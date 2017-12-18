Tuesday, December 19, 2017  |
Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa in works for spring on Showtime

by Mike Coppinger

Adrien Broner’s next fight is in the works.

The former four-division titleholder is being pegged for a springtime fight against Omar Figueroa, sources told RingTV.com. The fight is being scheduled for a main event slot on Showtime in either April or May.

Broner (33-3, 24 knockouts) hasn’t competed since an uncompetitive decision loss to Mikey Garcia in July. The Cincinnati native is just 28 years old, but he’s on the brink of opponent status if he can’t top Figueroa, and look impressive in the process.

Despite his name recognition and triumphs across four weight classes, Broner is devoid of a signature win about a decade into his career, with losses to Marcos Maidana and Shawn Porter.

The hard-charging Texan has battled inactivity and hand injuries, but Figueroa looked good in a three-round destruction of Robert Guerrero in July that sent the veteran into retirement.

That was the 28-year-old’s first fight in almost two years, and he’s finally now preparing for a name opponent. As Figueroa (27-0-1, 19 KOs) prepares to jump levels up in competition, he’ll do so armed with a television-friendly approach, and with a victory over Broner, he’ll be in prime position to make some noise.

Both fighters have bounced between 140 and 147 pounds, so the fight could take place at either weight, although welterweight is the likely division for this bout. Whatever weight it’s at, the fight figures to deliver plenty of action.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • The only thing i like about Broner is that he accepts any fights – whether it is someone he can/barely/difficult to beat. If he was one of those boxers with little money every fights; id bet he would work his ass off to win every fight he was supoosed to win.

    • James Blow

      Omar beats Broner easy.

      • WR

        Yea right

      • left hook

        How do u know?

      • Left Hook2

        In reality, yes. But sometimes judges confuse inactivity and posing with ring generalship. Broner has him beat in that category!

    • Mark Schoeman

      Huh? Broner was so carefully managed, so well paid, and is the antithesis of a pro who puts the work in, improves his craft, shows up ready to give his all…and he’s not taking on all comers, rather Haymon is cashing out the equity.

      I’ll grant Broner is tough, can take a beating, but that’s the only admirable part of his career. This bet your making was already on the table after Maidana and Broner didn’t become that guy who’d work.

      • D. Gambino

        Good post Mark. In my opinion, Broner has the athletic talents to have been a really good fighter (maybe even great). As far as boxing goes, the only fault I see is his ring intelligence but that’s not his biggest flaw.

        The biggest flaw in Broner is his ambition to be great. Imagine if Broner had the same inner fire as a Sugar Ray Leonard. Sky would’ve been the limit for him. Sadly, it has been wasted.

  • Dan James

    Broner has become an expensive GATEKEEPER! All he needs to work on is his work-rate. It is way to low for him to beat any above average fighter. We see the skills, but he cannot go any higher until he brings up that workrate by about 50%. Omar will beat him up!

  • Mark Schoeman

    “The Cincinnati native is just 28 years old, but he’s on the brink of opponent status if he can’t top Figueroa, and look impressive in the process.”

    No. He’s been in “opponent status” for some time, but because he’s a phony character, he keeps getting paid….and I’m not hating. Sport is entertainment and more guys should try to market themselves, be bold, etc, but I’m not going to ignore reality: Broner has been a gatekeeper for 4 years now, since Maidana exposed him

