarcasm, but credit to Joshua Greer for recruiting a bunch of friends and family to sign up for discus and come and comment his KO up.

    Heck, he’s got my vote now too.

  • Droeks Malan

    Zolani Tete. Can’t argue with a world record.

  • Gerry McCabe

    Tete, he deserves it.

  • Harrison

    I feel Rungvisai’s ko over gonzalez should be given consideration due to the caliber of the fighters involved

  • Left Hook2

    Garcia. Knocked him senseless with the first punch which gave him time to throw one of the hardest punches imaginable in the follow up.

  • Shejuan Shante

    Chicago’s Joshua Greer Jr! #DontBlink

  • Forest Washington

    Joshua Greer!! #Dont Blink 👊🏽👀🙌🏽👁👁

