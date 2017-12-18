Tuesday, December 19, 2017  |
Dougie’s Monday mailbag (props for Saunders, what’s next for BJ and for Lemieux?)

Billy Joe Saunders boxed a perfect fight against David Lemieux. Photo / Hoganphotos
18
Dec
by Doug Fischer

SAUNDERS EARNED RESPECT

Hi Doug,

If there’s one word to describe Billy Joe Saunders as a person it’s divisive. Even in the UK he hasn’t had much credit partly due to his arrogant personality and partly due to some frankly boring, underachieving performances.

However, whether you like him or not you have to respect what he did at the weekend. Not many champions these days would defend their title away from home against one of the most dangerous guys in the division. Not only that but he also made a world-class fighter look very ordinary in a fight most people thought was 50/50. There were shades of Calzaghe v Lacy in this one-sided boxing masterclass. If there’s one word to describe Billy Joe Saunders as a boxer it’s fast! Fast hands, fast feet, fast reflexes. In fact, I think there’s a stylistic comparison to be made with Calzaghe or is that over the top?

Now it seems like even bigger fights await Billy Joe and the prospect of fights against Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are suddenly of interest to the public and broadcasters. How do you see him doing against these guys?

As for David Lemieux, maybe he’s been shown up as a bit one dimensional but he’s in a division with arguably the top 2 P4P fighters and in BJS and Jacobs two other guys who are pushing top 10 P4P in my opinion. Like I said, we shouldn’t take anything away from BJS.

Cheers and Merry Christmas. – Mark from the UK!

We should definitely not take anything away from Saunders’ performance (which I have been accused of on Twitter – because I said I wasn’t terribly entertained by BJ’s style or by what transpired in the ring – but ironically that’s exactly what these so-called Saunders fans are doing by calling Lemieux a “bum” or “overrated”).

The 160-pound division is very strong at the top and Saunders is right in the mix of elite middleweights (GGG, Canelo and Jacobs). I think Saunders is live against the top three. In fact, I’d favor him over Canelo and I think a showdown with Jacobs is a toss-up. I’d favor Golovkin to beat him, but I don’t think GGG would look great doing so. (It might be near impossible to look good against Billy Joe’s style of fighting, but I wouldn’t mind seeing technical punchers like Sergiy Derevyanchenko or Jermall Charlo give it a try.)

I’m glad you’re not totally s__ting on Lemieux as so many others seem to be. He was woefully inept against Saunders and void of energy (would it be mean to nickname him “Listless Lemmy” after that languid effort?), but BJ – a 2008 Olympian – was dialed in and at his best. The UK standout assumed immediate control of the fight and did not allow Lemieux to gain any confidence or momentum.

As a result of what most viewed as a shutout loss, the Montrealer loses his top-five contender status and is no longer in the elite mix for now, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a factor later. I’m not trying to put any blame on Marc Ramsay, because I think the Montreal-based trainer is world class, but I think maybe Lemieux and his coach have reached that point that some boxer-trainer teams come to when the pupil is no longer listening to the teacher. It happens. Perhaps Lemieux needs a change of location and an experienced coach who specializes in aggressive fighters and rehabilitation projects – yep, I’m wondering in this public forum what Freddie Roach (who happens to have French-Canadian roots) could do with Lemieux.

Even in the UK (Suanders) hasn’t had much credit partly due to his arrogant personality and partly due to some frankly boring, underachieving performances. The wonderful thing about Saunders is that he would be the first to admit this.

However, whether you like him or not you have to respect what he did at the weekend. I respected him before the Lemieux fight, but I’ve got more now because of the risk he took and the manner in which he performed in hostile territory.

Not many champions these days would defend their title away from home against one of the most dangerous guys in the division. They generally don’t exist above featherweight.

Not only that but he also made a world-class fighter look very ordinary in a fight most people thought was 50/50. I was one of those people, and I gave Lemmy the slight edge since the fight took place in his hometown, but man, he was never in it.

There were shades of Calzaghe v Lacy in this one-sided boxing masterclass. Yeah, I sort of see what you’re getting at, but BJS isn’t the long-reigning (more than eight years) titleholder that Calzaghe was and Lemieux wasn’t a titleholder with four defenses under his belt. And I don’t think Saunders put NEAR the beating on Lemmy that Calzaghe put on poor Lacy.

If there’s one word to describe Billy Joe Saunders as a boxer it’s fast! Fast hands, fast feet, fast reflexes. Speed kills. Hall of famer Carlos Palomino (my first boxing interview for HouseofBoxing.com more than 20 years ago) described hand and foot speed is “God’s gift to boxers.”

In fact, I think there’s a stylistic comparison to be made with Calzaghe or is that over the top? They’re both smart, mobile southpaw boxers with excellent timing, but I don’t think their styles are similar. Calzaghe was far more dynamic, athletically speaking, and the Welshman dealt in high volume at a frenetic pace. Saunders likes to slow things down, disrupt rhythm and utilize a sporadic offense.

 

AN ENTERTAINING TRIPLE-HEADER

Hi Doug,

Seasons greetings to you and the family from us here in Music City. I am going to try and keep it concise this last letter of the year so here goes. I tuned in to HBO Saturday night with David Lemieux and Cletus Seldin being the only guys on the card I had seen before and was treated to three entertaining fights.

The first fight was between two lower tier fighters but never the less I was impressed with the show of basic boxing skills put on by Yves Ulysse against slugger Cletus Seldin making “The Hebrew Hammer” look like a total amateur. I had never before seen a fighter (Seldin) complain to the ref that his opponent wouldn’t stand and fight with him. Kind of funny. Side to side, basic angles and slipping in straight rights and counter left hooks, Ulysse put on a clinic and schooled Seldin in the manly art. If he had a little more power he might have gotten Seldin out of there. I think we will be seeing Ulysse again.

The second fight between Antoine Douglas and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan featured two guys I had not seen before but it was clear they knew how to fight…in the sense of stand and deliver. It became a real life version of Rock em Sock em Robots as the two traded heavy shots with not many attempts at defense. My impression as I watched was that Douglas’ head wasn’t totally into the fight like he was in a daze (I’m talking before the final flurry of shots). In the end Douglas took several shots more than he should have. I hope he’s OK. O’Sullivan opened the door to some bigger paydays in the future.

Finally, the main event. I had heard of Billy Joe Saunders but not seen him in action and my last vision of David Lemieux was his crushing KO of Curtis Stevens so I looked for ultimately more of the same. How wrong can you be? Saunders played with Lemieux putting on a master class of boxing, moving and solid punching. Lemieux was never really in it. I was disappointed that Lemieux blamed it on a left hand injury. He could have had three hands and it would not have mattered. Anyway… I came away with a new-found respect for Englishman. I’m hesitant to say how he would fare in the round robin of Triple G, Canelo and Daniel Jacobs but I want to see. Which of those three do you think would be the most exciting matchup? Lots to look forward to.

That’s it Doug. A good year for our sport and it looks like some good stuff on the horizon. Thanks for the mailbag. It has been part of my week that I look forward to for near a decade now. Thanks for letting me take part from time to time. We haven’t yet met face to face over as cold one or the dinner table (you weren’t in Las Vegas the last couple of times the wife and I were) but it will happen. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours. See you in 2018. – David, Nashville

Thanks for the kind words about the mailbag column and for the holiday wishes, David. Happy holidays to you too. I’m sure we’ll have that beer sometime in 2018.

I had heard of Billy Joe Saunders but not seen him in action and my last vision of David Lemieux was his crushing KO of Curtis Stevens so I looked for ultimately more of the same. How wrong can you be? Dead wrong, but hey, that’s why the fight the fights.

Saunders played with Lemieux putting on a master class of boxing, moving and solid punching. Lemieux was never really in it. No, he wasn’t. In fact, he seemed out of it before he stepped into the ring. There was no intensity in his body language before he left the dressing room, no fire in his eyes as made his way to the ring, and no explosive aggression at the sound of the opening bell. He was listless and once BJs began to do his thing, Lemmy became clueless.

I was disappointed that Lemieux blamed it on a left hand injury. Not very classy or sportsman like, but I guess there had been too many nasty words between the two in the build-up to the fight for Lemieux to take the high road.

He could have had three hands and it would not have mattered. That’s not even an exaggeration.

I came away with a new-found respect for the Englishman. I’m hesitant to say how he would fare in the round robin of Triple G, Canelo and Daniel Jacobs but I want to see. Which of those three do you think would be the most exciting matchup? Golovkin – because of his jab and his ring-cutting ability. He would gradually force Saunders to exchange with him. Canelo’s got heavy feet and he doesn’t like to hunt mobile opponents down. And though Jacobs can fight coming forward when he wants to, he would probably adopt stick-and-move-and-counter tactics against BJS, which would probably make for a low-impact chess match.

Lots to look forward to. I think so. The middleweight division should be hot next year.

O’Sullivan vs. Douglas. Photo by Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Antoine Douglas and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan… it was clear they knew how to fight…in the sense of stand and deliver. It was an entertaining and competitive fight for three-to-four rounds, and then it was clear (to me, anyway) that Douglas was on his way to another TKO loss.

It became a real life version of Rock em Sock em Robots as the two traded heavy shots with not many attempts at defense. Douglas needed to box from a distance for the first half of this bout. Once he began to stand and exchange with O’Sullivan, it was essentially over.

My impression as I watched was that Douglas’ head wasn’t totally into the fight like he was in a daze (I’m talking before the final flurry of shots). I had the same impression from ringside (and during the international call with Beto Duran).

In the end Douglas took several shots more than he should have. I agree. I think the ref needed to be closer to the fighters once O’Sullivan had dazed Douglas against the ropes in Round 7. The poor young man was out on his feet.

I hope he’s OK. Me too, but I’m starting to think that prize fighting is no longer the right vocation for him.

O’Sullivan opened the door to some bigger paydays in the future. He would make a good comeback opponent for Lemieux, or as a stern test for unbeaten up-and-comer (and fellow Irishman) Jason Quigley (perfect matchup for St. Patrick’s Day week), or as one side of an ESPN main event (or HBO co-feature) against fellow veteran Gabriel Rosado.

I was impressed with the show of basic boxing skills put on by Yves Ulysse against slugger Cletus

Ulysse vs. Seldin. Photo by Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Seldin making “The Hebrew Hammer” look like a total amateur. I thought Ulysse’s skills were more than basic. I was very much taken with his smooth but athletic ring savvy, and his ability to power punch on the fly.

I had never before seen a fighter (Seldin) complain to the ref that his opponent wouldn’t stand and fight with him. That was a waste of time and effort.

If (Ulysse) had a little more power he might have gotten Seldin out of there. I think the Montreal-based boxer-puncher had the power to take out Seldin, he just didn’t commit to doing so. “Junior” took his foot off the gas pedal in the middle rounds and coasted in spots down the stretch. That was the only drawback to his performance.

I think we will be seeing Ulysse again. I hope so.

 

BJS

Ok…so you didn’t put me in the mailbag last week (I’ll forgive you!) but I did predict that Billy would “box Lemieux’s head off”. I was confident because I know what the kid is capable of when he is switched on. He’s a born fighter but there is also a contradiction with him. He is a tough, rough kid from a tough place and I think this has his affected his development, like many fighters – but when he is in a professional environment where he is pushed I honestly think the sky is the limit. Well done to Ingle and his gym.

Was amused by a bashed up looking Lemieux talking about how he “ran away” all night. On the other hand, I didn’t like the taunting. Billy needs to cut that out! What is the deal with compubox saying that Lemieux had landed 42 times after the 7th round. That is a joke. What is the deal with that?!

By the way, in terms of wasted potential in boxing, who would be your number one “lost talent”? – Mark

Probably Francisco Bojado.

I did predict that Billy would “box Lemieux’s head off”. Congratulations, you called it. Your No-Prize is in the mail. Excelsior!

I was confident because I know what the kid is capable of when he is switched on. And now we all do.

He is a tough, rough kid from a tough place and I think this has his affected his development, like many fighters – but when he is in a professional environment where he is pushed I honestly think the sky is the limit. Time will tell against more complete (and mentally focused) middleweights than Lemieux.

Well done to Ingle and his gym. They know what they are doing.

Was amused by a bashed up looking Lemieux talking about how he “ran away” all night. I wasn’t.

On the other hand, I didn’t like the taunting. Billy needs to cut that out! I was OK with most of it. These guys carried a grudge into the ring and Saunders was walking the walk after talking the talk. The looking out into the audience (for the big right hand Lemmy missed him with by about a foot) schtick was priceless, like something out of a Harlem Globetrotter playbook.

What is the deal with compubox saying that Lemieux had landed 42 times after the 7th round. That is a joke. What is the deal with that?! Why are you asking me!?

 

SAUNDERS SAUNTERS TO VICTORY

Hi Dougie,

I can’t see why people didn’t see this coming? With his move to the Ingle gym he wasn’t going to get away with a pie eating preparation for this fight and on his game he has got way too much for the one dimension of Lemieux.

Speaking of the Canadian is that him done at the top level? Interesting to see where he goes from here. I like watching him fight. More so than say a Saunders. Anyway happy Christmas Dougie. – Rob

Thanks Rob. I don’t think Lemieux is done as a world-class fighter. He’s about to celebrate his 29th birthday and he hasn’t been in too many wars, so I think he’s got at least one more title run in him, but as I mentioned earlier in this mailbag column, he might need to change some things up in terms of his training situation.

I think most of us who didn’t see the schooling coming expected more from Lemieux (if not better tactics, than more intensity and sheer aggression) and simply didn’t think as highly of Saunders as others due to the Englishman’s inactivity, inconsistency and close decisions to a past-prime Andy Lee and a still-green Chris Eubank Jr. But, as it turns out, we underestimated Saunders and overestimated Lemmy.

 

SORRY FOR OVERRATING LEMIEUX

I hope all is well; I will start off by saying sorry for jumping the gun and overrating Lemieux in my message I sent after he knocked out Stevens. I thought he could KO Canelo and beat everyone in the division except for GGG. I fell for his punching power which masked his boxing limitations. Saunders exposed his lack of footwork and foot speed along with his tendency to load up on his punches and lack of punching fluidity, Saunders counter punched him all night and had Lemieux punching air for twelve rounds. I don’t see how two of the three judges even gave Lemiuex any rounds; I had it a 12-0 shutout. As for the future of the middleweight division, I think Saunders can give both Canelo and GGG problems with his hand and foot speed along with his footwork and reach although I think he loses close decisions to both of them; what do you think about those potential matchups? Finally, congrats to Saunders for outclassing Lemieux since I thought he would lose by KO.

Mythical Matchups:

Lightweight – Pernell Whittaker vs Lomachenko
SMW – Calzaghe vs Eubank Jr

Middleweight – Hopkins vs GGG

Featherweight – Henry Armstrong vs Lomachenko

Thanks. – Parvez

I’ll go with Whitaker on points (close decision), Calzaghe on points (clear-cut decision), Hopkins by decision (if it’s the 35-year-old versions of both middleweights) and Armstrong on points (competitive but clear decision).

I think a congratulations to Saunders is in order, but I don’t think you need to apologize to me or anyone else for being excited about Lemieux after he KO’d Stevens. That’s what KOs do. They get fans excited. Sometimes that excitement leads to overrating the guy who scored it. No big deal. The same thing happens with virtuoso boxing performances. Saunders pitched a shutout vs. Lemieux (I don’t see how one could score a single round for Lemmy, either), totally outclassed him. Many fans (and media) are now excited about him. They might pick him to beat Golovkin or Jacobs or Caneo or Charlo or Derevyanchenko – and they might be right, but they might be dead wrong. Those are four different style matchups than the one we witnessed on Saturday. But so what if a fan favors BJS against the best and turns out to be wrong? As Saunders told the booing crowd in Laval, “that’s boxing.” It ain’t that serious (unless you’re betting serious money on the outcomes).

 

PLEASANTLY SURPRISED

Dougie:

Long time no write, but still reading. Many blessings to you and your family this Christmas.

I had not seen BJ Saunders fight before, and have to say that I was pleasantly surprised. His footwork is excellent and has very refined boxing ability (feints, head movement, puts good 3-4 punch combinations, and is aggressive when needs to be). Overall great boxer and he kept up the stamina for 12 full rounds. I had never seen Lemiux humiliated like that, I thought he gave a good account of himself against GGG even though he was destroyed, he did not look this bad, which is a testament to BJS strategy and abilities. I see BJS as a very live dog against Danny Jacobs and Canelo, but would still give the edge to GGG.  Do you know if BJS has a good chin, it did not get tested yesterday since Lemiux did not land anything!

Certainly, this makes middleweight more interesting, I think this guy could be a very interesting dark horse in the division and could see him be very competitive and beat some of the top 3 @ 160. Christian Formby, San Juan, PR

Time will tell, Christian.

I think the most important thing for Saunders to stay active and to take advantage of the career momentum that he created with his “master class” against Lemmy. I know he called out GGG during his post-fight interview and what middleweight wouldn’t want a crack at Canelo? But the reality is that the two stars of the division are most likely going to fight again on May 5, and that rematch might lead to an immediate rubber match (ya never know!), which means Saunders is going to have to be willing to face some of the other top 160 pounders.

A showdown with Jacobs would be a big fight in England or NYC/Brooklyn, and a title defense against an explosive boxer-puncher like Jermall Charlo or a brute strong forward-marching technician like Derevyanchenko would make for highly anticipated matchups.

Let’s hope Saunders doesn’t squander his newly earned respect by sitting much of 2018 out or by defending his WBO title against unworthy challengers.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Recently, it was Lomachenko and now Billy Joe. It’s nice to see master boxers plying their wares to remind us that pro boxing is not about brutalizing and rendering the other senseless. But such displays are more the exception especially this year which has been marked by highlight knockout reels, some of which are even leading candidates for the Fight of the Year award.

    • mitch menendez

      Pleasantly surprised with BJS performance, certainly wasn’t expecting him to win much less a 12 round shut-out, there seems a common trait with the ‘gypsy’ fighters-stick, move and don’t engage in a slug fest. Not that enthralling but seems to work, fair play to them.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Excluding the lighter weight classes with the sole exception of the super flyweight, most divisions are populated and dominated by fighters known more for their punching power than their boxing skills. It is therefore assuring for boxing nuts like us that we still have Lomachenko and Saunders to balance things in the best tradition of the master boxers of old and the recent past as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr., Pernell Whitaker and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

  • Mark Schoeman

    With all this praise for Saunders and Ulysse, clearly post-Edwin Rosario Hector Camacho was born too soon because the throw a flashy combo where nothing lands, get on your bicycle, land 5 power punches and 10 jabs a round, get on your bicycle style would be incredibly popular today….

    Saunders did remind me of a fighter from yesteryear, Diosbelys Hurtado, and I suspect if he gets in the ring with GGG, Jacobs, Canelo or Charlo he makes “wins” 6 rounds, then gets poleaxed when he can’t run fast enough and faces somebody who isn’t just a puncher.

    • Harry

      GGG will always be in front of Saunders in the ring, but that does not mean that he will be able to land clean punches on him. Saunders does excellent lateral stepas and dives to avoid being hit; GGG should relearn the art of throwing body punches and stop being a head hunter.

      • WR

        Soo you’ve obviously never seen Triple G’s vicious body punch? lol

        • Harry

          I have, but he did not use it against DJ and Canelo

          • WR

            Styles make fights……..

      • Jody Hanna

        Seriously?

        • Harry

          He could not do it in the Canelo fight and Saunders is as mobile, maybe more

        • Stephen M

          Harry has a tenuous hold on reality.

    • Stephen M

      Everyone hated Rigo for doing the same thing has Saunders but with more skill!

      • WR

        It’s amazing the praise of Billy joe saunders gets for his saturday night performance But Rigo & even Floyd to some extent get ridiculed/hate when they perform the same way

        • philoe bedoe

          How much did you lose on the fight this weekend?…………

          • WR

            Lol nice one actually nothing no one else put up the $…But I know you’re elated one of your fav boxers finally got a notable win…now lets hope your other Fav the Fat heavyweight can get an actual fight made instead of being on Youtube everyday chatting about fighting

          • philoe bedoe

            I’m glad he got the opportunity to prove some so called experts wrong, and I expect Tyson to do the same, AGAIN.
            To many people jump the gun and run their mouths on boxers careers before they’re finished.
            And I agree that Mayweather doesn’t get the credit he deserves by certain people when he outclasses them…………

          • Stephen M

            Right now Tyson has no one but himself to blame for the state of his career. And still he runs his mouth…

          • philoe bedoe

            I don’t blame him for keeping himself in the public eye until he boxes again.
            Nothing wrong with self promotion, at least Tyson and Billie Joe have the balls to say it to the boxers faces and back it up in the ring………….

          • Stephen M

            Well they are getting in the ring anyway, I don’t see how running their mouths like fishwives takes any extra courage. I suppose having your son punch your opponent in the balls is courageous as well.

          • WR

            Yo Stephen Go easy on Philoe”s fav boxers today they still celebrating last Wknd’s events

          • philoe bedoe

            They’re both probably pissed. Lol……..

          • Stephen M

            Man, it’s like I’m talking about his wife.

          • WR

            Philoe gets very defensive when you talk about his fav boxers in a negative way gotta be careful

          • Stephen M

            I have too much time on my hands lately… BJ and Fury. I can’t remember any others.

          • WR

            That’s the Only Two that matters…..not in any particular order tho

          • philoe bedoe

            Best stick your money those two if you want to win some dough.
            The Cincinati kid lol……

          • WR

            I won $100 on the ’15 Tyson/Klitschko Title fight First & last time i bet on Fury

          • philoe bedoe

            Good man……..

          • philoe bedoe

            I just find it funny and that fully grown men get on the internet and come out with childish remarks about boxers, when they are supposedly fans of the sport lol……….

          • Stephen M

            What is childish about saying Fury had a mental breakdown, is a possible drug cheat, a drug addict, that he meekly gave up his belts and to top it off is a loud mouthed idiot. All of those are objective facts. Deal with it bud. That’s what grown men do.

          • philoe bedoe

            I give props to every boxer who steps in the ring and consider them courageous.
            You on on the other hand don’t, keep complaining about how much you hate boxers like a jilted school girl lol…………

          • Stephen M

            I can clearly see their in ring abilities but you seem blind to their foibles because they are members of your little tribe. Fury meekly gave up his titles, might well have been juicing, is addicted to drugs, had a mental breakdown and everything is fine in your little make believe world because hey, Fury is on social media.

          • philoe bedoe

            It’s got nothing to do with them being from my ethnic group.
            If you’ve payed attention to any of my comments in the past I never talk about any boxer on the internet.
            You seem to enjoy doing a lot of talking about people you hate.
            WHY waste your time?
            Billie Joe kicked Lemeiux’s ass in Canada, it happens.
            Get over it…………

          • Stephen M

            ”It’s got nothing to do with them being from my ethnic group.” Yeah, sure. You always root for addicts who have mental breakdowns and give up their belts. I’ve noticed that.

          • philoe bedoe

            If I can be a fan of Mike Tyson, Naseem Hamed, James Toney, Nigel Benn, etc, then I can be a fan of Tyson Fury.
            Last time I checked neither of the above were Gipsies.
            Except James Toney lol…………

          • Stephen M

            Well, suit yourself. I call them as I see them. Assholes both. Cheers.

          • philoe bedoe

            Ooooohhhhh.
            I wouldn’t fancy bumping into you down a dark alley lol…………

          • DRE

            Real tough guy isn’t he. And it’s funny how it’s the keyboard warriors like him who don’t show who they are. Coincidence?

        • ceylon mooney

          no, people hated on saunders pretty viciously when his fights sucked, and when he sucked, and when he as boring. he got hell for knocking down andy lee then trying to not do shit anymore. tyson fury got MAD thumbs down for his crap fight against klitschko–people bitched about how painfully dull that was for months.

          now, BJS has sucked, but rigo has never sucked, at least not until last fight. hes had a coupla snooze fests, but hes looked really impressive and ben in some exciting fights plenty.

      • Left Hook2

        I was not entertained. Appreciative, but thankful I have a DVR..

        • Stephen M

          Thank you.

      • Koninbeor

        I think the biggest difference is punch output. BJS wasn’t just throwing one punch every 30 seconds. Very similar style but his hands were moving at least half as much as his feet.

  • Jody Hanna

    I’ll hold my hands up and say I never saw Saunders’ performance coming. He totally outclassed Lemieux on Saturday night, just goes to show when looking at fights and fighters, judge them on their best performances rather than their worst, which I was doing with Billy Joe beforehand, not to mention Lemieux being one of my favourite fighters.
    I was very disappointed with his classless interview in the ring, failing to give Saunders any credit and making bullshit excuses. Broke his hand in the second round? He would have had to connect with a punch to break his hand.
    Well done BJS, the middleweight division just got even more interesting.

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      “Broke his hand in the second round? He would have had to connect with a punch to break his hand”

      Hey, it’s the same excuse Rigo was making last week.

      • Andy T

        Yeh cut and paste excuse

      • Don Badowski

        It’s all the rage.

      • D. Gambino

        Difference is that Lemieux didn’t quit (though I’m pretty sure he wanted to).

      • ceylon mooney

        his shoulder is hurt. no details on what kind of injury. no surgery. PT/rehab.

    • WR

      Fyi Lemieux Hurt his hand in the 2nd rd, He never said it was broken……

      • Jody Hanna

        Oh, that makes all the difference then.

        • WR

          #Facts

          • Jody Hanna

            I take it all back then.
            Oh no I don’t.
            Hurt or broken, he still would have had to hit something other than fresh air to cause it. Just a classless response to getting his arse handed to him on a plate.
            #Facts

          • chickenstock

            I agree. It only came out a year or so ago that pavilk had bronchitis and a crazy fever the night he got pasted by hopkins. Never wanted it mentioned. Didn’t want to be a sore loser. I think malignaggi big mouthed it on a podcast though.

          • Koninbeor

            You’re being very unfair here, Jody. Don’t forget about the dangers of wind burn.

          • Teddy Reynoso

            Sonny Liston hyper extended his left arm trying to catch the young Cassius Clay in their first fight and used that as excuse in quitting on his stool by the seventh round. Clay was boxing his ears off and making a clown out of him in a fight many favored Liston to win by knockout. Sounds familiar. At least Sonny had an xray to prove it.

          • Jody Hanna

            And he didn’t hurt his hand missing.

    • Stephen M

      OK, I’ll do my mea culpa too. I was actually pretty good on predicting the fight ( doubters can check out the Friday mailbag). The mea culpa part is that I so despise Billy Joe, that I hate his style too. Even though I love me some Rigo…

      • JV316

        did you end up going to the fights?

        • Stephen M

          No, quite happily. The mood must have been pretty bad in the arena.

          • JV316

            yeah you made the right call. i was entertained by the televised card but doesn’t seem like it would have been the greatest experience live with how the main event went. they did say it was a sell out, so boxing clearly still alive and well in the area. when bute and stevenson and pascal were at their peaks montreal was really hopping.

          • Stephen M

            That was a great time. There used to be a lot of fights in very small venues. I saw Pascal fight in a night club. I was standing right by the ring, that was great. There were quite a few cards I saw at the Casino in a smallish room (maybe 4or 500 seats) they were great as well.

          • JV316

            that’s great. still seems like a very strong scene there

    • D. Gambino

      Same here Jody. I thought this was a 50/50 fight and gave Lemieux the edge due to Saunders late fight conditioning woes and Lemieux’s power. Saunders proved everyone wrong. The guy can fight and had a brilliant performance. Still doesn’t beat Golovkin…

    • philoe bedoe

      It takes a man to admit he is was wrong…………

    • ceylon mooney

      not surprised by the win, not suprised by how he won, but surprised at it bein a shutout. surprised BJS was that good, and surprised lemieux doubt show up to fight.

  • Park

    Surprised to hear how seemingly many fans Stateside have never even seen BJS fight. UK fans (or at least those in the know) have long been aware of his abilities as a pure boxer. Lemieux was made to order for him.

    • ceylon mooney

      im surprised too. who knows if the letters doig picked were representative of any generalization

  • Giuseppe

    BJS v CANELO PLS.

    There will be much fun in the build up and billy boy will definitely say some very bad things to ODLH and his adopted ginger nut son.

    • ciobanu catalin

      Would love it. But i dont think oscar would allow it…on second thought ginger can get a decision with anthony joshua, but still…

    • Jorge

      Ha Ha in the ring though it might be a snoozer

    • ceylon mooney

      not happening, but if it does expect some more rigged judging

      “and billy boy will definitely say some very bad things to ODLH and his adopted ginger nut son.”

      THAT would be some quality insults

  • ciobanu catalin

    Big up to bjs and i think david should change trainers asap, needs a change now. Maybe someone more defensive and experienced like frediroach

    • ciobanu catalin

      Btw Doug, i wrote this before i saw your response, i was thinking it after the fight cause i thought lemmy looked lost and i think the best for him would be freddie, but only if he can get his head together. So dont accuse me of plagiarism 🙂

  • george lee

    Personally would love to see a rematch between BJS and Eubank jr more than the other match ups at Middleweight,i know Eubank jr fights at 168lbs but really they are both the same size.
    Always thought Eubank won their first fight even though the judges gave it to BJS,this would be huge in the UK and i reckon even with Saunders at his best Eubank would knock him out if they were to meet again.
    And the way people are talking about Saunders you would think he just took apart Marvin Hagler!!

    • Charlie U.

      He outboxed a former champion who many consider the biggest puncher in the division and he did it in a hostile arena. Nobody thinks he beat Hagler but give the guy credit.

      • george lee

        Just trying to put some prospective on the thing,i never thought of Lemmy as anything more than a journeyman fighter,he’s had his chances and has never proved himself whenever he steps up and being a former champion in an alphabet laden sport mean very little.
        That’s the credit i can give BJS,he beat a very average fighter and the people thinks he’s going to give Canelo and GGG nightmares in the ring.Let him do the same to Jacobs and Charlo and i might start believing the love.

        • philoe bedoe

          Billie Joe has faced and beaten a lot better boxers than Eubank as so far.
          He will get his chance for a big scalp when he faced Groves……….

        • Stephen M

          I think that Lemieux is good a step up from journeyman. He was definitely overrated though. The Ring has him at #3 middleweight. His best wins over N’dam and Stevens are better than what the guys following him in the ratings have, but Charlo and Andrade when beat him. Derevyanchenko would waste him in an entertaining homicide…

    • philoe bedoe

      Billie Joe was a clear winner in the first fight.
      There’s nothing to suggest that Eubank can beat a fast elusive boxer.
      He hasn’t fought one since Billie Joe…………

      • george lee

        Eubank did too much pissing around for the first 6 rounds but at no time was he ever hurt or in trouble against BJS,i just feel Saunders was hanging on for dear life towards the final third of their fight.
        Just my opinion that the rounds Eubank won were so much more convincing while i feel BJS was just nicking rounds.

        • philoe bedoe

          That’s a different fight than me, the judges and most people saw………

  • Charlie U.

    Cletus Seldin got what he deserved. Shame on HBO for not once mentioning his two failed drug tests this year (21 to 1 T/E ratio, 6 month suspension by WBC, canceled fight in June). Funny how athletes come back to Earth when they get caught cheating, although Seldin looked so amateurish on Saturday night it obviously wouldn’t have made a difference.

    Much credit and respect to BJS. I picked against him but he proved me and many others wrong. Went into hostile territory against a hometown hero and put on a clinic. There are so many intriguing fights at the top of 160. Some might disagree but I think this is far and away the most exciting division in the sport right now.

    • Ciscostudent561

      Its all-around an exciting time for many divisions.

      • Charlie U.

        Indeed!

    • Left Hook2

      Embarrassing that he was on HBO (Seldin). Of course, Douglas and Lemmy didn’t light it up either.

      • D. Gambino

        Not sure why Seldin’s managers thought Ulysse was a good matchup for Seldin. I’d be looking at new management (if possible) if I’m Seldin. Seldin needs to be put in against other brawlers.

  • Pit bull

    Gypsy traverling man school of boxing . Far to easy wasn’t it . Expect the exact same thing when another gypsy comes back n embrasses AJ ..!

    • philoe bedoe

      It’s a style us Travelers like to adopt outside of the ring also………,,,,

      • Pit bull

        Okay . Aussies preference is the fenech . Harding . Horn approach..!

  • philoe bedoe

    Excellent mailbag again Doug.
    At last Billie Joe as shown the discipline to go along with his skill that I knew he always had.
    Good picks on the potential matchups with GGG, Canelo, Jacobs, I tend to agree with all of them at this stage of their careers.
    He’s had his critics but apart from GGG he’s got the best win resume at 160.
    Sullivan, Eubank, Fletcher all unbeaten, Lee, Monroe, Lemieux…………

    • JV316

      philoe did you happen to catch the hbo broadcast? the commentators were very complimentary of BJS, validated much of what you have said about him in the past here. lampley even suggested ggg might want to avoid saunders! i think you would enjoy it. roy also i think described BJS well, said he likes to make as much trouble psychologically for his opponent as possible (just like fury), play the bad guy role, it’s a tactic and self motivation. i get it. i roll my eyes when anthony joshua says boxers should always act like tennis players or golfers, and many fans seem to agree with him. it’s boxing, the stakes are so much higher.

      • philoe bedoe

        No I didn’t catch the HBO broadcast over here, but from what you and other people have said, they seemed to have nailed it just right.
        Especially about Tyson and Billie Joe using psychological tactics to gain an advantage.
        Like you say, it’s a very dangerous sport so I have no problem with any advantage a boxer needs to win…………

        • WR

          Today is your day Philoe…..Enjoy it

          • philoe bedoe

            But it won’t be the last ah ah…………

    • DRE

      For a guy who’s regarded as the lousiest titlist ever BJS has done pretty good for himself. How many contenders has Jacobs beaten? Two. Lemieux? One. Canelo? Zilch.

      • philoe bedoe

        Exactly, I think the internet myth about Billie Joe that started with the likes of Dan Rafael etc, could be over………….

  • David Telfer

    Genuinely embarrassed for people comparing BJS to Calzaghe and describing Lemieux as world class…what has Lemieux ever done to be classed in that bracket?

    • Charlie U.

      Won a world championship maybe?

      • David Telfer

        Wow…he must be truly world class for winning a vacant title. Let’s just forget about all his losses?

        Also re: Lacy…he was the bookies favorite going into the Calzaghe fight. Everyone said he’d knock Joe out and Joe made him look like an amateur. Nobody was really hyping Lemieux as being the next best thing were they?

        • Charlie U.

          Oh sorry. I thought world champion would mean world class. Maybe you have different way of defining it.

        • Jody Hanna

          Saturday’s fight was pretty much pick’em with the bookies, so Lemieux wasn’t exactly a no hoper.

          • Stephen M

            I was completely out of it on Loma-Rigo but I didn’t think that this one was hard to pick.

    • Turner Wednesday

      What did Jeff Lacy ever do?

    • ceylon mooney

      uh…huh? yeah.

  • Icada

    People need to stop suggesting bjs against jacobs.
    1. It would be super boring, both guys would box cautiously on the outside
    2. There is no chance of it happening, people forget jacobs is signed with Eddie Hearn now, Eddie and frank can never do a deal!

  • Pit bull

    The greatest traveler wasn’t even a traveler.! Fitzsimmons was born in Cornwall , Wales . Travelled to New Zealand as a kid with his parents n fought a few amateur bouts before traveling to Australia where he leant / turned professional.. Then “ruby” Robert travelled again , all the way to the good ole USA .. To cut a long story short ,, fitzsimmons is in the top p4p ATGs with greb . Langford. . Armstrong. Walker .. That’s called traveling,,man ..!

  • Don Badowski

    Ulysse and Saunders played their opponents perfectly. Dance and dance until they catch the opponent coming in without punching. Punch a combo and move away. The Hammer and Lemieux played their opponents exactly wrong. Chase, chase, chase, then cover up and don’t throw when they catch you coming in. O’Sullivan on the other hand, played it correctly. He was getting tagged in the early rounds, but he was also firing and landing.

    • Left Hook2

      Here is my dilemma…suppose the Hammer and Lemieux stopped chasing their opponents and stood still in the middle of the ring.., thus eliminating the outside boxing advantage of them…who gets punished by the ref?
      Spike looked good in there. he will expose the weak.

      • Charlie U.

        They’d be sitting ducks. A good, nimble boxer with solid footwork could just circle around them and pot shot. If you can’t cut that off, you’re in for a long night.

        • Left Hook2

          Perhaps..but they could turn the tables on the counter puncher. Unfortunately for ‘action’ fighters, that is not an option.

        • Don Badowski

          Go back to my original point. Hammer and Lemieux did all the Coming Forward, only to cover when their opponents punched first. Then they are setting their feet to punch and the opponent is long gone. I agree about learning to cut off the ring. None of them should be in the pros without knowing how to do that, especially if they expect to win on power shots. You hear about how Lemieux doesn’t have that deep amatuer experience to learn that. BS. He fights twice a year. He doesn’t have time to learn this? If he put in a half hour a day, five days a week to learning these moves he would have been way ahead of the game on Saturday. This is what happens when you fall in love with your power.

          • Stephen M

            I agree on falling in love with his power. Lemieux had to make major changes after his back to back loses to Rubio and Alcine. I think that his recent success drew him back into being self satisfied and lazy. He can correct a few things but he will never beat the best.

          • Don Badowski

            Hey, look at that! We agree on something.

          • Stephen M

            Something tells me it won’t happen too often…

          • D. Gambino

            Well said Sir! This was my major pain point with Lemieux. He doesn’t know how to cut the ring off properly. I think we can also blame his trainers for not developing that skill in Lemieux. Just as you said – that’s a day-one skill every boxer MUST learn.

          • Stephen M

            I don’t know man, I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer and even I know that Lemieux needed to cut off the ring. So if I knew it then Lemieux knew itand his coach really knew it. He is just not good at it.

          • D. Gambino

            It’s a skill though, right? Anyone can learn a skill with enough repetitions. I bet cutting the ring off is not a focus for Lemieux. Plus I also have to bring in “bad habits” factor. Maybe Lemieux is one of those guys who just forgets everything when he gets in the ring?

            I don’t remember hearing Lemieux’s trainer ever telling him to cut the ring off. He might’ve said it but I didn’t hear it.

          • Stephen M

            Well, lot’s of things are skills. Doesn’t mean that if you train hard at tennis skills you’ll be a tennis champion. You’ll be better than if you hadn’t trained at all…

          • D. Gambino

            You’re comparing apples and oranges here my friend. Having the skills to play tennis does not mean you will be a tennis champ BUT you will be more proficient at playing tennis. Additionally, you also have to factor in one’s athletic abilities along with the mental aspect of a sport.

            I don’t disagree with your point that Lemieux likely worked on cutting the ring in training as I’d like to think he did. But it was no where to be found in the fight (or most of Lemieux’s past fights). Perhaps this leads back to my “mental aspect” point? Or lack thereof in Lemieux?

          • Stephen M

            I’m not comparing two different things, I was illustrating that training cannot take you beyond your talent.

          • Left Hook2

            And you are correct. Mickey Ward trained his ass off and he was still a lesser talent fighter with a big heart who could kayo a slugger with a punch to the kidney and get his ears boxed off by Judah, Murray, Brazier…anybody who didn’t stand on the inside. Training cannot make one an elite talent, it just takes them to the max of their God-given talent.

          • Stephen M

            Doesn’t Teddy Atlas say if you’re born a circle you’re not going to die a square?

          • Left Hook2

            Dayum…that fireman says lots of things!

          • Stephen M

            And repeats them a lot.

          • Kevin Perry

            Im sure he knew bjs gameplan. However sometimes you need the right preparation and proper sparring. I dont think he had that. Saunders is very tricky with his faints. Lumiux is a typical puncher who needs you right in front of him

          • Stephen M

            Lemieux’ trainer is also the matchmaker for GYM. I think that he knows what he is doing. I can’t imagine that with GBP behind them that they wouldn’t have good sparring partners.

          • Kevin Perry

            I don’t think they were able to emulate Saunders in an effective manner.

          • Stephen M

            Or if they did Lemieux looked just as bad in sparring… I don’t really know. I don’t know who they brought in to spar…

          • philoe bedoe

            I agree totally………..

      • Don Badowski

        True, refs do not look favorably on the boxer who sets himself down in the middle of the ring while their opponent dances around. It’s like one guy gets penalized for waiting while the other guy gets off free of charge for avoiding. However, Hammer and Lemieux could have simply done the minimum required to avoid the wrath of the ref, like put themselves down in the middle of the ring and keep turning to follow the opponent, but make no effort to close. Or if we really, really want to make it boring for the audience, both fighters dance around the perimeter on opposite sides of the ring. Hammer could have hammed that up, to make Ulysse look ridiculous.
        To be fair to Ulysse and Saunders, Hammer and Lemieux did nothing correct in terms of cutting off the ring, their lead foot always behind.

        • Left Hook2

          Absolutely.

      • Dee Money

        If Lemieux stood in the center of the ring and stopped chasing he’d still get the same result; Saunders’s reach was just too much (btw can anyone find exactly what his reach is).

        BJS would circle Lemmy, dance his way within range, pop him a few times, and dance his way out, if Lemmy decided to play it flat footed and wait. Saunders’s reach advantage played a big part in the outcome.

      • ceylon mooney

        well, when seldin did that, the ref scolded him. so…yeah

    • Stephen M

      So, you like Rigo and Floyd right?

      • Don Badowski

        God no! But it does go to show that both of them needed plodding punchers to look good. Which is why Floyd made a habit of picking, one after another, slow footed Latin punchers. “But they were all champions!” Yeah, so were the black boxers that Floyd avoided with “There ain’t no money in that.”
        Was that the answer you were expecting, Stephen?

        • Stephen M

          Well you might not be the culprit but I am a bit surprised with all the praise for Saunders following all the Rigo hate not too long ago… But I hate really dislike Saunders so I’m not exactly objective.

  • Left Hook2

    Must say BJS is on now on the ‘bore me to tears’ list. Ok. Great job boxing. No argument. Put him in with another boxer (Alantez Fox??) so that somebody has to lead. Fighters like that look great when in the ring with a pressure fighter..what happens when they have to come forward and throw the first punch? BJS will be difficult for anybody to defeat and even harder to look good against, so let him do his Svenn Ottke/Ivan Calderon powder-puff impersonation someplace other than my TV.
    Lemiuex was disappointing. Didn’t realize how slow he was or how poor he was at cutting off the ring. Explains whey N’dam won so many rounds despite getting dropped 4 times.

    • Stephen M

      Just looking at the ratings and the guy that I might enjoy watching him fight is Derevyanchenko. The Khurtsidze fight might have been fun as well…

      • Left Hook2

        Afraid that Mr. D might be a little slow as well. BJS did a good job of tying up Lemieux the few times he was in range to throw a power shot.

        • Stephen M

          D might be a bit slower but he moves well and has 410 fights in the amateurs (390 wins) so he won’t be as clueless as Lemieux. And he has a good engine.

    • Juan Manuel Valverde

      Agree. Can’t discredit his talent though, he is one of those guys that can make a lot of money if they exploit their talents outside and inside the ring. He is very outspoken, polarizing, difficult in the ring which can frustrate rivals and fans, much like Mayweather did. If he’s smart, he’ll be able to take advantage of this.

      • Left Hook2

        Yep. A lot of people paid money to see May lose…and always left disappointed. BJS seems to realize that.

        • Stephen M

          I think that being an asshole is natural for him. He’s been that way for as long as I can remember.

          • Jody Hanna

            You’ve got a real hard on for him haven’t you.

          • Stephen M

            He is my new Mayweather. At least it proves I’m not a racist.

          • Jody Hanna

            Racist against gypsies.

          • Stephen M

            I was wondering what angle you’d take there… Luckily, I despised him before hearing about his traveling preferences.

          • Nicholas Linnear

            Not a real Gypsy. Irish imitation.

          • philoe bedoe

            Whose an Irish immitation?………

          • Jody Hanna

            Okay then, racist against Irish imitation gypsies.

          • Floridastorm

            Well, he’s friends with another A-Hole Tyson. Both of them will meet their match sometime soon and both will be KO’d, IMO. I’m hoping it will be GGG and AJ.

          • Nicholas Linnear

            Even Saunders’ kid is an asshole. They start young in that family.

    • chickenstock

      Man I thought he was good fun. He was evasive but got stuck in enough to pulp lemmy’s face pretty bad. Each to his own of course.

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    Impressed by BJ Saunders, I make him even and even fight with Canelo and could see him beating him. His jab and movement would trouble anybody in the division, even GGG and Jacobs. If he catches Gennady a little closer to his decline, he might be able to pull it off! It’s all about timing. Jacobs might be the more difficult matchup of the big three, and not because he’s the better of them, but because of style and size.

    • philoe bedoe

      Good call, that’s how I see it…………

      • Jody Hanna

        Me too.

  • Lion king

    BJS vs Canelo it’s a good one Canelo has an elusive style and more power than Lemiux, If they ever figth I favor BJS in a close one but you know the judges, also Oscar most likely does’t want it

  • Pit bull

    Andrade is the best at 160 . He just needs HBO to get Jacobs to sign a fight deal . Maybe HBO will sign up Andrade v Saunders.? HBO signed Andrade for a reason , they need to test the kid now ..!

  • Don Badowski

    OK, big question time. Saunders clowned Lemieux for 12 rounds. But is that enough for him to get a PPV with Alvarez or Golovkin?
    Please be careful answering this. If you say No, you’ll be accused of protecting your favorite fighter. If you say Yes, you’ll be accused of cherry picking a fighter with no power for your boy to Tee off on.

    • Stephen M

      Is Saunders a draw off of his performance? Looking at the comments on here hardcore fans hardly know Saunders. I think he needs more exposure before becoming a PPV partner.

    • D. Gambino

      Alvarez and Golovkin would likely get at least 500k buys for anyone they fight. If Alvarez or Golokin fight Saunders in Europe – it could be a bigger seller. But Saunders isn’t PPV worthy.

      • Don Badowski

        Now you’ve done it. You’ve triggered thousands of British fans.

      • Pit bull

        GG dosent do close to 200k in ppvs .!

        • D. Gambino

          Touche… Maybe he would now after Alvarez fight?

    • Left Hook2

      My answer is NO due to his style. I pay for fights in the hope for Morales-Barrera, not for a 12 round lesson in avoidance.

      • Pit bull

        I guess you don’t watch much boxing .?

        • Left Hook2

          what a surprise that you would be a smartass! leave that sh*t on bnews 24.
          I said I wouldn’t “pay” to watch that. Free is different. Try using reading comprehension skills.

          • Pit bull

            Okay. You don’t watch Much boxing at all then.?

          • Left Hook2

            Dude. I tried to be nice and help you. This is a civilized site. If you want to be an ass, as you are displaying and you constantly display on Bnews 24, go elsewhere. If you want an intelligent discussion, prove yourself to be intelligent. Your tastes are different, and that is fine, but that is no reason for you to act like a 12 year old or a total pr*ck and pretend that you know more than ANYBODY about boxing on this site. Just behave and you can enjoy educated discourse and debate.

          • Pit bull

            Are you the post police .?
            You’re the only one crying.
            I haven’t had a problem with any other poster .. I think you’re intimidated by my presents..!

          • Left Hook2

            Your presents? Oh, you are delivering Christmas cheer? Or did you mean presence? Just trying to keep you from becoming like you are/were on BN24, with only 4 letter words and absolutely no insight into the sport of boxing. Acting like you know more than anybody on this sight is a petty, condescending, trollish thing to do. If you behave like we are all equals with different opinions, you will earn some respect. Anything different and the discerning posters/readers at ringtv will see you as an ignorant chump screaming for attention and with nothing to add to the conversation.

    • Orca

      I’d say no but then I’d be thinking, who then? Saunders won’t sell many ppv’s even in the UK never mind USA. But there aren’t many ppv sellers out there.

    • Pit bull

      Canelo is the money man in boxing . That’s all there is to it .. Just accept it n move on . You’re a Canelo hater .

      • Stephen M

        You’re an idiot. Do we agree again Don?

    • Nicholas Linnear

      I don’t see Saunders as much of a PPV draw in the US no matter who he is up against. Of course Canelo only fights on PPV so I would imagine him waiting for Saunders to become more popular before fighting him. A unification fight against Golovkin could do decent numbers if promoted properly and was in the UK, assuming that they both win their next fight or GBP does not sign the rematch and they meet next instead.

    • DRE

      Okay Don we get. Saunders is the most useless champion and has done nothing to get a PPV with either Canelo and Golovkin. Even though he’s beaten more contenders than any non-GGG middleweight out there. So you suggest should get that PPV date once GGG and Canelo are done with each other.

      • Don Badowski

        I think your last sentence was supposed to be…
        “So who do you thing should get that PPV date once GGG and Canelo are done with each other?”
        Am I correct?

  • Keano

    ‘Not many champions these days would defend their title away from home against one of the most dangerous guys in the division. They generally don’t exist above featherweight.’

    Charles Martin GOAT 🐐 😂😂😂

  • JV316

    fight of the year candidate – molina/redkach? this fight was hilarious and awesome, i loved it. even their trunks! molina wore he-man trunks. skeletor was on there and shit.

    • Stephen M

      Didn’t see that one, I’ll look it up.

  • lukas prikryl

    Mr. Perez: The “lack of punching fluidity” is exactly the same thing as stroke my mind watching the fight. On the shutout: I’d give Lemmy round 11 for the strong finish, and r. 6 was pretty close too.

  • chickenstock

    If Lomachenko fought and beat mayweather in 2018 would that be a top 10-15 all time win?

  • Nicholas Linnear

    I was reading some comments on twitter and more than a few people have mentioned the size of the ring being in Saunders’ favor. Haven’t noticed anyone here mention that. Looking back on it, the ring was bigger than normal and played right into Saunders’ style giving him plenty of room to move around while DL looked totally lost. You would’ve thought that DL’s team would’ve made sure to have a ring more suited to his style. Big fail on their part.

  • Kudos

    Saunders has a chin, he also fought Andy Lee and Eubank. Certainly guys that would expose any chin issues.

  • learnmore

    Antoine Douglas need to retire now

  • learnmore

    HBO seems to be throwing things to wall & hoping something sticks, thats why Seldin was back because of social media talking about his win on the Jacobs card. I wont be surprise if they brought back O’Sullivan.

    • Left Hook2

      I agree. Keep giving us the equivalent of PBC or Shobox cards and hope somebody turns into a star. Well…not Seldin. Not Douglas. I didn’t love Andrade or Jacobs. Lemieux crashed and burned. Who will be the next HBO on HBO (not PPV) star?

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    I wasn’t surprised in the slightest at the weekend.

    Stick a one dimensional flat-footed slugger in with an agile – skilled stylist ( southpaw to boot ) and that’s usually the way things play out.

    Nonetheless I did see 50/50 fight beforehand, because of Saunders’s terrible recent form.
    Lemieux was embarrassing during the fight, and no better post fight.
    BJS is a real threat to any 160 pounder ( on that form )

    2017 has been an excellent one for us boxing nuts. let’s hope 2018 produces the goods.

    Id like to wish all who vist this site ( by far the most knowledgable fans on any boxing site ) a merry Christmas & a safe and happy New year.

    All the best.

    • philoe bedoe

      You too…………

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        Cheers.

    • Jody Hanna

      Merry Christmas

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        Getting very merry right now in a boozer.

        All the best.

  • learnmore

    Congrats to BJS on a very good win, the win has given me 100% confidence that GGG v Canelo will be made for May 2018. GBP said that they’re not interested in Saunders and the GGG fight is very close. Thank you BJS because if Lemieux won, I think they were a possibilty of Canelo v Lemieux in May.

    • Stephen M

      Totally agree. At the least it would have given GBP leverage in negotiations.

    • Orca

      Yep. Good post.

  • learnmore

    Take GGG & Canelo off the table, that leaves Jacobs, Charlo, Derevyanchenko, Murata has the top MWs. Saunders said he dont want anymore dog meat just the dogs, I just cant see if fighting a dog next. Sadly I think Frank will keep him busy but not against the fighters I named.

    Jacobs with Hearn, boxing politics in the way, will Derevyanchenko & Charlo want to give up their IBF & WBC mandatory position to fight BJS? And would the WBO facilitate Haymon fighters, I just get the feeling that Paco dont do favours for Haymon. Murata had an oportunity to fight for the WBO title & he decided to have the rematch with NDam instead for a secondary title instead.

  • learnmore

    Saunders next opponent will be Martin Murray in the UK

  • Captain Napalm

    Year-End Brawbag:
    1. Lemmy gets his face boxed off by the most hated middleweight title-holder of all time and what does he do? Pull a Rigo and blames it on a l’ll boo-boo he got on his pinkie. The real reason he lost: The dude can’t out-box a sack of doorknobs. Simple as that.
    2. Here’s my Fighters Of The Year: Vasyl Lomachenko for blowing away the opposition and knocking Rigo right off the P4P list. And King Josh for doing us all a big favor by pounding Vladdy into retirement and pumping some much needed juice into the heavyweight division.
    3. Fight and Event Of The Year: Josh vs Klitschko. Hey we had two 250 pound power-punchers pounding the f*** out of each other in front of 90000 screaming bloodthirsty ghouls. Don’t get better than that.
    4. KO Of The Year: SSR knocking Chocolatito into la-la land with one brutal right hook. Sure didn’t see that one coming. Neither did Chocolatito.
    5. Biggest Dope Of The Year: Luis Ding Dong Ortiz.
    6. Biggest Crack-Pot Of The Year: Tyson Fury
    7. The Andrew Golota Award: Andre Ward
    8. The Crushed Nuts Award: Sergei Kovalev
    9. The Biggest Balls Award: Orlando Salido. Here’s why guys like Salido are Hall-worthy and richly talented guys like Rigo shouldn’t even come within breathing range there. Salido fought everyone and dared to be great. Rigo did not. Simple as that.
    10. Note to Goonies: God hates FaGGGs!
    11. Oops sorry. Goes more like this. God hates fags. Auto hates FaGGGs. And Robert adores FaGGGs but hates everything else.
    12. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    • DRE

      13. Comeback Of The Year – Barley McGrew. He went into hiding for nearly a year and now he’s back here as 4 or 5 different guys. Can’t beat that.

      • Charlie U.

        Is he? Who do you suspect?

  • ozzy

    I find Doug’s statements about Lemmy before the Saunders fight strange, he says he wasn’t up for it but he was staring intensely at Saunders during the pre-fight stuff and even pushed him back onto his own side of the ring, so I have to totally disagree with him on that one.

    Judging by what has been reported today, Oscar is saying that GGG may not be Canelo’s next fight, he seems to be hoping that GGG will suffer some decline due to his age if they avoid him for long enough. So you never know if Canelo wants to duck GGG in May we could see a
    Canelo-Saunders in May instead. That is unless Saunders, who is honest about these things and clearly regards GGG as THE MAN in the 160lb division, tells Canelo that he prefers to fight GGG and we get a GGG-Saunders fight in May.

    • ceylon mooney

      man i dont see GBP letting BJS have at him

      • Andy T

        No they both may avoid BJS

        • ceylon mooney

          i dont see that, but golovkin gonna have 3 mandatories inna sec so gttin back to unifyin may not be so available

  • Chris Stans

    So is Lemieux a gatekeeper now? Cuz it seems like he’s shown a huge gap between the top 4 guys and everyone else

    • Stephen M

      I guess that’s what you could call him but he is a crowd pleaser too. A fairly valuable one. They’d be better off matching him to make fun fights than to throw him against them three and ruin him.

  • SCOTT BARKER

    SAUNDERS VS CANELLO;THEN WINNER -GGG

  • Doug Eckert

    Saunder’s moved to his right the entire fight. It looked like that was a totally unexpected tactic to Lemieux. If he watched even 1 tape of a Saunder’s fight, he would see that is what he does. You would have expected they would have prepared at least one tactic to cut off the ring. Maybe even a couple. Instead, he looked like he rolled out of bed, figured this would be easy and then holy___t!!! Part of being world class is being prepared. He wasn’t prepared and got the tar beat of him. It may not have made a difference. But, as a lot of great analysts have pointed out, the way to beat better hand speed is by positioning and timing. That apparently was not part of the game plan.

    To the real Dougie’s point above, GGG is great at positioning and timing. However, Saunder’s is both quick and well positioned. GGG is going to have to have a real plan to beat him. He may very well as I think he will have a good plan. But, he would be going into a fight where he is probably at a physical and athletic disadvantage. His ability to execute a strategic game plan at a rather advanced age for a boxer would be a great match-up to watch.

  • Andy T

    Does this not now give GGG a bargaining chip if he wants to stay active get Canelo to agree a date or fight BJS in Kazakhstan. Simples

