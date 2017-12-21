Saturday, December 23, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Danny Garcia set to return against Brandon Rios on February 17 on Showtime

21
Dec
by Mike Coppinger

Danny Garcia’s nearly one-year layoff is set to end.

The Philadelphian will return for the first time since his welterweight unification defeat to Keith Thurman with a Showtime-televised fight against Brandon Rios on February 17 in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited just to get back in the ring,” said Garcia, THE RING’s No. 5 welterweight. “I needed the time off to recuperate and let my body heal.

“I was the reigning champion for six years, so I needed the rest. I’m ready to kick off the year in style and take over the welterweight division.”

Garcia (33-1, 19 knockouts) already had a chance to take over the star-studded 147-pound weight class, but he was outworked by Thurman and dropped a split decision in March.

The 29-year-old was a far more dominant fighter at junior welterweight, where he held two titles and outpointed Lucas Matthysse and also scored an upset knockout of Amir Khan in the signature wins of his career, but he also held a title one weight class above.

That’s the status Garcia is seeking once more, and he has a fighter well past his best days in front of him.

Rios (34-3-1, 25 KOs) hasn’t competed on the elite level since a November 2015 stoppage loss to Timothy Bradley, when he lost every round and then retired at the post-fight news conference. The action fighter’s hiatus from the ring was short-lived, and he returned a year-and-a-half later with a TKO victory over Mexican journeyman Aaron Herrera.

Now, he’ll fight to prove he still has more to give the sport in a career that’s thrilled the masses. Rios’ first fight with Mike Alvarado was a runner-up for THE RING’s fight of the year in 2012, and the rematch a year later was also a cracking affair.

The bouts earned him a fight with Manny Pacquiao, but the Oxnard, California resident couldn’t compete with the legend. He doesn’t need to hang with a hall of famer on February 17, but he does need to prove he can still fight on the highest level.

“I’m excited to prove my critics wrong again,” said Rios, 31. “I’m bring a ‘Bam Bam’ Rios slugfest to my fans. Danny is a great fighter, but I will beat him just like I have beat others in the past. I am focused and will make this a classic Mexican-Puerto Rican battle!”

The fight might not matchup with some of Showtime’s other offerings in 2017, but it promises to deliver action, even if Rios is a significant underdog.

“What’s interesting in this fight with Brandon Rios is our styles. We both like to come forward,” Garcia said. “This kind of matchup will bring out the best in both of us. I’m excited to be back in Las Vegas. I’ve had some of my best performances and some of my biggest fights there. I beat Lucas Matthysse and Amir Khan in Vegas. You fight in Las Vegas, you’re a superstar.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    #DoNotWant

  • Stephen M

    Thanks PBC.

    • Brad McKain

      They have an uncanny way of giving us the exact fights we do not want. Usually they are fights that I have never even considered. Rios vs Ortiz would’ve been fun.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    EASY FIGHT FOR THE TOO 1 DIMMENSUAL BAM-BAM.

    • Turner Wednesday

      Your caps lock is stuck mate.

      • Mauro Hermida

        More spellcheck, less lock I say. Dimmensual? Sounds affectionate.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    SORREY;I MEAN GARCIA.

  • Yoannis Font

    Danny has definitely got very good at milking boxing…

    • Stephen M

      New nickname: ”Danny the milkman Garcia”.

      • Yoannis Font

        Yeah at the PBS farm😂

    • George David Lopez

      Really? He fought Thurman Really

  • Hurricane Andrew

    It has next to no chance of happening, but I truly hope Rios somehow puts a career ending ass beating on Swift, which is a shame because I used to like Garcia, but I’m just over these type of matches. Been a hardcore fan for thirty years, but I’ve really just about had it. Should have been a Peterson-Garcia rematch, instead of feeding Lamont to Spence and Spence should be fighting Porter.

    • Yoannis Font

      You are 100% correct. He just takes one meaningful fight every 2 to 3 yrs to stay relevant the others are just money grabs.

      • Hurricane Andrew

        It wouldn’t be so bad if these guys fought at least three or four times a year. When I first got into boxing, you had guys like Terry Norris, James Toney, Chavez fighting every three months at the least.

        • Yoannis Font

          Yeah those were the good times. These guys talk more abouy A side, B side and purses than actual boxing and they don’t fight often enough to keep interested..

          • Hurricane Andrew

            They expect Ray Leonard purses for Ray Oliviera talent.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          And all of those guys appear to have some type of neurological issues too. Just saying…….. I think two scraps a year is enough for the established guys. They just need to make meaningful fights, which this is not, even though we should see some blood.

          • Hurricane Andrew

            Chavez doesn’t seem to be affected; Norris was known for his gym wars and I think that exacerbated things. Toney was fine until he went up to heavyweight, but he was also infamous for draining and dehydrating himself at 160 & 168 and that takes its toll on your brain as well.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            My point stands. Two fights is enough as long as they are the correct/meaningful fights.

        • Orca

          Yeah, I miss those days.

    • George David Lopez

      Should have been Garcia vs Porter to start the year. Peterson is done and Spence is cherry picking too. Or I guess only Garcia does it. Really? Who has Spence fought besides Brooks who was already beat up by GGG before Spence finish him. Rios is tougher than Peterson

      • Hurricane Andrew

        I don’t blame the fighters so much as I blame Haymon for putting these abortions together.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Or Lomo vs Rigo?

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          No, you meant like Canelo vs Chavez?

          • Hurricane Andrew

            Once again, blame GBP, the owners of this once fine publication.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Kinda like lil g vs Brook? -_-

          • ceylon mooney

            brook pursued that fight for ages. golovkin took it when no noteworthy middleweights would fight him.

            u aint sayin he should have turned down a career high payday against the larger brook to fight another geale type fighter is u?

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            He should have definitely turned it down. You get no props for bringing a guy up two full divisions for any boxing match. Would you like to see Kov vs Wilder? Me either. SMH

          • Hurricane Andrew

            Neither of those two could get the fights they wanted, so they fought each other. But it’s evident I’ve found a Haymon-hugger here. At least make your point in one post instead five.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          You mean like Canelo vs Kahn?

          • ceylon mooney

            i liked that one

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            I thought it was pure garbage. It should have never been made, when everyone from 154 7 160 were begging for that fight. Terrible matchmaking!

          • Hurricane Andrew

            I agree. GBP is just as guilty.

          • James Otis

            Naw, like Canelo and Josesito Lopez

      • jebib

        I think Garcia will avoid Porter. If Rios loses to Garcia he will provide a blue print to Porter. Porter isn’t shot but Rios might be and Garcia needs to be beat down and that takes a really tough guy.

      • Turner Wednesday

        If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times – it’s Brook, not Brooks.

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        You’re wrong. Spence has been calling out Thurman, Porter and Garcia for a long time. None have shown any interest in wanting to fight.

      • Left Hook2

        Spence wants Thurman, but Thurman has been injured. I believe the plan is to give Thurman an ‘easy’ comeback fight- (are you listening, Degale??) and then match the two in their next bout. Let’s hope that is what happens.

        • ceylon mooney

          porter is mandatory

          • Left Hook2

            True…but if Thurman is able to fight Spence in a unification bout, do you think he will be held to his mandatory? Plus, if he beats Spence (he won’t) then he will gain that belt and still be a champ.

      • ceylon mooney

        they aint lettin these dudes fight spence, and thurman made a hard duck.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Porter, Thurman and Danny are all afraid of Spence. It’s a damn shame too, because there is a ton of talent at 147. The sad part is that we all know that TR will give the belt to Crawford and then refuse to let him fight Spence also. Instead,BA will have Bud fighting guys like Garcia, Broner and Kahn, when he should be fighting Porter, Spence and Thurman. You were correct though……Danny should have gave Peterson the rematch, because that was a good fight.

      • ceylon mooney

        i dont see arum or haymon letting spence-crawford happen

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Me either, but Bud will one day come to his senses and do like Mikey and be able to make the fights he wants.

          • ceylon mooney

            for sure bob arum blocked the pacquiao fight as long as a crawford victory wasnt a certainty. but he still tore theu 135 and 140, so it aint bullshitted up his career the way a lotta modern matchmaking does. what im sayin is

            i domt think, other than pacquiao, arum been holdin him back really, he seems confident enough in his abilities to get in the ring with any o these dudes.

            i think its more up to haymon if he lets crawford near his guys.

      • Hurricane Andrew

        Bud hasn’t even fought at 147 yet and Haymon & Co control three of the four (soon to be five since the WBA is sanctioning another secondary belt for Matthysse-Kiram). Porter isn’t afraid to fight any one, but Thurman always seems to find a way to get hurt even when he’s not fighting; Garcia though doesn’t seem to want a part of anyone.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Nope, just go to youtube. Both Porters emphatically stated that they want go in another direction.

    • ceylon mooney

      i kinda feel the same way, plus i like rios. still waiting for rios-ortiz.

  • jebib

    Didn’t realise Rios was only 31. Does he have a new trainer? What’s so hard to accept about him winning a dirty war with Garcia? His comeback might be short but I always found him fan friendly.

    • ceylon mooney

      i dig rios, but i think his skilz too primitive for DSG.

  • Kiowhatta

    Who here believes it took Garcia a year to recover from the Thurman fight?
    He looked small and ineffective in that fight, and even though he’s tall enough to go as high as MW, I just don’t see a shooting star trajectory for Danny anymore. It’s mixed beans from here on in.

  • Kiowhatta

    The WW division will most likely chew up and spit out ‘Swifty’. The only guy I’d like to see him hand his balls to is Horn.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Danny would spank Horn, but I’d love to see that fight The only problem is that BA is giving that belt to Bud in early 2018 in Las Vegas.

  • Jorge

    Come ON

  • Left Hook2

    Frontrunner for the Event of the Year???

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Kinda like Frampton-Donaire, only I’m more accepting of this one because it’s Garcia and I’ve come to expect it, indeed I half expected worse, whereas for Frampton I had higher hopes. Hopefully Rios can find a career best form and make it a good fight,

  • Canek

    Good comeback fight for Swift.

  • Kevin Perry

    Not sure why people are pissing on this. Rios looked decent in his last fight and garcia isnt a world beater. Rios may be past it but sometimes a layoff is good for action fighter. If rios trains properly he has the chance for the upset. Rios problems have all had to do with weight and prep, not fighting ability. Garcia is a great counter puncher but rios takes a good shot. Looks entertaining on paper

    • Mauro Hermida

      A layoff is not good for a guy that doesn’t train all year around and is lazy to boot. He hasn’t always been in shape.

  • Stephen M

    Garcia fights at best twice a year and needs a rest. Sigh…

  • Mauro Hermida

    Why is this fight happening? Garcia is a fraud.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    ITS TOO BAD THAT ALOT OF THE TOP FIGHTERS FIGHT ONLY ONCE OR SO A YEAR.BEFORE TYEY KNOW IT THEY ALL WILL BE PAST THEIR PRIMES & ALL THEY CAN DO @ THAT POINT IS TO SAY WHAT-IF!! WHAT A WASTE OF YOUNG GOOD TALENT.

  • James Otis

    Four fights in 6 years. The dude is worn out!

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.