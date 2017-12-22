Saturday, December 23, 2017  |
THE RING Year-End Awards 2017: Finalists for ‘Trainer of the Year’

Virgil Hunter. Photo by: Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos
22
Dec
by The Ring

What a year 2017 has been for boxing.

There were 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko. Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor made the world stop. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin threw down in the superfight that everyone wanted to see.

And that was just the tip of the enswell.

For the first time in recent memory our editorial staff struggled to shortlist almost every one of our 10 categories. There was disagreement (there always is) but we’ve now managed to pull together five official nominees per category for year-end honors.

The categories are: Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Upset of the Year, Event of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Round of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Most Inspirational.

Leading up to revealing the winners, we will present nominees in two categories each day. As always, we would love to hear your opinions: Category 7: Trainer of the Year

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Robert Garcia: Acclaimed coach and former IBF junior lightweight titleholder took younger brother Mikey Garcia to a third divisional title when he destroyed the previously unbeaten WBC belt holder Dejan Zlaticanin. Garcia would also post a punch-perfect 12-round unanimous decision over Adrien Broner at 140 pounds. Garcia’s California gym is a breeding ground for top-quality talent.

Virgil Hunter: A cerebral and protective force in the corner, Hunter has been an invaluable asset to former two-time world champion Andre Ward, who never looked better than in his eighth-round destruction of Sergey Kovalev in June. Ward retired as pound-for-pound king, but Hunter remains highly sought after. He currently works with unbeaten Olympic stars Tony Yoka and Nicola Adams, as well as former world titleholders Amir Khan and Andre Berto.

Derrick James: A former professional fighter, Dallas’ Derrick James took WBC junior middleweight titleholder Jermell Charlo to new heights in 2017 with a brace of stunning knockout wins over Charles Hatley and Erickson Lubin. As well as that, James orchestrated the game plan which saw Errol Spence lift the IBF welterweight title from Kell Brook with an 11th-round stoppage in Sheffield, England.

Anatoly Lomachenko: Father and trainer of Vasyl Lomachenko had another standout year. Three more fighters: Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga and Guillermo Rigondeaux quit in the face of Lomachenko’s pound-for-pound wrath. The diligent Ukrainian coach also took fearsome WBO cruiserweight titleholder Oleksander Usyk to a pair of impressive wins, including a WBSS quarter-final victory over Marco Huck.

Andre Rozier: With middleweight contender Danny Jacobs, Rozier came within touching distance of becoming the first trainer to hold a victory over unified middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin. And the New York-based coach proved that it was no fluke, taking Sergiy Derevyanchenko to a dominating TKO over Tureano Johnson and Sadam Ali to a stunning world title victory over Miguel Cotto earlier this month.

 

  • Twal

    either lomachenko or rozier

  • Dee Money

    Lomachenko or James for me

    • John Newman

      I completely agree. Lomachenko’s case is made somewhat stronger when you consider that he also coached the Ukrainian national team. If Spence or Jermell can unify I would say James would win next year’s in a walk. I would consider these two the most worthy.

  • KillaBlu

    Anatoly Lomachenko all the way. He is creating a new breed of fighters

  • Canek

    James had a nice year.

  • shawn

    JDJ should win a sellout trophy.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    It’s a tie: Robert Garcia and Lomie’s dad.

  • ozzy

    Anatoly Lomachenko – his methods are totally different to anything else I’ve ever seen and they’ve created a superstar from his son, Vasyl, but in addition he’s also shown that he can apply his methods to other fighters by working with Usyk. The guy’s a genius.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    If we’re basing it mostly on this year, I think Rozier probably had the most impact on his fighters this year.

  • Keano

    None of the above it’s Adam Booth

