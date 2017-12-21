Saturday, December 23, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

THE RING Year-End Awards 2017: Finalists for ‘Upset of the Year’

Horn (left) on the attack against Pacquiao. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
21
Dec
by The Ring

What a year 2017 has been for boxing.

There were 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko. Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor made the world stop. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin threw down in the superfight that everyone wanted to see.

And that was just the tip of the enswell.

For the first time in recent memory our editorial staff struggled to shortlist almost every one of our 10 categories. There was disagreement (there always is) but we’ve now managed to pull together five official nominees per category for year-end honors.

The categories are: Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Upset of the Year, Event of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Round of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Most Inspirational.

Leading up to revealing the winners, we will present nominees in two categories each day. As always, we would love to hear your opinions: Category 6: Upset of the Year

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Sadam Ali UD12 Miguel Cotto: Last year, Ali came out second-best in a WBO welterweight title fight to Jessie Vargas, who stopped him in nine rounds. The legendary Miguel Cotto, who had regained the WBO junior middleweight title, needed a live body for his final outing and Ali was perfect foil. And then the bell rang. Ali boxed beautifully at times, hurting Cotto more than once on his way to a stunning decision win.

Tony Bellew TKO11 David Haye: When Bellew first challenged former heavyweight titleholder Haye, critics thought he was crazy. Bellew was a reigning WBC cruiserweight titleholder and Haye had beaten significantly larger competition. Haye won most of the opening sessions on aggression, but Bellew was adept defensively and boxing a smart fight when his rival suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the sixth. Bellew seized the initiative, decking Haye twice on his way to a sensational 11th-round stoppage. The rematch takes place on May 5.

Jeff Horn UD12 Manny Pacquiao: With only 17 fights under his belt and zero big fight experience, what were the chances of Horn defeating one of the finest fighters of his generation? Well, oddsmakers installed him as a 10-1 underdog. Despite hurting Horn badly in the ninth, Pacquiao performed below par and the Australian challenger was much more energetic. At the end of 12 rounds, all three judges scored in favor of the new WBO welterweight titleholder. A complete shocker!

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai UD12 Roman Gonzalez: Despite being a former world titleholder at 115 pounds, few expected Sor Rungvisai to hand the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world his first professional defeat. He did just that and reclaimed the WBC title in the process. Sor Rungvisai’s quantity trumped Gonzalez’s quality over 12 rounds and, despite the controversial nature of that result, the hard-hitting southpaw from Thailand rubberstamped his dominance with an emphatic fourth-round knockout in a direct rematch.

Caleb Truax MD12 James DeGale: IBF super middleweight titleholder DeGale was coming off 11 months of inactivity, complex shoulder surgery and he required a soft touch. Step forward Caleb Truax. The plucky American challenger, a 16-1 underdog, hurt his man badly in the fifth and maintained a solid workrate throughout to sensationally claim the title and leave DeGale’s plans for big fights in tatters. A direct rematch could be next.

You have the nominees. Who do you believe deserves the award?

 

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

 

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.
On the cover this month: THE RING 100

  • D. Gambino

    Truax over DeGale is upset of the year.

  • Left Hook2

    Truax. End of discussion. Ali-over INJURED Cotto. No. Bellew over INJURED Haye. Neither Horn nor SSR won those bouts convincingly (rematch was a different story). Sure, DeGale was coming off of shoulder surgery…but Truax had never shown anything to make anyone believe he could even beat a one-armed DeGale. Yet, he did.

  • Guy Grundy

    I don’t think any of those are true bonafide upsets as you can make a case for all of them occurring due to the other fighters clear decline or injury or poor preparedness.

    But if pushed I’d say Traux v DeGale *

    * Denotes self inflicted.

    • Stephen M

      Well, I was going to say all of them surprised the hell out of me.

      • Orca

        Other than the Cotto fight, I was shocked at all those results It’s the Degale or Haye fight for me. Both shockers that I didn’t see coming. I’ll go with DeGale.

  • Twal

    truax degale not even close

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Upset of the Year? Me! Damn right I’m upset. I’m upset that The Greatest of All Time has retired.

    • Koninbeor

      Muhammad Ali has been dead for over a year now.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Milan Melindo first round knockout of Akira Yaegashi to win the IBF light flyweight title is really unexpected. But given the choice above, I have to go with Triad vs Degale.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Considering the impact, controversy and ruckus it generated, the Jeff Horn upset win over Manny Pacquiao cannot be ignored. Note that Pacquiao was still generally regarded as the best welterweight around and was even high on the pound for pound lists of many at that time.

    • ceylon mooney

      but pacquiao won. he lost to the judges not to horn.

  • Hurricane Andrew

    Truax-Degale, without a doubt. It was a legitimate win devoid of any controversy.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Sor Rungyourbell should be the winner, bruh!

  • Ten Count Toronto

    I didn’t find any of these upsets to be a true shocker, to me they all had a reasonable chance of happening especially because of the extreme question marks about Haye, the age & ring wear of Cotto & Pacquiao (in Pac’s case a pattern of declining performances and the training for the Horn fight around his political day job schedule). In the case of Gonzalez he was fighting a much bigger man who already proved he could give him major problems and while the P4P-lister had to be the favorite, there was always the distinct possibility he;d be the worse for wear from the first fight.

    Based on his own recent form, I thought Ali was the least likely of these underdogs to come up with a great effort, while Cotto’s form seemed to have stabilized of late.

    Obviously the most obscure underdog was Horn. The fight could have been seen as a criminal mismatch if not for the fact Pacquiao was a 38 year old sitting Congressman who’s punch output and killer instinct had been MIA for some time now. Still none of the other underdogs had so little going for them or such negligible resumes.

    I thought the favorite least likely to have a bad performance would be Degale, even though he took a lot of punishement in his previous fight and had shoulder surgery, he was far closer to his prime than Cotto, Pacquiao & Haye and should still ahve been relatively fresher than Gonzalez,

    I’d say Ali & Truax surprised the most. Can’t really say which one.

  • Kiowhatta

    My vote has to be Sor Rungvasai v Gonzales II. Though 2017 seems like it has two years worth of candidates.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Truax-DeGale. The possibility of Truax winning never even occurred to me.

  • Strummer

    I’m still upset about that “draw” but most surprised by Degale I guess.

  • John Swan

    Lets get a few things straight.

    1. The legendary Cotto? Get a grip of yourselves. This is a man who lost every big fight he’s ever been in, except against the injured and legless Martinez. Yeah he’ll make the Hall of Fame but he is hugely overrated. Plus he had already announced his retirement. This defeat was no big shock.

    2. Bellew took 11 rounds to put away a badly injured Haye. It was an upset, but Haye hadn’t fought a rated opponent since beating the limited Chisora five years prior.

    3. Pacman hadn’t stopped an opponent since Cotto eight years prior, so is it really a shock that he underperfoms and loses on the cards in his opponents back yard against a spirited and busy opponent?

    4. This was a significant upset because Gonzalez had just been installed as the consensus P4P no.1. There were hints prior to this that he was at his absolute limit with the weight, and Sor Rungvisai was already a proven but underrated opponent.

    5. Truax beating DeGale was the biggest shock of them all because DeGale was still in his 20’s and considered to be still in his prime. Going into the fight Truax’s odds with bookmakers were similar to those of Douglas going in against a prime Tyson.

    • Pit bull

      De gale was a bum . So there’s no up set at all ., lucky it wasn’t Ramirez in there .. De gale wouldn’t be a mogue not a hospital..’

    • Keano

      Degale is 32 in 2 months mate

    • Barley’s back!!!

      Hi, me old mate. Still talkin’ absolute garbage I see.
      Merry Xmas.

  • Canek

    Castellanos stopping Gamboa was the upset of the year.

    • ceylon mooney

      man, castellanos did good against that panamanian dude too!

  • David Telfer

    Horn vs Pacquiao for me.

  • Pit bull

    Braddock / Baer ..!

  • ceylon mooney

    crap list. several of these arent upsets. cant count rigged fights.

    pacquiao beat horn, and gonz TOTALLY beat the stuffing out of ringvisai the first fight. he set a goddam record for power shots landed and outlanded hin with clean punhes 10 of the 12 rounds. so cmon. get real here.

    what about the rematch? that was unexpected.

    take bellew-haye off the list. thats plain frickin stupid. with his ruptured achilles tendon broner wins that fight. thats not an upset at all. you EXPECT a one legged guy to be unable to continue.

    the other two–no one expected with a those outcomes, but theres gotta be more than two upsets this year.

  • Colnef

    The Horn-Pacquiao fight should be in the ‘daylight robbery of the year’ category. Horn fought well but Pacquiao won with room to spare. Horn cannot get awards for a fight he clearly lost. As a life-long boxing fan the ‘bad decision’ is an absolute injustice to the sport yet I do not see anyone doing anything constructive about it. I wish the sanctioning bodies and others would unite around this issue. Protecting judges doesn’t help as we need public explanations for some this judging. There are many bad decisions we don’t talk about. I travelled halfway across the world to be ringside for Spence vs Brook in Sheffield and on the undercard there was an outrageous decision in a heavyweight fight (Allen vs Thomas) that hardly got any attention.

  • Andrii Matiash

    Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

  • Frederick Braam

    I don’t understand how terrible scorecards can be considered for upset of the year. Horn did not beat Pacquiao and Rungvisai did not beat Gonzalez in the first fight.

    Cotto wasn’t a terrible shocker because of his age and obvious decline. Haye was injured, and Bellew is a decent fighter.

    Easily, for me, the upset of the year is Truax over Degale.

  • andy mack

    DeGale is overrated, Cotto well past it, Gonzalez was over-hyped, Haye always injured and Pacquiao has become A level rather than elite level. I think Horn did a good job on him, even though he was battered for one round. Upsets? Maybe Gonzalez getting kayoed but really none of them were great upsets.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.